Analysts examine Bengaluru’s water security indices and data challenges

(In Part 1, data analysts explained how they arrived at a definition of water security. In Part 2, the analysts explained the methodology used in estimating the Cauvery index and the results have been obtained. In continuation, part 3 will explain the methodology used in estimating the remaining indices and its results)

Groundwater index

Borewell count: The OpenCity borewell dataset was used to map borewells into Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards and compute the number of borewells per ward. Assuming an average yield of 5,000 litres/day, water supply from borewells was normalised with ward population and the wards were ranked by this normalised supply.

Groundwater extraction: Data from the Dynamic Groundwater Resources of Karnataka as of March 2022 was used to assess the groundwater extraction. The relevant table for Bengaluru (Annexure -VB [Page 114]) is reproduced below:

District Taluk % over extraction Categorisation Bengaluru Rural Devanahalli 152 Over Exploited Bengaluru Rural Doddaballapur 157 Over Exploited Bengaluru Rural Hosakote 167 Over Exploited Bengaluru Rural Nelamangala 105 Over Exploited Bengaluru Urban Anekal 129 Over Exploited Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru North 170 Over Exploited Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru South 108 Over Exploited Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru East 239 Over Exploited Bengaluru Urban Yelahanka 157 Over Exploited

The wards were then mapped to the respective taluks. Lower groundwater extraction is desirable and hence wards with lower over extraction percentage were assigned a higher rank.

Groundwater quality: Data from the Karnataka State Groundwater Quality Evaluation Report -2018 was used. Table -12 water quality Data of Bengaluru Urban DIstrict 2018-2019 from the report has been reproduced below:

District Taluk # of monitoring stations Stations with non -potable water Bengaluru Rural Devanahalli 6 17% Bengaluru Rural Doddaballapur 9 30% Bengaluru Rural Hosakote 5 20% Bengaluru Rural Nelamangala 6 17% Bengaluru Urban Anekal 7 70% Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru North 14 57% Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru South 7 67% Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru East 6 50% Bengaluru Urban Yelahanka NA 57%

The wards were then mapped to the respective taluks. As with the groundwater extraction, wards with a lower non-potable probability were assigned a higher rank.

Lake/tank area coverage: We analysed the BBMP wards dataset with QGIS to determine the percentage of area covered by lakes and ponds in each ward, using the Lakes and Ponds data from Open City.

Results

The ranks at the variable level were then added up and the wards were ranked again to arrive at the groundwater index. The results are plotted in the heatmap below:

A higher area covered by lakes and tanks is good in terms of groundwater rechargeability. Hence, wards with a higher area covered by lakes and tanks were assigned a higher rank.

Ward # Ward Name Borewell Water supply (l/p/d) Lakes/tanks % Groundwater extraction GW Quality Rank Value Rank Value Rank Value Rank Non-potable probability Rank 106 Marathahalli 9.3 23 25% 3 239% 5 50% 1 1 9 Hebbal Kempapura 8.9 28 13% 7 170% 4 57% 2 2 101 Dodda Nekkundi 9.2 26 9% 10 239% 5 50% 1 3 1 Kempegowda Ward 8.4 32 10% 8 157% 3 57% 2 4 45 Rajarajeshwari Nagar 12.3 4 3% 39 108% 1 67% 3 5 4 Yelahanka Satellite Town 11.3 9 3% 35 157% 3 57% 2 7 10 Byatarayanapura 10.3 16 4% 28 157% 3 57% 2 7 14 Kuvempu Nagar 14.4 3 2% 44 157% 3 57% 2 8 213 Jaraganahalli 7.4 44 18% 6 108% 1 67% 3 9 22 Peenya Industrial Area 8.7 30 6% 20 170% 4 57% 2 10 58 Kadu Malleshwar Ward 0.3 201 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 216 82 Banaswadi 0.3 202 0% 95 239% 5 50% 1 217 124 Subhash Nagar 0.3 203 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 218 57 Rajmahal Guttahalli 0.3 204 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 219 76 Hennur 0.3 205 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 220 117 Vasanthnagar 0.1 211 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 221 120 Bharathi Nagar 0.0 216 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 225 125 Okalipuram 0.0 216 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 225 150 Attiguppe 0.0 216 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 225 119 Shivaji Nagar 0.0 216 0% 95 170% 4 57% 2 225

The results are displayed in the heatmap below:

The blue end of the spectrum represents the best-performing wards

The white end represents the worst-performing wards

Bengaluru groundwater extraction and quality heat map. Graphic: Team “Vrishabhavathi”

Wards which have been historically serviced by Cauvery water and hence less dependent on borewell supply appear to be ranked quite low in this index

Some wards in the eastern and the south western areas rank very low, this is likely due to inadequate data on the actual number of borewells present

Land use index

Built up area: We used the land use maps – built-up vs unbuilt to arrive at the unbuilt area in each ward. Wards were ranked in ascending order of unbuilt area percentage – the more unbuilt area in a ward, the higher the ranking.

Results

The ranks for each variable (built-up area and commercial area) were then summed up individually. These totals were ranked again to determine the land use index/rank. The ward with the best performance in terms of the identified variables is ranked 1, while the ward with the worst performance is ranked 225. The table below provides the variable values and ranks for the top 10 and bottom 10 wards.

Ward # Ward Name Unbuilt area % (lakes excluded) Commercial land area % Net Rank Value Rank Value Rank 33 Hemmigepura 87% 1 0% 1 1 104 Varthur 80% 2 0% 1 2 208 Anjanapura 78% 4 0% 1 3 36 Jalahalli 78% 5 0% 1 4 172 Agaram 77% 6 0% 1 5 97 Kadugodi 73% 9 0% 1 6 210 Kalena Agrahara 72% 11 0% 1 7 31 Bande Mutt 71% 12 0% 1 8 203 Subramanyapura 71% 13 0% 1 9 44 Jnana Bharathi ward 70% 14 0% 1 10 189 Ganesh Mandir ward 18% 156 70% 208 216 197 Srinagar 7% 207 29% 158 217 154 Rayapuram 4% 213 33% 163 218 52 Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar 9% 196 42% 183 219 148 New Guddadahalli 12% 181 67% 199 220 55 Malleswaram 13% 176 88% 215 221 50 Nalvadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar 4% 218 40% 178 222 179 Madivala 4% 216 50% 187 223 79 Kadugondanahalli 6% 209 60% 198 224 153 Padarayanapura 1% 225 46% 185 225

The values plotted on to a heatmap is presented below:

The blue end of the spectrum represents the best performing wards

The white end represents wards which perform the worst

Bengaluru ward level land Use index heat map. Graphic: Team “Vrishabhavathi”

The peripheral areas particularly on the southern and eastern edges perform better on this index owing to less built-up and commercial area.

Governance index

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) contacts were obtained from their website and their office location details were geocoded. We then assigned these locations to their respective wards. We located the following wards where a BWSSB liaison officer was available.

Ward Number Ward Name 100 Garudachar Palya 101 Dodda Nekkundi 102 AECS Layout 104 Varthur 107 Bellanduru 15 Kammagondanahalli 17 Chikkasandra 19 T Dasarahalli 203 Subramanyapura 206 Konanakunte 208 Anjanapura 209 Gottigere 212 Naganathapura 224 Hosa Road 225 Kudlu 26 Dodda Bidarakallu 27 Lingadheeranahalli 29 Ullalu 3 Atturu 33 Hemmigepura 5 Kogilu 7 Thanisandra 8 Amrutahalli 86 Challakere 87 Horamavu 97 Kadugodi

Having access to a BWSSB liaison officer is desirable. Therefore, the wards mentioned in the table above were assigned a rank of 1, while the rest of the wards ranked at 2.

(Part 4 of the series will highlight how to address the gaps in data to enhance Bengaluru’s water security)

(The other team members who contributed their insights for this article are: Swati Ganeshan, VishnuPriya Viswanathan, Ritika Gupta, Aniket Sawant, and Chandanapriya Dhanraj)

