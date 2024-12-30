2024 flashback: Unmissable stories from Chennai that shaped our year

On a particularly hot October morning this year, I stood on our terrace and marvelled at the IAF flying machines dazzling the skies at the Aero Show over Chennai’s Marina Beach. However, later that evening, news broke of spectators struggling in the oppressive weather, leading to five heat-related deaths and over a hundred hospitalisations.

It wasn’t just the heat. The roads were choked and traffic came to a standstill. Public transport proved grossly inadequate for people travelling to and from the venue.

I felt a mix of relief and guilt — relief that I had skipped the event and guilt that while my family was safe, so many others faced undue hardship. As an editor, I’ve commissioned and edited numerous stories on the effects of heat stress and climate change in our cities. Yet, this incident served as a stark reality check. It highlighted how real and imminent these threats are and how often we, and our governments, underestimate them.

It was also a glaring reminder of how public transport, traffic management, crowd control, and basic infrastructure in many of our cities fall short during such events.

Triumphs and tribulations for Chennai

Like the sea, which is so much a part of the city, Chennai navigated a turbulent 2024. Apart from the tragedy at the air show, many other instances highlighted gaps in governance. Inconsistent road and civic infrastructure, inadequate flood mitigation measures, lack of public consultations for important projects, increasing crime and road safety issues, and the marginalised facing livelihood and housing concerns — the list is long.

The year began with the shadows of the Ennore oil spill, the ammonia gas leak and the devastation from Cyclone Michaung hanging over it. Vulnerable residents living in the neglected parts of the city, already disadvantaged, are still struggling with the problems triggered by these adverse events.

In 2024, Chennai also saw some wins. The Eco-park project was cancelled following people’s opposition, Central funds were allocated to Metro Rail Phase 2 and Kannappar Thidal residents got new homes after a two-decade wait. There was progress in a few lake restoration projects. Amid these highs and hurdles, ordinary residents stood out as the city’s conscience keepers and persistent voices.

At Citizen Matters, we elevated these voices and engaged with citizens advocating for change. One of the highlights of our work in 2024 was a multimedia storytelling workshop by Oorvani’s Civic Learning Hub for the young community group, Vyasai Thozhargal. This workshop in Vyasarpadi produced deeply personal and impactful stories, both in video and text, focusing on the lack of basic facilities and other challenges.

Our engagement associate, Savitha Ganesh, worked with community leaders, residents, and civil society groups to facilitate stories that address civic issues and promote positive change.

Citizen voice and action

One such multi-media story, narrated by Thoraipakkam resident A Francis, details the community’s long struggle to secure piped water. In another article, Urban Mobility expert Sumana Narayanan’s analysis of Chennai’s free bus scheme for women makes a compelling case for their social inclusion and financial freedom.

Our citizen journalists consistently provide valuable solutions to the city’s challenges. For instance, in his informative piece, Dayanand Krishnan, a Chitlapakkam Rising member and RTI activist, discusses measures to prevent lake overflow and subsequent monsoon flooding.

Our stories portray the different struggles of the city and its people. Pic: Sahana Charan

Stories of exclusion and inequity

All through 2024, our small yet resourceful team in Chennai spotlighted important issues through their stories that often held a mirror to the authorities. The environmental impact of projects like Parandur Airport and the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant, air pollution, flood preparedness, road safety, water scarcity, the state of lakes and canals, gender violence, inclusivity, and the struggles of marginalised communities — we focused on all these and much more.

One of our most-read series in 2024 was the three-part story on the devastating impact the greenfield airport in Parandur, on Chennai’s outskirts, would have on the environment and farming livelihoods.

Contributing journalist Lokeshwaran E S examined numerous official documents, conducted on-ground reporting, and interviewed experts, officials, and local residents to highlight discrepancies in various reports and discuss the long-term social and ecological effects of the upcoming airport.

The proposed WTE plant in Kodungaiyur has faced long-standing opposition from environmental groups and residents due to concerns over pollution and health impacts. Senior reporter Shobana Radhakrishnan’s detailed report on the GCC’s WTE plant highlighted the project’s futility, revealing that the waste processed and electricity generated do not justify the high costs and hazardous pollutants produced.

Her investigation required days of meticulous research, including reviewing tender notices and legal documents and seeking expert opinions to get to the heart of the issue.

Stories of hope

My next choice for the top story is one of optimism. Shobana captured, through photos and text, the journey of Kannappar Thidal residents and their 20-year wait. The story shows the contrast in their living conditions, before and after they moved to their new homes. It was an emotional exercise, as she had followed their struggle for two years.

In 2024, many of our stories focussed on gender inclusivity. Bias can be a dangerous tool that aims to target the vulnerable. Intern Mary Kanagy’s account on the LGBTQIA+ glossary turning two emphasises how inclusive language can empower individuals and help them feel seen.

As the year concludes and we step into 2025, we want to continue doing what we do best — using our words to give voice to those facing urban challenges and acknowledge their struggles.

Here’s to a positive and peaceful New Year!

