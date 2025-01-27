From Bogota to Beijing: How global cities are leading the fight against air pollution

Air pollution is a silent epidemic killing people and chipping away at the quality of life the world over. “Not only long-term exposure, but short-term exposure to large quantities of particulate matter can cause an increase in mortality rate. Globally, the death rate due to air pollution is as high as 65 lakhs because of multiple causes, including pollution-related respiratory, cardiac and neuropsychiatric illnesses. Overall they are the outcomes of poor AQI,” explains Dr Snehal Jadhav, the Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at R. N Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

This is more than evident in a study published in The Lancet on air pollution in ten cities in India, which reveals a clear correlation between poor AQI and deteriorating health.

With Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), or at least parts of it, being implemented in the country’s national and financial capitals, we must devote the necessary attention, resources and time needed to control air pollution.

To achieve this, we can draw inspiration from some of these best practices followed in different parts of the world.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Sustainable modes of transport

During the lockdown necessitated by the pandemic, Bogota, Colombia’s capital, found that air pollution levels dropped by 80%. Taking a cue from this, the government decided to make some changes to affect long-term pollution control. One of the most important steps has been to create robust public transport fleets equipped with low and zero-emission technology — in 2022, 172 new electric buses, which 30,000 commuters could use, were introduced in Bogota.

Electric buses are energy efficient, consuming less energy compared to diesel buses as they give out zero tailpipe emissions. Depending on the energy mix used to power the charging stations, their contribution to GHG emissions is also less. Using renewable energy sources for the power grid could reduce GHG by 96%, according to this report.

Beijing, which once grappled with severe air pollution, too has adopted electric vehicles to drastically reduce emissions. The city administration designed policies which promote electric vehicles. They instituted a lottery system for licences for cars using fossil fuels, but getting a licence for an electric vehicle was easier. China has set an example for the world in terms of electric transport — it owns 99% of the world’s electric buses. They also have plans to electrify taxis and lorries.

Read more: The case for merging Mumbai’s suburban public bus systems

Congestion pricing

New York City heralded the new year with a new air pollution control measure — passenger vehicles are to pay $9 during peak hours in Manhattan and trucks and buses will pay up to $20.60. This will be reduced by 75% at night. Just 20 days since this measure was introduced, and reports say that the results are already visible with a 7.5% reduction in the influx of traffic into the central business district.

Although New York is the first city in the United States to implement this rule, congestion pricing has already been put into action in major cities like Singapore, Stockholm, and London. The money from such initiatives can be utilised to strengthen public transport systems. There is a clear correlation between improved air quality and congestion pricing — compared to the UK’s national average air quality, London has more than five times better air.

According to a report brought out by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, London and Stockholm saw an 18% and 22% drop in traffic volume respectively, on priced roads due to congestion pricing. The report also highlights that studies reveal in Mumbai, 19% of people travelling by private cars, taxis, rickshaws and motorised two-wheelers occupy 82% of road space.

All these are compelling reasons to consider congestion pricing in Indian cities too, particularly metros. In Mumbai, there is talk of starting this initiative in business hubs like BKC, Nariman Point, Worli and Lower Parel.

Phasing out of solid fuels

Meanwhile, another study published in the British Medical Journal, conducted to understand the relationship between mortality and pollution from fossil fuels, estimates that 5.13 million excess deaths across the world every year are caused by ambient air pollution due to fossil fuels.

There is a clear case for phasing out fossil fuels, particularly considering that India has set a target for net zero by 2070. Replacing fossil fuels will mean a transition to clean, renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric power and solar energy.

For instance, Sweden reached the target they had set for 2020 — of getting fifty % of their energy needs from renewable sources — in 2012 itself, a good eight years in advance. Although their energy consumption is high, they have managed to reach these targets by taking advantage of their natural resources, for instance moving water — around 41% of their energy requirements come from hydroelectric power and around 19% from wind power.

Similarly, Iceland uses geothermal and hydropower resources to provide electricity to homes, and for other purposes such as melting snow on pavements, food processing, fish farming and more.

Read more: Can COP27 impact Mumbai’s fossil fuel phase out?

For India, solar power could be the answer. According to the website of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India receives ​5,000 trillion kWh per year with most regions receiving 4-7 kWh per sqm per day. It also states that in 2022 India stood fifth the world over in terms of solar PV deployment. If more Indians start adopting solar energy it will necessitate the creation of a robust ecosystem to dispose of the solar panels when their shelf life ends.

Investing in cycling infrastructure

Bogota has not only fortified its public transport system with low-emission vehicles, it has complemented this by improving its cycling infrastructure with nearly 600 km of dedicated cycle tracks. A robust investment in cycling infrastructure is a prerequisite to fostering a cycling culture.

With infrastructure dedicated for cycling, Denmark has nurtured a cycling culture. Pic: City Clock Magazine via Flickr



If cyclists feel safe they will take to the streets. In Copenhagen, 49% of all trips made for work or school are by cycle, a number which has shot up from 35% in ten years. Roads are designed in a way to afford that safety to cyclists. For instance, there are curb-separated cycling lanes, which neither motorists nor pedestrians use.

In residential areas, where there is no separate lane for cycling, motorists cannot drive faster than 30 km per hour. The road design ensures motorists follow this rule, incorporating traffic calming measures such as narrow lanes, tight corners and textured roads. These are among some of the typologies of bicycle infrastructure, which create safety for bikers.

While some of these practices may take longer than others to put into place, this long journey towards zero emissions must begin now, before it is too late.

Also read:



























































































