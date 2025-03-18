From awareness to action: SSTCN’s fight to save Olive Ridley turtles

by March 18, 2025 Environment
This video highlights the journey of the Students' Sea Turtle Conservation Network and its crucial role in preserving ocean health.

What started as a cool activity in the 1970s—a group of college students going on night walks to protect freshly laid turtle eggs—has, half a century later, evolved into a crucial conservation movement. The Students’ Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) now plays a key role in the conservation of the Olive Ridley turtles along the Chennai coast. Their awareness efforts have been so impactful that these night walks are flooded with people of all ages, particularly children and young adults.

From collecting freshly laid eggs and relocating them to hatcheries to releasing hatchlings back into the sea after 45 days, SSTCN volunteers are deeply involved in every aspect of sea turtle conservation. Given their long-term documentation of ocean health, they could provide valuable insights into environmental changes and how these correlate with turtle deaths.

Read more: Concerns over levelling of sand dunes: Beach development at what cost?

But what does the future hold for Chennai’s beaches? Will this year’s alarming mass deaths of Olive Ridleys serve as a wake-up call for stronger conservation measures?

One major challenge to conservation efforts is beachfront development initiated by the government. With rapid urbanisation along the coast, how can Chennai strike a balance between economic growth and preserving critical nesting grounds for sea turtles? Besides fishing practices, what are the other reasons for the mass deaths of Olive Ridley turtles?

In this video, Arun Venkataraman, trustee of SSTCN, answers these and other questions about the volunteer group’s journey and conservation efforts to protect sea turtles:  

Also read:

Sections:

About Laasya Shekhar

Laasya Shekhar is an independent journalist based in Chennai with previous stints in Newslaundry, Citizen Matters and Deccan Chronicle. Laasya holds a Masters degree in Journalism from Bharathiar University and has written extensively on environmental issues, women and child rights, and other critical social and civic issues. She tweets at @plaasya.
Read more by Laasya Shekhar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Similar Story

ஈரநிலத்தில் சென்னை குப்பை எரிவுலை திட்டம்: வடசென்னைக்கு வெள்ள அபாயத்தை தீவிர படுத்தக்கூடிய மற்றொரு திட்டம்

by March 12, 2025 Environment
The proposed Waste-to-Energy plant in Kodangaiyur will take a heavy toll on the area's ecology and the health of people living in the locality.

பெருநகர சென்னை மாநகராட்சி, ஒருங்கிணைந்த திடக்கழிவு மேலாண்மை திட்டத்தின் (Integrated Solid Waste Processing Facility (IWPF)) கீழ், 2100 மெட்ரிக் டன் கழிவுகளை எரித்து மின்சாரம் உற்பத்தி செய்யும் எரிவுலையை கொடுங்கையூரில் நிறுவ திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது. இந்த  திட்டத்தின் தளம் - 01 குப்பை எரிவுலை (Waste-to-Energy Facility) திட்டமிடப்பட்டுள்ள இடம், ஈரநிலமாக அறியப்படும் சர்க்கார் நஞ்சை பகுதியில் அமைந்துள்ளது, இது வெள்ள பாதிப்புக்குட்பட்ட ஒரு பகுதியாகும். அதே நேரத்தில், இந்த இடம் ஏல ஆவணங்களில் (Tender Documents) குறைந்த வெள்ள பாதிப்புள்ள பகுதியில் உள்ளதாக தவறாக சித்தரிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.  இதனால் இப்பகுதியில் சுற்றுச்சூழல் பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு மழைக்காலங்களில் அதிக வெள்ளம் ஏற்படும் வாய்ப்பை உருவாக்கும்.  இயற்கையான ஈரநிலங்களின் முக்கியத்துவம் பெருநகர சென்னை மாநகராட்சி - ஒருங்கிணைந்த திடக்கழிவு மேலாண்மை திட்டம் மூலம் மண்டலம் 1 முதல் 8 வரை உற்பத்தியாகும் திடக்கழிவுகள் மற்றும் மண்டலம் 9 முதல் 15 வரை பிரிக்கப்பட்ட…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Caught in the tides: Can Chennai protect its Olive Ridley turtles?

by March 7, 2025 Environment
This video examines the mass mortality of Olive Ridley turtles along Chennai's shores, emphasising the need for immediate conservation efforts

Chennai witnessed an unprecedented environmental disaster this year, as more than 1,000 dead Olive Ridley turtles washed ashore in January. The mass mortality event has put the Forest and Fisheries Departments, along with voluntary organisations, on high alert, prompting collaborative efforts to strengthen Olive Ridley turtle conservation. The Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 2020, which mandates mechanised trawlers to fish at least five kilometres from the shore, was enforced more strictly from late January. Fishermen were educated on the dangers of ghost nets and urged to use Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) to prevent accidental turtle entanglement. Read more: Oil…

Continue reading