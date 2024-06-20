Cauvery index insights: Bengaluru’s peripheries and some central areas face water challenges

(In Part 1 of the series, data analysts explained how they arrived at a definition of water security and created a location-specific index. In Part 2, the analysts will explain the methodology used in estimating the use of the Cauvery index and how the results have been obtained)

The variables (below) were indexed and weighted with the Cauvery index, which was prioritised due to its significant impact on Bengaluru’s water security. Groundwater and land-use indices, being interdependent, received equal weights, followed by the governance index.

Here is a summary table:

Parent Index Variable Weight Assigned Cauvery Cauvery supply to Ward 1 Groundwater Borewell Water supply (litres/person/day)

Ward area % covered by lakes/tanks

Ground Water extraction

Ground Water Quality 0.3 Land Use Unbuilt area (lakes excluded)

Commercial land area 0.3 Governance BWSSB Helpline in ward 0.2

For each ward, the net indices are multiplied by the corresponding weights. The product is then ranked in the ascending order of their values to arrive at the final index.

Ward-level Cauvery supply estimation

Data from the 2017 Jica Report has been used to estimate supply of Cauvery water. Figure 3.2.15 from the report provides the location map of subdivisions.

Cauvery supply location map of subdivisions. as per 2017 Jica Report. Graphic: Team “Vrishabhavathi”

The supply volumes for the divisions are available in Table 3.2.22 of the report, which has been reproduced below:

Subdivision Receipt (ML) Billed (ML) Leakage loss C1 1207 565 53% C2 882 616 30% C3 1124 618 45% NE1 1421 915 36% NE2 643 457 29% NE3 1308 726 44% N1 744 519 30% N2 838 436 48% N3 941 516 45% NW1 1477 874 41% NW2 1168 794 32% NW3 1046 722 31% NW4 18 14 22% W1 831 491 41% W2 1822 1191 35% W3 495 409 17% SW1 1614 580 64% SW2 1250 805 36% SW3 1221 709 42% SW4 1880 1015 46% S1 1016 764 25% S2 1309 992 24% S3 1169 635 46% S4 1234 813 34% E1 963 618 36% E2 854 517 39% E3 744 411 45% E4 651 353 46% SE1 1840 1192 35% SE2 1417 844 40% SE3 911 524 42%

The billed volumes were considered in our analysis as this also accounts for losses due to leakage. The Cauvery supply volumes data was then calculated in the following steps:

The current BWSSB divisions were aligned with the 2017 JICA report subdivisions.

Population of each ward was multiplied with the area of the ward to arrive at the area contribution of each ward to a BWSSB subdivision. Water sharing within the division was based on this population contribution from each ward.

This computation was done for all subdivisions and the water allocation was summed up for every ward to arrive at the ward-level supply.

Finally, the ward-level supply was normalised with the ward population to arrive at the water supplied in terms of litres per person per day at ward-level.

Results

Population data, water supply/volumes for each subdivision were determined using Opencity BWSSB dataset and 2017 JICA report, which was plotted in a heat map.

A tabulation of the top 10 and the bottom 10 wards in terms of per-capita Cauvery supply is provided below:

Ward with the highest per capita Cauvery supply is ranked 1

The ward with the lowest per capita Cauvery supply is ranked 225

Ward # Ward Name Water allocation (l/p/d) Rank 119 Shivaji Nagar 191 1 120 Bharathi Nagar 191 2 167 Ashok Nagar 183 3 121 Ulsoor 183 4 169 Vannarpet 181 5 170 Jogupalya 181 5 168 Neelasandra 181 7 166 Shanthi Nagar 180 8 115 Konena Agrahara 176 9 173 Ejipura 152 10 97 Kadugodi 29 216 5 Kogilu 25 217 3 Atturu 24 218 104 Varthur 19 219 86 Challakere 7 220 88 Kalkere 6 221 98 Hudi 3 222 7 Thanisandra 2 223 26 Dodda Bidarakallu 2 224 87 Horamavu 0 225

The results were plotted on to a heatmap in the figure below:

The blue end of the spectrum represents the wards with highest per capita Cauvery supply

The white end represents wards with the lowest per capita Cauvery supply

Cauvery per capita supply heatmap, blue – highest, white – lowest. Graphic: Team “Vrishabhavathi”

As can be seen, the peripheries of Bengaluru fare poorly in terms of Cauvery supply, clearly indicating that supply has not kept up pace with the rapid expansion of the city. The situation will change post Cauvery V stage implementation, which will service a lot of these areas.

Interestingly, certain areas in Central Bengaluru (for example Chamrajpet, Azad Nagar, New Guddadahalli) also fare poorly. This can be attributed to rapid population growth and the high leakage rates in the water transmission network. The SW1 division, for instance, lost a staggering 65% of the water supplied to leakage in 2017 highlighting the urgent need to upgrade old infrastructure.

A note on data gap

The figure below is an extract of a particular BWSSB sub-division (blue lines) and the corresponding BBMP ward delimitation (red lines).

As can be seen, the overlap between the two was not perfect, which complicated the analysis.

Unified governance boundaries across departments will go a long way in simplifying this exercise.

BWSSB sub-division (blue lines) and the corresponding BBMP ward delimitation (red lines). Graphic: Team “Vrishabhavathi”.

We have visually mapped the subdivisions in the JICA report to the ones in the Opencity BWSSB dataset. Modelling this in GIS and basing the water proportioning to be based on the built up area will fetch more accurate results.

The population data in the wards dataset is from the 2011 Census and hence not reflective of today’s reality.

This article is the second part in a four-part series. In Part 3, the analysts will explore Bengaluru’s water security indices, analyse the results and highlight data challenges

(The other team members who contributed their insights for this article are: Swati Ganeshan, VishnuPriya Viswanathan, Ritika Gupta, Aniket Sawant, and Chandanapriya Dhanraj)

