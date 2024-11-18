Mumbai voters, check out the candidates from your constituency

As Mumbai prepares to vote on November 20th, a handy list of all the city constituencies and candidate profiles in each of these

On November 20th, voters in Mumbai will be voting to elect their MLAs in the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections. The state has 288 assembly seats, of which 36 are in Mumbai. Though the number is small, Mumbai remains significant as the financial capital of the country and a metro that attracts lakhs of people for work. If you are a voter in Mumbai, here’s a guide for you to check the details of the candidates contesting from your constituency. Be aware and make an informed choice:

Name of constituency: Borivali (AC 152)

Incumbent MLA: Sunil Dattatraya Rane (BJP)

2019 results

CandidateParty Votes
Sunil Dattatraya RaneBJP123,712
Kumar KhilareINC28,691
NOTA10,095
Rajesh Ramkisan MallahBSP2232

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profileLink to ECI affidavit
Kisan Sukhdevrao IngoleMale69BSPClick hereClick here
Kunal Vijay MainkarMale44MNSClick hereClick here
Sanjay UpadhyayMale51BJPClick hereClick here
Sanjay Waman BhosaleMale57SSBClick hereClick here
Bharat Arjanbhai Bhuva(Patel)Male44SVPPClick hereClick here
Kiran Ram SawantMale36IndependentClick hereClick here
Bala NayagamMale41IndependentClick hereClick here

Name of constituency: Dahisar (AC 153)

Incumbent MLA: Chaudhary Manisha Ashok (BJP)

2019 results

CandidatePartyVotes
Chaudhary Manisha AshokBJP87,607
Arun SawantINC23,690
Rajesh Gangaram YerunkarMNS17,052
NOTA4222

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency Summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to affidavit
Ghosalkar Vinod RamchandraMale67SSBClick hereClick here
Chaudhary Manisha AshokFemale63BJPClick hereClick here
Rajesh Gangaram YerunkarMale51MNSClick hereClick here
Satish Dnyandev SharnagatMale42BSPClick hereClick here
Ashok Kumar Shyamsharan GuptaMale40SBPClick hereClick here
Kamlakar Khandu SalveMale52VBAClick hereClick here
Kalpesh D. ParekhMale50SVPPClick hereClick here
Roshan Harishankar YadavMale36RSSClick hereClick here
Dharmendra Rammurat PandeyMale47IndependentClick hereClick here
Mamta Ramfer SharmaFemale40IndependentClick hereClick here

Name of constituency: Vile Parle (167)

Incumbent MLA: Parag Alavni (BJP)

2019 results

CandidateParty Votes
Parag AlavniBJP84991
Jayanti Jivabhai SiroyaINC26,564
Juilee Omkar ShendeMNS18406
Sunadarrao Baburao PadmukhVBA3867

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to affidavit
Parag AlavaniMale57BJPClick hereClick here
Juilee Omkar ShendeFemale42MNSClick hereClick here
Sandeep Raju NaikMale50SHS (UBT)Click hereClick here
Santosh Ganpat AmbulgeMale46VBAClick hereClick here
Supriya Uday PimpleFemale31IndependentClick hereClick here
Harbans Singh Banwait Bittu BhaiMale58IndependentClick hereClick here

Name of constituency: Chandivali (168)

Incumbent MLA: Dilip Bhausaheb Lande (SHS)

2019 results

CandidatePartyVote
Dilip Bhausaheb LandeSHS85879
Khan Mohd.Arif (NaseemINC 85470
Abul Hasan KhanVBA 8876
Sumeet Pandurang BaraskarMNS7098

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to affidavit
Khan Mohd. Arif (NaseemMale61INC
Click here		Click here
Dilip Bhausaheb LandeMale63SHS
Click here		Click here
Mahendra Manji BhanushalMale44MNS
Click here		Click here
Gaffar Ibrahim SayedMale47
All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat
Click here		Click here
Sabeel Tufil Ahmad SiddiquiMale48
Rashtriya Ulama Council
Click here		Click here

Atul Anil Maghade
Male		31
Independent
Click here		Click here
Adv. Uttamkumar (Bhaina) Nakul Sajani Sahu
Male		47


Independent 
Click here		Click here
Taufik Ahmed Ansari
Male		50
Independent
Click here
Click here
Dilip LandeMale42
Independent
Click here
Click here
Pawan Kumar Umapati Pathak
Male		42
Independent
Click here
Click here
Sandeep (Bhau) Ramchandra JadhavMale30Independent
Click here		Click here

Name of constituency: Ghatkopar west(169)

Incumbent MLA: Ram Kadam (BJP)

2019 results

Candidate PartyVotes
Ram KadamBJP70263
Anand Rajyavardhan ShuklaINC9313
Ganesh Arjun ChukkalMNS15019
Ganesh Ravsaheb OwhalVBA8088

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to affidavit
Ganesh Arjun ChukkalMale43
MNS		Click hereClick here
Ram KadamMale52BJPClick hereClick here
Vidhyasagar Alias Suresh Bhimrao VidhyagarMale49BSPClick hereClick here
Sanjay Dattatray BhaleraoMale47SHS(UBT)Click hereClick here
Sagar Ramesh GawaiMale44VBAClick hereClick here
Santosh ShettyMale36Right to Recall PartyClick hereClick here
Hayattulla Abdulla ShaikhMale54
Akhil Bharatiya Muslim League (Secular)		Click hereClick here
Adv. Raakesh Sambhaji RaulMale 51IndependentClick hereClick here
Shahaji Nanai ThoratMale 61IndependentClick hereClick here
Siraj KhanMale63IndependentClick hereClick here
Sandesh Krushnaji MoreMale62IndependentClick hereClick here
Haridas Rajaram KondeMale53IndependentClick hereClick here

Name of constituency: Ghatkopar east (170)

Constituency summary

Incumbent MLA: Parag Shah (BJP)

2019 results

Candidate PartyVotes
Parag ShahBJP73054
Satish Sitaram PawarMNS19735
Manisha Sampatrao SurywanshiINC15753
Vikas Damodar PawarVBA10472

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profile and agendaLInk to affidavit
Kulthe Sandeep SudhakarMale47MNSClick hereClick here
Jadhav Rakhee HarishchandraFemale48NCPClick hereClick here
Parag ShahMale55BJPClick hereClick here
Sunita Sanjay GaikwadFemale48VBAClick hereClick here
Hussain Lalmohammed ShaikhMale46
Swabhimani Paksha		Click hereClick here
Adv. Nityanand Ramjatan SharmaMale39IndependentClick hereClick here
Madanlal Kedarnath GuptaMale52IndependentClick hereClick here
Santosh Ramvijay VishwakarmaMale45IndependentClick hereClick here

Name of constituency: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar (171)

Constituency summary

Incumbent MLA: Abu Azmi (SP)

2019 results

CandidatePartyVotes
Abu  Asim AzmiSP69082
Vithal Govind LokareSHS43481
Suraiya Akbar ShaikhVBA10465
Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Iqbal ShaikhIndependent9789

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to affidavit
Jagadish Yashwant KhandekarMale39MNSClick hereClick here
Nawab MalikMale65NCPClick hereClick here
Vidhyasagar Alias Suresh Bhimrao VidhyagarMale49BSPClick hereClick here
Suresh (Bullet) PatilMale46SHSClick hereClick here
Abu Asim AzmMale69SPClick hereClick here
Ateeque Ahmad KhanMale37All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul MuslimeenClick hereClick here
Mohammed Siraj ShaikhMale41VBAClick hereClick here
Rajendra Anand GarudMale67
Peoples Party of India (Democratic)		Click hereClick here
Haji Momin BhaijaanMale39
Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party		Click hereClick here
Abid Raza Mohd Abbas SayedMale29
Independent		Click hereClick here
Khan Shamim BanuFemale52
Independent		Click hereClick here
Nawab MalikMale47
Independent		Click hereClick here
Nikam Pramod KaduMale38
Independent		Click hereClick here
Comrade Dr. PoojaFemale31
Independent		Click hereClick here
Pradeep Mohan KaniyatMale46


Independent		Click hereClick here
Mehboob Shaikh
Male		36
Independent		Click hereClick here
Waseem Javed KhanMale45
Independent		Click hereClick here
Sachin Nivruti PagareMale42
Independent		Click hereClick here
Salim Abdul Aziz ShaikhMale49
Independent		Click hereClick here
Siddharth Kadaji UstureMale44


Independent		Click hereClick here
Mohd. Husain Mohd. Ibrahim ShaikhMale33
Independent		Click hereClick here


Name of constituency: Chembur (173)

Incumbent MLA: Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar (SHS-UBT)

Constituency summary

2019 results

CandidateParty Votes
Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar SHS-UBT53,264
Chandrakant Damodar HandoreINC34,246
Rajendra Jagannath Mahulkar VBA 23,178
Karna (Bala) Dunbale MNS14,404

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to affidavit
Prakash Vaikunth PhaterpekarMale66SHS (UBT)Click hereClick here
Anita Kiran PatoleFemale45BSPClick hereClick here
Tukaram Ramkrushna KateMale62SSClick hereClick here
Anand Bhimrao JadhavMale47VBAClick hereClick here
Deepakbhau NikaljeMale57RPI(A)Click hereClick here
Mouli ThoraveMale44MNSClick hereClick here

Name of constituency: Kurla (174)

Incumbent MLA: Mangesh Kudalkar (Contested as unified SS candidate in 2019)

2019 results

CandidateParty Votes
Mangesh Kudalkar SS-ES 55,049
Milind (Anna) Bhupal Kamble NCP34,036
Ratnakar Dynanu Davare AIMIM17,349
Appasaheb Anandarao Avchare MNS9771

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

Name Sex AgePartyCandidate profilesLink to affidavit
Mangesh KudalkarMale  53SS-ESClick hereClick here
Pradeep Sampat WaghmareMale  50MNSClick hereClick here
Pravina Manish MorajkarFemale 54SHS-UBTClick hereClick here
More Vinod PundlikMale46BSPClick hereClick here
Avinash Gopichand BarveMale40RUCClick hereClick here
Asma ShaikhFemale48AIMIMClick hereClick here
Jating Shivappa JamkhandiMale59RSS Click hereClick here
Milind (Anna) KambleMale42BSP(A) Click hereClick here
Savita Prashant KarandeFemale45  Peace party Click hereClick here
Swapnil Rajendra JawalgekarMale27VBA Click hereClick here
Jyoti Bhagwan Gaikwad PawarFemale39Independent Click hereClick here
Dr.Jyotsna Bhanudas JadhavFemale55Independent Click hereClick here
Daulat Baban JadhavMale49Independent Click hereClick here
Vijay Jivaji KshirsagarMale45Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Kalina (175)

Incumbent MLA: Sanjay Govind Potnis (SHS-UBT)

2019 results

CandidateParty Votes
Sanjay Govind Potnis SHS-UBT 43,319
George AbrahamINC38,388
Sanjay Ramchandra Turde MNS22,405
NOTA3,012

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Candidates contesting in 2024

Name/      Sex    AgePartyCandidate profilesLink to affidavit
Sanjay Govind PotnisMale 69SHS-UBTClick hereClick here
Amarjeet Awadhnarayan SinghMale 59BJP Click hereClick here
Gangurde Sushila SunilFemale42BSP Click hereClick here
Balkrishna alias Sandeep Shivaji HutgiMale51MNS Click hereClick here
Ajay Nagesh GadgeMale28RSP Click hereClick here
Abhishek Shivpujan MishraMale31RSS Click hereClick here
Kalam Atiullah KhanMale43Insaniyat Party Click hereClick here
Mohd. Rafik KaziMale55Delhi Janta Party Click hereClick here
Mohammad Luqman SiddiquiMale51VBA Click hereClick here
Shahnawaz Ibrahim ShaikhMale42ASP Click hereClick here
Ajay Arjun Wani/Male35Independent Click hereClick here
Uttamkumar alias Bhaina Nakul Sajani Sahu  Male47Independent Click hereClick here
Khan Mahmoodul HasanMale46Independent Click hereClick here
Laxman Nagu KaikadiMale49Independent Click hereClick here
Vishal Janu SatputeMale45Independent Click hereClick here
Subhash Mahadeo SawantMale75Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Vandre East (176)

Incumbent MLA: Zeeshan Baba Siddique (NCP-AP) – Contested as INC candidate in 2019

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Zeeshan Baba Siddique NCP-AP 38,337
Prin. Vishwanath Pandurang MahadeshwarSHS-UBT 32,547
Trupti Bala Sawant IND24,071

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

NameSexAgePartyCandidate profilesLink to affidavit
Zeeshan Baba SiddiqueMale 32NCP (AP)Click here Click here
Ajay Vithal Kapadane  Male44BSP Click hereClick here
Trupti Bala SawantFemale44MNS Click hereClick here

Varun Satish Sardesai		Male32SHS-UBT Click hereClick here
Gaonkar Ganpat ShankarMale 65Sambhaji Brigade Party Click hereClick here
Pratik Vijay JadhavMale41VBA Click hereClick here
Shilpa Goutam Alias Gaautami  Female39Rashtriya Swarajya Sena Click here Click here
Anwar Abdulla ShaikhMale47Independent Click here Click here
Kunal SarmalkarMale41Independent Click hereClick here  
Zeeshan SiddiqueMale40Independent Click here Click here
Dilip Hira Shah  Male39Independent Click here Click here
Pradeep VadeMale54IndependentClick hereClick here
 Mehmood DeshmukhMale62IndependentClick hereClick here
Vishwas Kondiram JadhavMale41IndependentClick hereClick here
 Shabbir Abdul Rehman ShaikhMale50IndependentClick hereClick here

Name of constituency: Vandre West (177)

Incumbent MLA: Ashish Shelar (BJP)

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Ashish ShelarBJP 74,816
Asif Ahmed Zakaria INC48,309
NOTA3,531
Istiyaque  Bashir JagirdarVBA3,312

Source: CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024

Name/Sex/AgeSexAgePartyCandidate profilesAssets and other details
Ashish ShelarMale52BJPClick hereClick here
Asif Ahmed ZakariaMale53INC Click hereClick here
Aijaz Iqbal QureshiMale56BSP Click hereClick here
Istiyaque Bashir JagirdarMale52Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Click hereClick here
Andalib Majrooh SultanpuriMale63RUC  Click hereClick here
Bharati NaikFemale44Rashtriya Swarajya Sena  Click hereClick here
Mohammed Ilyas Ahmed ShaikhMale57BMP  Click hereClick here
Ashfaque Ahmed ShaikhMale40Independent  Click hereClick here
Kadri Vazir MohammedMale49Independent  Click hereClick here
Dattatreya Dasharat TavareMale31Independent  Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Mahim (181) 

Incumbent MLA: Sada Sarwankar – Shiv Sena  

2019 results

CandidateParty Votes
Sada Sarwankar  Shiv Sena 61337
Sandip Deshpande MNS42690
Pravin Naik INC 15246

Source:  CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary

Contesting candidates in 2024 

NameSex Age PartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to ECI affidavit 
Sada Sarwankar Male 70Shiv Sena Click here Click here 
Amit Raj Thackeray Male 32MNSClick hereClick here 
Mahesh Sawant Male 52Shiv Sena Click here  Click here
Sudhir Jadhav Male51BSP Click here Click here
Farooq Sayyad Male 44Bahujan Republican Socialist PartyClick hereClick here
Nitin Dalvi Male 45Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Worli (182) 

Incumbent MLA: Aditya Thackeray Shiv Sena – UBT

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Aditya Thackeray Shiv Sena 89248
Adv Suresh Mane  NCP21821
Gautam Gaikwad VBA6572

Source:  CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary 

Contesting candidates in 2024 

NameSex Age PartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to ECI affidavit
Aditya Uddhav Thackeray Male 34Shiv Sena – UBTClick here Click here
Milind DeoraMale 47Shiv Sena – ESClick here Click here
Suresh Kumar Mishrilal Gautam Male 52BSPClick hereClick here  
Sandeep Deshpande Male51MNS Click here Click here 
Amol Nikalje Male 44VBAClick here Click here 
Amol Rokade Male 41Republican Sena Click hereClick here
Bhagwan Nagargoje Male 26Samata PartyClick hereClick here
Bhimrao Sawant Male 65Ambedkarite Party of IndiaClick hereClick here
Rizwanur Qadri Male 53Aim Political Party Click hereClick here
Mohd Rafatulla ShaikhMale 44Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Shivdi (183) 

Constituency summary  

Incumbent MLA: Ajay Chaudhary (Shiv Sena – ES)  

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Ajay Chaudhary Shiv Sena – UBT77687
Santosh NalawadeMNS 38353
Uday Phansekar INC 24139

Source:  CEO, Maharashtra

Contesting candidates in 2024 

NameSex Age PartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to affidavit
Ajay Chaudhary Male 71 Shiv Sena – UBTClick hereClick here 
Bala Nandgaonkar Male66MNS Click hereClick here 
Madan Khale Male 60BSPClick hereClick here
Milind Kamble Male 59 Aim Political Party Click hereClick here
Mohan Wainade Male 48Swabhimani Paksha Click hereClick here
Dr. Anagha ChatrapatiFemale 44Independent Click hereClick here
Sanjay Ambole Male 60 Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Byculla (184) 

Incumbent MLA: Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena – ES)  

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Yamini Jadhav SHS51180
Waris Pathan AIMIM31157
Anna Madhu Chavan  INC 24139

Source:  CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary  

Contesting candidates in 2024 

Click hereSex Age PartyCandidate profile Link to ECI affidavit 
Yamini Jadhav  Female 52Shiv Sena- ES Click here Click here
Manoj Jamsutkar Male 55Shiv Sena – UBTClick here Click here
Waris Ali ShaikhMale 47BSP Click here  Click here
Farhan Chaudhary Male37Peace Party Click hereClick here 
Faiyaz Ahmed Male 59All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul MuslimeenClick here Click here
Mohd Naeem Shaikh Male 59 Aim Political Party Click hereClick here
Vinod Chavan Male 38Delhi Janta Party Click hereClick here
Shah Alam Khan Male 39Rashtriya Ulama Council Click hereClick here
Sayeed Ahmad Khan Male 59Samajwadi Party Click hereClick here
Abbas ChhatriwalaMale 49Independent Click hereClick here 
Girish Warhadi Male 32Independent Click here Click here
Rehan Khan Male 49Independent Click hereClick here 
Waheed Jaleed Qureshi Male 55Independent Click here Click here
Sajeed Qureshi Male 50Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Malabar Hill (185) 

Incumbent MLA: Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP) 

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Mangal Prabhat LodhaBJP93538
Heera DevasiINC21666
NOTA NOTA5392
Arjun Jadhav BMFP690

Source:  CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary 

Contesting candidates in 2024 

NameSex Age PartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to ECI affidavit
Mangal Prabhat LodhaMale 69BJP Click hereClick here
Bherulal Chaudhary Male 57SHS (UBT) Click here Click here
Ketan Bawane Male 57Right to Recall Party Click here  Click here
Sabina Pathan Female 36Aim Political Party Click here Click here 
Ali Rahim Shaikh Male 59Independent Click here Click here
Ravindra Thakur  Male 59Independent Click hereClick here
Vidya NaikFemale52IndependentClick hereClick here
Shankar Sonawane Male 56Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Mumbadevi (186) 

Incumbent MLA: Amin Patel (INC) 

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Amin Patel INC 58952
Pandurang Sakpal SHS 35297
Bashir Musa Patel AIMIM6373

Source:  CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency analysis  

Contesting candidates in 2024 

NameSex Age PartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to ECI affidavit
Amin Patel Male 61INCClick hereClick here
Shaina NCFemale 52SHS Click here Click here
Parmesh Kurakula Male 51Right to Recall Party Click here Click here
Mohd Zaid MansuriMale26All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-MillatClick here  Click here
Mohd Naeem ShaikhMale 59Aim Political Party Click here Click here
Mohd Khateeb Bashir Male 46Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Click here Click here
Hammad Syed Male 28Peace Party Click hereClick here
Amir NatiqMale 49Independent Click hereClick here
Nazir KhanMale 61Independent Click hereClick here
Mohd Raza Motiwala Male 39Independent Click hereClick here

Name of constituency: Colaba (187) 

Incumbent MLA: Rahul Narvekar (BJP)

2019 results:

CandidateParty Votes
Rahul Narvekar BJP 57420 
Ashok JagtapINC41225
Jitendra KambleVBA3011

Source:  CEO, Maharashtra

Constituency summary  

Contesting candidates in 2024 

NameSex Age PartyCandidate profile and agendaLink to ECI affidavit 
Rahul NarvekarMale 47BJPClick hereClick here
Heera Devasi Male 48 INCClick here Click here
Arjun RukheMale 50BSPClick here Click here
Jeevaram BaghelMale54Rashtriya Samaj PakshaClick here  Click here
Surya JainMale 38Veer Janshakti PartyClick here Click here
Vilas Borle Male 47Lokshahi Ekta Party Click here Click here
Chandrashekhar ShetyeMale 63Independent Click hereClick here
Chand Mohd ShaikhMale 47Independent Click hereClick here
Prashant Ghadge Male 39Independent Click hereClick here
Manohar JadhavMale 59 Independent Click hereClick here
Mohammad CoatwalaMale 44Independent Click hereClick here
Vivek kumar TiwariMale 31Independent Click hereClick here
Saddam Firoz KhanMale 33Independent Click here Click here 

All constituency summaries and candidate profiles have been provided by Mumbaivotes.com
This list is work in progress. Please watch the space for more constituency and candidate updates

