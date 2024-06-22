Ground surveys crucial for validating Bengaluru’s water security index

Bengaluru has experienced extreme weather fluctuations this year. After a severe heatwave, the city enjoyed a brief respite with heavy showers, resulting in a record 111.1 mm of rainfall earlier this month. While Bengaluru received excess rainfall, the rest of the state is grappling with a 38% monsoon deficit, affecting water storage levels in reservoirs. The city is still facing water shortage despite heavy rains.

In Part 1, data analysts explained how they arrived at a definition of water security and created a location-specific index. In Parts 2 and 3, the analysts explained the methodology used in estimating the indices and its results. Part 4 highlights how to address the gaps in data to enhance Bengaluru’s water security.

Final index

To simplify water security assessment, we combined four ward-level indices by multiplying them with their respective weights. The wards were then ranked based on these weighted scores from 1 (best performing) to 225 (worst performing). The table below displays the index ranks for the top 10 and bottom 10 wards.

There is no

Ward # Ward Name Cauvery Rank GW Rank Land use Rank Governance Rank Final Rank 172 Agaram 16 27 5 2 1 106 Marathahalli 19 1 45 2 3 62 Sanjaya Nagar 18 93 20 2 3 61 Radhakrishna Temple Ward 17 87 47 2 4 176 Adugodi 21 107 27 2 5 173 Ejipura 10 51 120 2 6 171 Domlur 11 111 58 2 7 170 Jogupalya 5 177 21 2 8 118 Sampangiram Nagar 13 193 22 2 9 121 Ulsoor 4 83 167 2 10 7 Jakkuru 223 81 160 1 216 87 Muneshwara Nagar 225 136 115 1 217 147 Kogilu 191 171 198 2 218 148 Hosahalli 210 92 220 2 219 26 Kalkere 224 185 84 1 220 154 Sagayapuram 201 128 218 2 221 158 Atturu 201 158 208 2 222 79 Hemmigepura 195 183 224 2 223 153 Amrutahalli 203 184 225 2 224 86 Kadugodi 220 211 163 1 225

The full list of wards with the final ranking can be accessed here.

Generally, wards with dependable Cauvery supply, adequate borewells, and ample unbuilt land perform well in our ranking. Further analysis can provide insights into their performance.

The results have been plotted on to a heatmap provided below:

The highest performing wards are shown in blue

The lowest performing ones are displayed in white

Heatmap of ward-level indices of Cauvery supply. Graphic: raphic: Team Vrishabhavathi

This heat map serves as a useful visual tool to inform citizens about the relative water security of their respective wards.

We can also analyse trends at a higher level. One such visualisation of how taluks perform along the different indices is shown below:

Replicating this at the ward level will help citizens understand the context of the ward’s water security rank better.

The compiled datasets can be made accessible to citizens to provide them with critical insights into the variables affecting their water security.

The way forward

Limitations: Given that we have relied on secondary data sets and have encountered data gaps and asymmetries within a short span of time, our index variables and the weightage of each variable would need to be verified against existing literature and other work that is based on primary data. Some areas of concern with respect to data quality:

Cauvery water supply data is from 2017. More recent numbers could paint a drastically different picture

The data on the number of borewells is also not exhaustive

The groundwater extraction and groundwater quality data are only available at the district level and not at the ward level. These tests need to be conducted across the city

Population data used is from the 2011 census and hence not reflective of the current situation

We weren’t able to quantify the amount of slums present in each ward

Data points that need more research

Usage basis commercial and residential properties

Socio-economic profile of the ward

Future scope

Depending on the security index, we believe that actual surveys will prove to be fruitful. Such on ground interviews and surveys will be immensely useful to identify if the index accurately reflects ground realities within the city.

Informal systems and water intermediaries play a huge role in plugging several gaps within the water governance in a city. We have not taken those into consideration owing to unavailable data. Surveys and interviews will help portray a holistic picture of how citizens actually fulfil their water needs.

Based on the data compiled, we can build interactive visualisations to enable citizens to understand the state of water security in their wards.

Keeping in mind accountability as a primary goal, we think a comprehensive analysis of water usage by commercial areas would give a complete picture of distribution patterns and prioritisation within the water network. Through this, we will be better informed to call out any disproportionate water allocation to commercial usage and better identify misuse of water of any kind.

(The other team members who contributed their insights for this article are: Swati Ganeshan, VishnuPriya Viswanathan, Ritika Gupta, Aniket Sawant, and Chandanapriya Dhanraj)

