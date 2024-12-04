‘A waste of 500 crores’: What Bengaluru would really prefer to a sky deck

In August this year, the Karnataka cabinet approved the construction of a 250-metre high sky deck at Rs 500 crore. The state government claims that this would be the tallest structure in South Asia. The proposed sky deck will give tourism a boost as it will offer a 360-degree view of Bengaluru. The sky deck, as per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will offer “breathtaking views of Bengaluru city”.

However, in this city struggling with traffic and myriad infrastructural issues, this seems to have aroused excitement among very few. In general, the question on most minds seems to be, why spend crores on a futile project that can instead be used for much more critical necessities? Social media is rife with objections against foisting what residents consider an unnecessary project.

Amid growing dissatisfaction against the sky deck, the BBMP invited objections from the public However, citizens are concerned if the government will be serious in addressing the objections, or go ahead with it nonetheless.

What we know about the proposed sky deck so far The 250-metre sky deck aims to promote tourism and give a panoramic view of the city.

One of the benefits is that it will create employment opportunities, as it will have food courts and play arenas, among other amenities.

The project is estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 500 crore.

Debates over location

BBMP’s public notice about the sky deck, itself, doesn’t instil much confidence in the feasibility of this project. One issue is that of location. Initially, the BBMP identified the following locations for the sky deck:

NGEF in Benniganahalli

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited in Yeshwantapura

Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation in Whitefield

GKVK in Jakkuru

The Race Course,

Majestic

Palace Grounds.

However, these sites were dropped as they fall near sensitive zones such as the Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka Defence Airport, and HAL Defence Airport, where height restrictions prevent high-rise constructions, as per the Colour Coded Zoning Map (CCZM).

Therefore, the state cabinet granted in-principal approval for the sky deck in a tentative 25-acre land parcel in Hemmigepura, near NICE Cloverleaf, as it connects to Tumkur, Kanakapura, Mysuru, and Hosur, and its proximity to Turahalli forest “would provide scenic views.”

However, as has been reported in The Hindu, the BBMP has said there are some issues with the proposed land parcel at Hemmigepura too. The BBMP recommended that the state government acquire the land from The Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises Road (NICE) through a barter system by exchanging it with another piece of government land, but the government is yet to give its approval.

Currently, therefore, the uncertainty over the location for the sky deck persists.

Concerns

If built in Hemmigepura, the sky deck might affect plans for a second airport in the southern part of the city. Therefore presently, the only areas where it can be built appear to be in the southwest or western parts of the city.

Rajkumar Dugar, founder & convenor of Citizens for cities (C4C), in his letter of objections, writes that the second airport location has to be finalised first. He adds that the BBMP is “yet to establish its credentials and capabilities at successfully handling such projects… (a) sky deck needs many in-built safety features. We have failed to achieve safety even in small underpasses. We are yet to attain a state of rare power failures. Let us cross these milestones first.”

The Osborne Residents’ Welfare Association in their letter of objections states that there is no plan / sketch / image / video of the proposed project as elevation with the notice, to enable the common man to give his / her opinion clearly. The identification of places for the sky deck at different locations by an unknown team, who lack the knowledge or are ignorant of the restrictions under CCZM, again reflects their incapability.

Sky deck view: A concrete jungle mired in traffic and garbage?

Christopher Cruz, executive member of Federation of Bengaluru North East Residents Welfare Association, who has sent in his objections to the BBMP and posted on X (Twitter), says sky decks are an American concept. “It was done in the 1970s and it is outdated. Now, people are more into Google and drone views.”

Christopher reiterates the point that the only view of the city that the sky deck will offer, as things stand now, will be a barren concrete jungle. “We will see traffic chaos, garbage, and the huge population.”

If the state government is keen on a sky deck, Christopher suggests utilising the TV Tower in Jayamahal Road. “It is quite tall, and with a little bit of modification, you may still get a functional sky deck for much less than 500 crores. The balance of the remaining allocated cost may be used for multi-level parking facilities across all wards.”

Another Bengaluru-based citizen activist Alexander James, who volunteers with Climate Action Cell, Cubbon Park Walker’s Association, among others, also favours the idea of turning the TV tower into a sky deck instead of ‘wasting’ so much resources on a new project with little utility.

Bengaluru skyline. Pic: Saad Faruque/Wikimedia Commons

What can 500 crores get Bengaluru?

Public sentiment against the sky deck proposal probably stems from the fact that citizens are grappling with a range of day to day challenges that severely limit the quality of lives in the city. In their letter of objection to the BBMP Commissioner, Citizens for Citizens outlines some of these as below:

What Bengaluru needs are better drainage systems, better quality roads, footpaths, Solid Waste Management etc.

Our roads are frequently full of potholes and we are yet to master techniques to avoid and/or repair potholes effectively

Several works-in hand are languishing even after several years. A case in point is the Ejipura flyover, the handling of which has brought global infamy to Bengaluru. Another Ejipura in the making is the new ramp along Hebbal flyover.

We need to make Bengaluru a sponge city to lower flooding and to raise the water table.

Focus, time, resources and energy must be devoted to prioritise and complete the above, the letter says.

Christopher points out that Bengaluru has over 12,000 kilometres of good-motorable road network, out of which more than 3,000 kilometres is unused. “People park their vehicles on the road from morning till night. That is about 30% of road space,” he says.

Alexander adds: “The city is choked with traffic, there are no washroom kiosks on long stretches of roads. Footpaths are in a pathetic condition and occupied by vendors; two-wheelers are parked on many, permanently.”

He makes an important point about walkable footpaths, an essential infrastructure. A walkability audit by urban living lab, Sensing Local, estimated that Rs. 93.17 crore would be required to make footpaths and junctions in 15 wards. Approximately, Rs. 63.11 crore will be needed to repair street infrastructure, Rs. 15 crore for accessible infrastructure, and Rs. 9.15 crore to enhance junctions.

Christopher says that civic agencies and public servants must be mindful of the impact of the resource allocation decisions they make today, on future generations. “Until people wake up and hold the public servants accountable for the decisions they make, things will not change for Bengaluru. The priority is to come up with sustainable solutions,” stresses Christopher.

A petition started by Kathyayini Chamaraj on change.org against the various top-driven projects cleared by the Karnataka cabinet (Tunnel Road, sky deck, expressways) cogently summarises all the alternative uses — far more urgent and catering to fundamental needs — to which precious resources can be diverted. These include solutions to the acute water crisis in the city, improvement of health and education for all, a better public transport network and improved waste management.

With reference to the sky deck in particular, the petition points out that in January 2023, the BBMP had estimated an annual cost of Rs 590 crore for transporting garbage to distant areas. It asks, “Instead of transporting garbage out of every ward to a distant site every day, can we use the same Rs 500 crore meant for the sky deck to give every one of the 3 million households of Bengaluru a compost bin available at Rs 1,500 each, and solve the garbage crisis at source and set up local processing centres as in Alleppy?”

Support for the sky deck

Some citizens, however, do support the sky deck. According to this report in The Hindu, a survey conducted among 134 respondents in Hemmigepura ward by a residents’ group found that 54.5% wanted the sky deck in their ward. Most felt it would boost tourism and the local economy. 30.6% were opposed to the project, fearing that it might create traffic and environmental issues. The rest of the group was neutral to the project.

Mina, name changed on request, says that the sky deck may be a good idea, as it will boost employment. “Like the Malaysian sky deck, the sky deck can house science and other galleries, move some of the current facilities there, so that we can free up public spaces in the centre of the city and convert them into greener spaces.”

While opinion may differ among individuals, sustainability and utility must be in focus for any project. Public consultations and environmental impact assessment are non-negotiable as we look at rapid urbanisation in the face of climate change.

