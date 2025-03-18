From awareness to action: SSTCN’s fight to save Olive Ridley turtles

What started as a cool activity in the 1970s—a group of college students going on night walks to protect freshly laid turtle eggs—has, half a century later, evolved into a crucial conservation movement. The Students’ Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) now plays a key role in the conservation of the Olive Ridley turtles along the Chennai coast. Their awareness efforts have been so impactful that these night walks are flooded with people of all ages, particularly children and young adults.

From collecting freshly laid eggs and relocating them to hatcheries to releasing hatchlings back into the sea after 45 days, SSTCN volunteers are deeply involved in every aspect of sea turtle conservation. Given their long-term documentation of ocean health, they could provide valuable insights into environmental changes and how these correlate with turtle deaths.

Read more: Concerns over levelling of sand dunes: Beach development at what cost?

But what does the future hold for Chennai’s beaches? Will this year’s alarming mass deaths of Olive Ridleys serve as a wake-up call for stronger conservation measures?

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

One major challenge to conservation efforts is beachfront development initiated by the government. With rapid urbanisation along the coast, how can Chennai strike a balance between economic growth and preserving critical nesting grounds for sea turtles? Besides fishing practices, what are the other reasons for the mass deaths of Olive Ridley turtles?

In this video, Arun Venkataraman, trustee of SSTCN, answers these and other questions about the volunteer group’s journey and conservation efforts to protect sea turtles:

Also read: