Exploring the consequences of water contamination in Bengaluru: Lessons from Peenya Industrial Area 

by , , , and May 2, 2024 Water Supply
A study of effluent contamination in the Peenya Industrial Area shows that it is one of the primary causes for Bengaluru's water crisis.

As Bengaluru struggles with an ongoing water crisis, it reports a shortage of about 500 million litres of water every day. The significant water problem in the city is frequently blamed on insufficient rainfall, unregulated groundwater exploitation, and environmental negligence. However, it is essential to investigate water contamination, notably from sewage and industrial effluents, as a major cause of the water crisis. The focus then moves to Shivpura Lake in the Peenya Industrial Area. 

Although a key industrial area, Peenya is neglected, as evidenced by its poor infrastructure and pollution issues. Shivpura Lake, in particular, is contaminated by the surrounding industry, reducing its water quality. Analysis of water quality data showed high levels of – Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), which measures how oxygen is required by organisms, mainly bacteria, to break down the waste along with total coliform, which shows potential contamination of pathogen and faecal matter, and alkalinity, particularly during the monsoon season.

Addressing water contamination in industrial areas such as Peenya is critical not just for protecting the ecological integrity of water bodies, but also for promoting the long-term development of Bengaluru’s industrial sectors.

It is also important to understand how, within water bodies, contamination is not just limited to an affected water body, but also travels further to contaminate other water bodies that may share the same catchment area, or fall on the same channel network. We dissect this phenomenon, taking the case of Shivpura Lake in Peenya Industrial Area. 

In this article, we have combined a variety of visualisations, including charts and elevation models, to demonstrate contamination patterns and emphasise the importance of focused environmental management.

The article proposes combining industrial expansion with responsible environmental measures, like effluent treatment and regulated waste disposal, to reduce pollution. It also promotes sustainable behaviours through awareness campaigns and community engagement.

Neglect and pollution: The condition of the Peenya Industrial Belt

Established in the 1970s, the Peenya Industrial Belt includes many of Bengaluru’s major industrial areas, such as Peenya, Yeshwanthpura, Rajajinagar, Jalahalli, Gotaguntepalya and Dasarahalli. With over 7,500 registered industries in the area, Peenya today paints a picture of sheer neglect. Characterised by its poorly maintained roads, irregular water and power supplies, improper garbage disposal and management, a sparsely gridded and poorly maintained drainage system, Peenya, today, is also a site of heavily polluted lakes and groundwater. 

Shivpura Lake, one of the few water bodies in Peenya, has also been subject  to such instances of neglect. It is regularly dumped with  garbage and sewage and effluents from nearby industries.

The Peenya Industrial Area, one of the largest industrial zones in South-east Asia, has a significant manufacturing footprint in Bengaluru, as shown in the Economic Census of India 2013-14 (Figure 1).

A graph of industrial categories in Peenya
Figure 1: Mapping industrial categories in Peenya. Graphics: 6th Economic Census 2012-13

The horizontal bar chart in this figure clearly demonstrates the dominance of manufacturing, among other sectors, in the region, with a minimal percentage of enterprises operating out of residential premises (Figure 2). 

graph showing the industries in Peenya
Figure 2: Distribution of the nature of industries located in Peenya. Pic: 6th Economic Census 2012-13

Peenya houses MSMEs, which are primarily located in residential areas and industrial spaces. In the study area, some of the polluting industries (identified by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) are not connected to the drainage grid system or are situated right next to the stormwater drain (SWD) (main map); because of which most sewage and industrial effluents in this industrial region are let out into SWDs (locally called ‘rajakaluves’) either directly or through the main sewer trunk lines from where they enter the local lakes. 

To further analyse this, we observed the turbidity index in Shivpura and Narasappanahalli lakes. The presence of sediments and pollutants in the water causes turbidity, which slowly precipitates on the lake bed. The normalised difference turbidity index (NDTI) is widely used to identify water turbidity. We can observe an increase in turbidity from 2013 to 2023, which indicates the presence of pollution (Figure 3).

Turbidity and heavy metal pollution in Peenya: A study of Shivpura and Narasappanahalli Lakes

turbidity index
Figure 3: Normalised difference turbidity index (NDTI) Map: Authors, using BHUVAN – SRTM Digital Elevation Model

This study in the Peenya industrial area shows high and legally unacceptable levels of heavy metals in the streams of the rajakaluves. Currently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has concretised the rajakaluves around Peenya as a ‘band-aid’ fix, but not the surrounding lakes. Runoff and SWDs drain into these lakes, making them one of the major sources of groundwater contamination. 

Chaotic governance structure 

Governance issues and overlapping jurisdictions over the SWDs and lakes have further complicated their maintenance. 

Currently, while the ownership of the lakes and SWDs comes under the BBMP, the KSPCB is responsible for monitoring and regulating industrial effluent disposal. Along with this, the BWSSB’s responsibility is to identify the residential units discharging sewage directly into SWDs and connect them to the grid. 

This fragmented, chaotic governance structure has led to a lack of coordination and a standard governance philosophy across these entities that results more in blame games than concrete plans of action.

Read more: Whom do you call to fix your lake?

Environmental Impact Assessment: Water quality analysis of Shivpura Lake

Recent water quality reports from the KSPCB raise concerns about the environmental effects of such industrial activities on the surrounding water bodies, particularly on Shivpura Lake. A focused analysis of monthly water quality levels from July 2023 to January 2024 reveals that the lake experiences its highest levels of BOD during July and August (Figure 4). These months coincide with the monsoon season, suggesting that increased rainfall could be contributing to higher levels of organic waste entering the lake through runoff.

Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) graph
Figure 4: Bar graph depicting BOD levels in the Shivpura Lake during July and August, 2023. Graph: KSPCB Monthly Lakes Water Quality Report

In addition to BOD, the data shows alarming spikes in the total levels of coliform and alkalinity during the same period (Figure 5). This increase in coliform bacteria is an indicator of sewage and animal waste contamination, which poses major threats to public health and the ecosystem. The rise in alkalinity could be attributed to the washing away of minerals and pollutants into the lake due to heavy rains.

graph depicting the Total Coliform and Alkalinity Levels
Figure 5: Measuring Total Coliform and Alkalinity Levels in Shivpura Lake. Graph: KSPCB Monthly Lakes Water Quality Report

The contamination dynamics of Shivpura Lake are further elaborated through an elevation and upslope area analysis derived from the SRTM Digital Elevation Model (Figure 6) using GIS. This series of images illustrate how the catchment area, the land from which water drains into the lake, changes with topography and elevation. This data is pivotal in understanding the potential paths through which industrial pollutants can travel to the water body. 

4 maps showing the contamination flow
Figure 6: How does contamination travel? Map: Arundhati Hakhu, Dishant Parakh, Mayuri More, Namitha Nayak and Sanju Jayakumar, using BHUVAN – SRTM Digital Elevation Model
Map showing borewells near polluting industries
Figure 7: Proximity of borewells and polluting industries near Shivpura Lake, Peenya Industrial Area. Source: Authors, using BHUVAN – SRTM Digital Elevation Model, Opencity Borewells in Bengaluru and KSPCB Action Plan Report

The presented figures and their corresponding data emphasise the need for targeted environmental management in industrial regions. They indicate that significant pollution occurs particularly during the monsoon months, suggesting a temporal pattern to the lake’s contamination that requires seasonal management strategies.

Way forward

By integrating industrial development with environmental considerations, such as effluent treatment and regulated waste disposal, the area can address the highlighted concerns. Awareness campaigns and community engagement are also crucial in promoting responsible practices. These steps will not only preserve the ecological integrity of water bodies like Shivpura Lake but also support the sustainable development of Bengaluru’s industrial sectors.

Also read:

Sections:

About Arundhati Hakhu

Arundhati Hakhu is currently an Urban Fellow at IIHS, Bengaluru, Arundhati is an interdisciplinary urban designer and researcher with a background in Urban Design from CEPT University. She takes a keen interest in understanding the dynamics of gender within the urban, and is deeply passionate about looking at urban mobility through a gender lens.
Read more by Arundhati Hakhu

About Dishant Parakh

Dishant is an Urban Fellow from IIHS. He is an environmental and policy professional adept in data analysis, sustainability reporting, and project management. Dishant specialises in ESIA consulting, GHG emissions analysis, and agro-water regulation. Currently he is working on Value Chain Analysis of Urban Agriculture from ATREE.
Read more by Dishant Parakh

About Mayuri More

Mayuri is a passionate Urban Practitioner with a keen focus on water management and a dedication to continual self-improvement. As an experienced GIS Analyst, she adeptly utilizes technology to optimize resource utilization. Alongside her professional endeavours, Mayuri excels in leading social campaigns and finds creative expression through poetry. Currently, she is applying her expertise to the Shallow Aquifer Mapping project at Biome Environmental Trust.
Read more by Mayuri More

About Namitha Nayak

Namitha is currently an Urban Fellow at IIHS Bangalore and an intern with the Urban Water Team at WELL Labs. With a Master's in Environmental Science from the University of East Anglia, UK, she specialises in water commons and related challenges. She employs her data and GIS skills to solve pressing environmental issues.
Read more by Namitha Nayak

About Sanju Jayakumar

Sanju is an Urban Fellow from IIHS Bengaluru. He is currently an Associate Industrial Consultant intern at CBRE South Asia. His interests include economic development, infrastructure, sustainability, and technology. He has prior experience working in mega infrastructure projects and has a background in Civil Engineering from NITK Surathkal.
Read more by Sanju Jayakumar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

What data says about Bengaluru’s alternatives to Cauvery water

by , , , and April 26, 2024 Water Supply
Data enthusiasts analysed possible ways to make Bengaluru self-sufficient, without relying on Cauvery river.

The Cauvery River is located 100 kilometres away from Bengaluru, 350 metres lower than the city’s elevation. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has to spend approximately Rs. 3 crores per day as electricity charges to pump the water over such long distances. The city’s dependence on Cauvery as its primary water source prompted us to analyse this issue at the recently held 'Bengaluru Water Datajam', held by Opencity.in. Since the extraction of water from the Cauvery is recent (just 50 years ago), how did Bengaluru operate its water needs before the onset of rapid urbanisation? Since, we…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Insights from K-RERA: Large real estate projects add to Bengaluru’s water stress 

by , , , and April 4, 2024 Water Supply
Huge real estate projects are mushrooming across already water-stressed Bengaluru. What do they say about their water sources?

Within just a few decades, Bengaluru has grown into the third largest city and the fifth largest metropolitan area of the country, with over 13 million people. The city’s rapid development is evident in the rise of built-up area, which has increased 37.4% in 2002 to 93.3% in 2020. In just 40 years, the extent of water bodies has reduced from 3.4% (1973) to less than 1% (2013), placing Bengaluru’s water resources under tremendous stress. Consequently, the city has come to depend heavily on Cauvery water and private water tankers or individual borewells to meet its daily demand. The overexploitation…

Continue reading