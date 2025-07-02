Saving Kavesar Lake: Citizens campaign against beautification plans for Thane wetland

Nestled within the sprawling 350-acre built-up township of Hiranandani Estate lies a 2.46-hectare (approximately six acres) gem. The Kavesar Lake, the last remaining “natural” wetland in Thane, is an ancient freshwater body formed naturally due to surface undulations and lies near a saltwater creek.

A single visit to Kavesar Lake is enough to leave one mesmerised by its natural beauty, biodiversity and inexplicable positive energy which soothes the body, calms the mind and uplifts the soul. The villagers who have lived in its vicinity for generations have revered the Kavesar Lake habitat as a ‘Devrai’ (sacred grove).

The lake is now the only unpaved wetland in Thane, a city once known for its 70-odd lakes. Over time, most of these lakes have been lost to urban development or subjected to “beautification” projects involving man-made structures. Some, like the Masunda Lake, have undergone multiple upgrades, at least 5–6 times in the last two to three decades. Valuable funds have been wasted on concrete infrastructure rather than on ecological upkeep, protection of buffer zones and preservation of the wetland biodiversity.

Today, the ecologically sensitive Kavesar Lake also faces the threat of destruction from a revamp project proposed by the municipal authorities.

Kavesar Lake, the last remaining “natural” wetland in Thane, faces a threat from misguided beautification plans. Pic courtesy: Kailash Anerao

Biodiversity at risk

The robust habitat of the Kavesar Lake currently supports more than 200 plant and animal species, including the waterfowls (water birds). It is the only place in Thane District where the rare white lotus (Nelumbo nucifera) grows naturally. The flower symbolises divine purity, enlightenment, spiritual awakening, and rebirth. This vibrant biodiversity, enhanced by the presence of the white lotus, attracts many nature lovers and offers visitors to the lake a sense of harmony.

Whether it is a yoga practitioner doing asanas under the shade of a tree, or sitting by the lake in deep meditation, or someone who has just strolled by to steal a few moments of peace, the Kavesar Lake embraces them all.

But ill-conceived beautification could ruin it all. Like many natural wonders of India, the Kavesar Lake has fallen prey to vested interests. What once comprised a lake with two adjoining ponds has now been reduced to a single water body by indiscriminate debris dumping. This has not only destroyed the two nearby ponds but also encroached upon a part of the riparian and buffer zones of the main lake. In addition, a part of the natural habitat of the lake is replaced with manicured lawns and invasive plant species in place of natural wetland vegetation such as vetiver grass and reeds.

The Kavesar Lake is rich in biodiversity. It is the only place in Thane District where the rare white lotus blooms naturally. Pic courtesy: Kailash Anerao

Citizens oppose cosmetic makeover

Many citizens and environmentalists have criticised the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and filed written complaints against the unscientific and ill-advised practice of removing the rare white lotus from 80–90% of the Kavesar Lake waters, under the pretext of cleaning the water body of weeds. Birders, zoologists, horticulturists and wildlife enthusiasts have also registered several complaints with the corporation, urging it not to disturb the lotus habitat during the breeding season.

Bronze-winged and Pheasant-tailed jacanas lay their eggs directly on the lotus leaves and amidst the lotus vegetation, apart from the White-breasted waterhens and other water birds, which come to the lake each year to breed.

The lake’s biodiversity and peace gets disturbed when noise-polluting activities, such as Happy Street and karaoke singing with loudspeakers, take place on the lake premises. Last year, an idol was placed on the banks of the lake with plans to build a temple for Hiranandani residents, even though an ancient Shiv Mandir built by the villagers already exists on the opposite shore.

However, the final blow to the lake’s habitat has come in the form of a beautification plan proposed by the municipal body, sanctioned at a budget of around ₹6-7 crore. The TMC has already issued a work order after procuring funding from the State government, which approved the project without public consultations or approval of local environmentalists or even the local MLA.

Proposed developments include constructing an amphitheatre, gazebos, an open gym, a watchtower, toilets, seating plazas, a divine courtyard around a temple, a toilet, paved walkways and installation of artificial lighting. Residents and environmentalists argue that such constructions threaten the lake’s delicate ecosystem. Also, there are legitimate concerns expressed over the introduction of more non-native and invasive plant species, which are unsuitable for the wetland habitat.

The robust habitat of the Kavesar Lake currently supports more than 200 plant and animal species, including the migratory storks seen here. Pic courtesy: Kailash Anerao

A failure of the government

This project exemplifies the human-centric mindset, which is at the root of all climate change conversations today. It shows how government spending is driven by private interests and greed, rather than the larger public interest and preservation of biodiversity in India.

Read more: In the destruction of wetlands, is CIDCO above the law?

Sadly, even as the effects of global warming loom large, IAS officers and local government authorities ignore the numerous benefits wetland habitats offer to humanity in general and to our cities in particular. International bodies like Wetlands International, Ramsar, WEF, etc. have long highlighted the significance of wetlands as saviours in this era of climate changes & man-made disasters.

Many countries like China and Singapore, among others, are focusing on nature-based solutions such as wetlands and lakes to combat pollution, land subsidence, urban flooding, heat waves and the urban heat island (UHI) effect. Meanwhile, urban local bodies in India permit unchecked development in collusion with the contractors, construction and real estate industry, leading to the degradation of natural ecosystems.

Prima facie, the beautification may seem like a harmless initiative, but citizens are raising pertinent questions and points:

Whose interests does the beautification project serve? The majority of the public in the area already has access to well-developed parks and gardens, walking tracks, gymnasiums and fully functional swanky clubhouses.

Is the uniqueness of the Kavesar wetland — the only natural one left in Thane — a consideration at all in this conversation? Cosmetic makeovers with artificial structures and other amenities are available in most of the swanky gardens in the neighbourhood.

Whose idea of ‘beautification’ are we following? Does nature require human-centric intervention? Can humans do a better job than Mother Nature? Time and again, we have witnessed lakes in the city fall prey to concretization projects, their natural environments ravaged by so-called “beautification”.

Did the TMC consult wetland experts and commission environmental impact studies before issuing the work order for the Kavesar lake beautification project?

As a local community, can’t we preserve just 1.7% (6 acres) of natural lake habitat of Hiranandani Estate Area (out of 350 acres) for other non-human species (local biodiversity) to co-exist? Why don’t our development plans include preserving natural habitats and local biodiversity?

A campaign to preserve the natural lake habitat and its biodiversity

The ‘Save Kavesar Lake Citizens Movement’ emerged in response to these valid questions. On World Environment Day (June 5, 2025), more than 100 people came together to stage a silent protest, donning black attire and holding placards to voice their opposition. Around 200 residents of all age groups braved heavy rains to participate in an awareness march.

An online petition opposing the project has already garnered over 8,000 signatures. Representatives from the citizen movement have met the TMC Commissioner and the local MLA and submitted their petitions against the beautification project.

Here are their demands:

Put a halt to the proposed beautification of Kavesar Lake Habitat

Declare Kavesar Lake as a “wetland” under the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 or a community/biodiversity conservation reserve under the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2002.

Declare the lake habitat area as a ‘silence zone’ so that activities like “Happy Street” are organised on the street where they are supposed to take place and not diverted to the lake premises disturbing its biodiversity & tranquility.

Include preserving “natural habitats” like Kavesar Lake as part of the Development Plan for Thane.

On June 5th, more than 100 people came together, donning black attire and holding placards to voice their opposition against the beautification project. Pic courtesy: Kailash Anerao

Community involvement and advocacy

Concerned local citizens can contribute by:

Participating in awareness campaigns : Engage in educational initiatives to highlight the lake’s ecological importance.



: Engage in educational initiatives to highlight the lake’s ecological importance. Supporting conservation efforts : Volunteer for clean-up drives and biodiversity monitoring programmes.



: Volunteer for clean-up drives and biodiversity monitoring programmes. Advocating for inclusion of natural habitats as part of urban planning: Encourage the adoption of eco-friendly policies and oppose developments that threaten natural habitats.

How can other citizens help in the cause?

1. Sign the online petition:

https://www.change.org/p/protection-of-kavesar-lake-habitat-biodiversity-the-last-natural-wetland-of-thane

2. Write emails to the TMC Commissioner, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, wetland and wildlife authorities to cancel the beautification proposal and instead preserve the lake in its natural form.

3. Eminent personalities, NGOs, animal and nature lovers can use their influence to put pressure on the TMC, the District Collector and the Maharashtra government to save wetlands like the Kavesar Lake for future generations by notifying them under the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

4. Follow ‘Save Kavesar Lake Citizens Movement’ on social media platforms like Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kavesarlake and Twitter (X) @Savekavesar handle,

5. Join the Save Kavesar Lake Citizens Movement Whatsapp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Ki2opOMpIrSD2GiUjyR58v

