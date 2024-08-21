Tamil Nadu glossary of LGBTQIA+ terms turns two. What is its legacy?

Two years ago, the Tamil Nadu government published a glossary for addressing the LGBTQIA+ community. The development occurred in large part because of the advocacy by queer and trans groups. Since its release, the glossary has shown how language plays a crucial role in the broader struggle for visibility and equality for these communities.

Orinam, an LGBTQIA+ support and activist group, has been curating queer and trans Tamil terms for years. They collaborated with Queer Chennai Chronicles and The News Minute to create the official state terminology. The glossary, which contains both Tamil and English words, not just promotes inclusive language but provides individuals a vocabulary to express themselves.

History of queer and trans laws

The history of LGBTQIA+ legislation in India has been long and wavering. The Tamil Nadu government created the nation’s first Transgender Welfare Board in 2008. Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era law criminalising homosexuality, was overturned by the Delhi High Court in 2008, only to be reinstated by the Supreme Court in 2013. This legal setback forced many queer individuals throughout the country back into the closet.

Orinam urged people to write letters to the Chief Justice of India in their local languages, advocating for the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships. The campaign garnered letters in English and regional languages. In 2018, Section 377 was once again overturned, and queer relationships were once again deemed legal.

Many people from the LGBTQIA+ community wrote letters to the CJI to advocate for same-sex relationships. Pic courtesy: Orinam.

A pivotal moment came in 2021 with S. Sushma v. Commissioner of Police in the Madras High Court. Justice Anand Venkatesh, after educating himself about LGBTQIA+ issues, ruled that queer and trans people must be protected from prejudice and violence, even at the hand of law enforcement. His ruling led to the creation of state-level policies and a government-appointed committee to oversee their implementation.

The glossary and its terms

Following this ruling, Orinam, Queer Chennai Chronicles (QCC), and The News Minute (TNM) collaborated to update a comprehensive glossary of queer and trans terms, drawing on terminology previously created within the community. This glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette in 2022, and includes both Tamil and English words.

From a government perspective, the glossary was intended to foster accurate comprehension and use of the terminology by the media and the government.

“It’s necessary to establish a historicity and not make it out that the only people who use these terms are the urban elite folks,” said Dr. L Ramakrishnan, Vice President of SAATHII and volunteer for Orinam.

The glossary puts forth the Tamil terms such as ‘paal puthumaiyar,’ or queer, ‘thirunangai’ or trans woman, and ‘thirunambi’ or trans man. Historically, there is no distinction between sex and gender. Now, ‘paal’ refers to sex, and ‘paalanam’ refers to gender.

Usage of accurate words

Tamil Nadu Government Gazette published the glossary almost entirely as it was originally submitted by Orinam, QCC, and TNM. One change was in replacing the term for trans people. The glossary uses the terms ‘maariya palinam’ or ‘maruviya paalinam’ for trans people, which translates roughly to changing one’s identity. Tarun*, an Orinam volunteer and man of trans experience, says that these terms are not accurate or inclusive.

“We are not changing our identity, we are just affirming our identity, in respects to medical transitioning or legal transitioning or social transitioning,” Tarun said. ‘Thirunar’ is a term recommended by members of the Tamil trans community, and Tarun says it is a better umbrella term for trans people. Orinam’s glossary of terms continues to use ‘thirunar.’

Despite this disagreement, Tarun believes that the published glossary is a big step toward acceptance for the queer and trans community. “The government is at least taking initiatives to come up with an inclusive society, a genuine effort,” Tarun said.

Language, visibility, and acceptance

Trans women have historically been much more visible than the rest of the LGBTQIA+ community in Tamil Nadu, as across India. The thinking and vocabulary around trans people largely reflects trans women.

“Not to say that there’s acceptance, but there’s an understanding that trans women are very much part of this ethos and culture,” Ramakrishnan said.

Nataraj Narthaki, Bharatanatyam dancer and trans woman, coined the term ‘thirunangai’ around 20 years ago. She pored over Tamil words and literature and pieced together thiru, meaning respectable or divine, and nangai, meaning woman or beauty.

Orinam used the suffix ‘nambi,’ or man, to create the term ‘thirunanambi’ for ‘trans man.’

Before the 2000s, there were no Tamil terms for ‘gay,’ ‘lesbian,’ or ‘bisexual.’ According to Ramakrishnan, the fact that these terms were familiar only in English contributes to the politicisation of sexuality, and the sense that diversity in sexual identity is a Western idea.

“People from the conservative mainstream in India say —‘See, there are not even names for people like you (cisgender LGB persons) in Indian culture’, suggesting that such identities are merely a result of some misguided youths watching too much MTV or Hollywood,” Ramakrishnan said.

When it comes to many queer people, parents don’t see them as any different, so there is pressure to get married to someone of the opposite sex.

For young people trying to come out to their parents, especially those who are not English-speaking, the glossary serves as an official reference point. Orinam also created YouTube videos featuring Tamil Nadu locals speaking in Tamil to educate parents and families in hopes of bridging the gap between generations.

Terminology in regional languages

Deepthi K, a peer counsellor for Safe Access, provides support for queer people from predominantly Tamil- or Telugu-speaking villages. Unlike Tamil, Telugu lacks words for queer identities, leaving Telugu speakers with fewer resources to communicate about their sexuality.

“People often ask, ‘How do I explain who I am when there is no language, no labels?’” Deepthi said.

Over the past couple of years, more content discussing queer and trans identities has emerged online, both in support of and against these communities. Much of the supportive content remains in English, with limited resources in regional languages. Deepthi makes a point to share any new information or interviews in regional languages with her callers.

“They will listen to it and think ‘Okay, this is fine. There are people who speak my language also who feel the same way, or who are the same way,’” Deepthi said.

Future advocacy

The past decade has brought about many legal protections for queer and trans people. Still, activists are continuing to push for the development of language and social acceptance.

News Minute and Queer Chennai Chronicles are working to develop LGBTQ+ terms in more local languages, beyond Tamil. SAATHII is working to analyse textbooks, in seven languages from grades 7–12, looking for outdated explanations of adolescence and sexuality that are based exclusively on the assumption that all students are cisgender and straight.

When it comes to further activism, Tarun believes that change cannot come quickly enough.

“We want things to happen at a faster pace, so that the younger generation of queer and trans kids need not suffer as much as I or any other senior queer or trans person has suffered in our life. But, that is also a distant dream,” Tarun says. He adds that it is going to take a lot of time, advocacy and effort from the communities to say that — “We have always existed and we will continue to exist.”

[*Tarun uses a pseudonym for media]

