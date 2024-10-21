Home at last: The struggles of Kannappar Thidal residents come to an end

“I want a home. It should have a toilet with a door, at least one room spacious enough to stretch my legs and sleep, and a kitchen of our own,” said Dhanashree, a student of Class IX, when I visited Kannappar Thidal two years ago. This was not just her dream, but that of hundreds of families living there, who were evicted from the streets near Ripon Building over two decades ago. Today, all 114 families in Kannappar Thidal have new homes they can call their own — with toilets and kitchens, no less.

Over 22 years of struggle tells a story of resilience. I first learnt about the issues faced by residents of Kannappar Thidal in September 2022. I still remember the day of my first visit and how I came back with a heavy heart. Since then, we have consistently tracked and reported the developments, with a year-rounder in 2023.

A year-long tug-of-war over beneficiary contribution

Since 2023, there has been a tug-of-war between the 114 families and the State government over the beneficiary contribution of Rs 4.27 lakh. When the government brought in banks to loan the amount to residents, they opposed the move. They staged protests and demanded free housing, as the cost was unaffordable.

Following the protest, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) passed a council resolution to bear one-third of the beneficiary contribution of Rs 2.85 lakhs per family. The State government said each family could pay the remaining Rs 1.42 lakhs in instalments of Rs 592/month for 20 years, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission Scheme.

At an event presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the 114 families were handed over allocation orders for their new homes in TNUHDB tenements at Moolakothalam on September 23. They moved in the first week of October.

Through photos: The life of Kannappar Thidal residents

Here is a look at how their lives have changed.

The small yet comfortable 400 sq ft homes radiate cheerfulness. As we enter some of these homes, we notice that the families have decorated every room with utmost care.

“Earlier, we couldn’t even sit together for a meal. During the rains, we would be awake through the night. Now, we can cook in the kitchen, sleep in the bedroom and have our meals as a family sitting in the hall. It feels as if all our dreams have come true,” says Sumathi. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

Many families could cook only on woodstoves in the old area. Even those who had LPG connections hardly had space for a separate kitchen. “When guests visited, they wouldn’t eat here as they found our cooking areas unclean. We would feel humiliated. Now we have our own kitchen and a hall to serve food. To our surprise, they were forthcoming to spend more time with us now and have a meal at our new home,” says Jayanthi. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

In the older single-room homes, the women would sleep inside while the men had to sleep outside. “I have two daughters. As they grew up, all I wanted was for them to have a safe space to sleep. As soon as we got the new homes, we bought a new wooden cot and mattress for our daughters. Now, they have a space for all their belongings,” Jayanthi adds.

A new mom sleeps on the damp floor in the old house in Kannappar Thidal and (right) another new mom rests comfortably with her infant in the new home. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

“The women had no other option but to shower in a corner of the single-room homes once the men left for work. Here, our daughters can take leisurely baths in the bathrooms with doors,” adds Jayanthi.

As sad as it sounds, almost all the women we spoke to were relieved about one thing — having a toilet of their own. “Earlier, we had a public toilet that would close around 9 pm. At night, we were forced to go outside to answer nature’s call or hold on till the morning when the public toilet opened. Now, we use the toilet as and when we want; the relief is unexplainable,” says Sumathi. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

Earlier, eight families would share a small room for over two decades, and huddle together during the rains (left). In their new homes, there is enough space for leisure activities. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

Some issues remain — in a few homes, the glass windowpanes are broken and the ceilings leak. The building lift is dysfunctional, so residents have to carry their belongings over eight floors by staircase. Selvam, a resident says they have raised complaints with the officials and contractors and hope to have the problems resolved soon. But for now and forever, this is their happy space.

