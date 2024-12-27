From evictions to empowerment: Stories that impacted me the most in 2024

It feels like 2024 passed in the blink of an eye. It seems just a week ago that we were dealing with massive floods, gas leaks, and oil spills in Chennai. Yet, here we are, a year later, battling heatwaves, and unpredictable rains, and petitioning the government to avoid bringing another Thermal Power Plant, Waste-to-Energy Plant, or Eco-park into the city.

This year, discussions around climate change have been more prevalent than ever before. Yet, the marginalised, who contribute the least to climate change and are ironically, the most affected, remain largely absent from mainstream conversation.

After nearly three years in Chennai, 2024 has provided me with a deeper perspective, allowing me to connect the dots and better understand the daily struggles faced by those living on the fringes of society.

Here are a few such stories from this year that I would like to revisit —

Domestic violence in Chennai’s resettlement areas: A deep dive into the impact of evictions

Since 2022, I have been reporting on the impact of state-led evictions in Chennai. Over the years, we have covered many key issues through standalone stories. During this time, I had numerous independent conversations with residents from various resettlement areas. A recurring theme emerged: despite their diverse experiences, many residents faced similar challenges.

This led to a four-part series examining domestic violence in Chennai’s resettlement areas — Kannagi Nagar, Perumbakkam, and Semmencheri — and its correlation with the loss of livelihoods caused by state-led eviction drives.

The process of working on this series was deeply immersive, spanning nine months. What made it particularly compelling was a shift in perspective, adopting a researcher’s approach rather than that of a traditional reporter.

Focus Group Discussion among the women in the resettlement areas of Perumbakkam and Semmenchery in Chennai on February 20. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

We conducted two focus group discussions — one with survivors and another with community workers. During these exchanges, I realised many women were simply looking for a safe space to express their feelings and be heard without judgment.

One key insight from the series is the inadequacy of those in positions of authority, like police officers, to effectively assist survivors of domestic violence. The lack of support results in underreporting and discourages many women from filing complaints.

By the end of the series, I felt disheartened, as the proposed solution seemed to be the bureaucratic challenge of ‘inter-departmental coordination‘. However, the resilience of the community workers, many of whom are survivors themselves, provided a glimmer of hope.

The struggle of ‘encroachers’: Challenging misconceptions of fishers and street vendors in Chennai

Although Citizen Matters does not typically cover breaking news, we took an in-depth look at a few stories that made mainstream headlines.

Two such important stories are: Fishers of Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam: Aborigines of the coast, not ‘Beach Grabbers’ and Street Vendors Act overlooked even as Chennai eyes new vending zones.

The common thread in both stories was the labelling of fishers and street vendors as ‘encroachers.’ In the case of the fishers, they were accused of encroaching on coastal land, while the street vendors were labelled as illegal occupants of public spaces. During one such eviction drive by the Greater Chennai Corporation, a 56-year-old woman died while trying to protect her wares.

Though the reasons were different in each case, we found that understanding the real issue simply required talking to the affected communities and referring to relevant legal frameworks.

A long-awaited victory: Chennai’s Kannappar Thidal residents finally find a home in 2024

As journalists, we do not always get the opportunity to witness a positive resolution to years of people’s struggle. However, the housing issue in Kannappar Thidal is an exception. Over two years ago, I began reporting on the residents’ fight for homes — an issue that had persisted for over two decades.

During these two years, we have consistently reported the issue through long-form articles, a photo story, a video documentary and social media posts.

A question we journalists often face when reporting on issues is: “How will your reporting help us solve our problems?” While we cannot offer guarantees, my usual response is, “We hope our stories will bring attention to the issue and push officials to take action.”

I have always believed that consistent on-the-ground reporting can be a powerful way to practice journalism. Finally witnessing the residents of Kannappar Thidal move into their new homes, smiles on their faces, brought a profound sense of relief, not just for them, but personally for me. While numerous activists and civil society organisations have supported the residents of Kannappar Thidal, the real credit for this victory goes entirely to the people themselves.

In all the stories mentioned here — whether it’s the residents of resettlement areas, fishers, or street vendors — these communities not only endure the consequences of official apathy but also the harsh realities of climate change. This dual burden highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to address their struggles.

As we head into the new year, I am hopeful that we will continue to uncover and amplify stories like these— stories of resilience, hope, and the ongoing fight for justice.

Wishing everyone a very happy new year!

