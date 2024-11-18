Mumbai voters, check out the candidates from your constituency

Table of contents
- Name of constituency: Borivali (AC 152)
- Name of constituency: Dahisar (AC 153)
- Name of constituency: Vile Parle (167)
- Name of constituency: Chandivali (168)
- Name of constituency: Ghatkopar west(169)
- Name of constituency: Ghatkopar east (170)
- Name of constituency: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar (17 1)
- Name of constituency: Chembur (173)
- Name of constituency: Kurla (174)
- Name of constituency: Kalina (175)
- Name of constituency: Vandre East (176)
- Name of constituency: Vandre West (177)
- Name of constituency: Mahim (181)
- Name of constituency: Worli (182)
- Name of constituency: Shivdi (183)
- Name of constituency: Byculla (184)
- Name of constituency: Malabar Hill (185)
- Name of constituency: Mumbadevi (186)
- Name of constituency: Colaba (187)
On November 20th, voters in Mumbai will be voting to elect their MLAs in the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections. The state has 288 assembly seats, of which 36 are in Mumbai. Though the number is small, Mumbai remains significant as the financial capital of the country and a metro that attracts lakhs of people for work. If you are a voter in Mumbai, here’s a guide for you to check the details of the candidates contesting from your constituency. Be aware and make an informed choice:
Name of constituency: Borivali (AC 152)
Incumbent MLA: Sunil Dattatraya Rane (BJP)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Sunil Dattatraya Rane
|BJP
|123,712
|Kumar Khilare
|INC
|28,691
|NOTA
|—
|10,095
|Rajesh Ramkisan Mallah
|BSP
|2232
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile
|Link to ECI affidavit
|Kisan Sukhdevrao Ingole
|Male
|69
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Kunal Vijay Mainkar
|Male
|44
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Sanjay Upadhyay
|Male
|51
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Sanjay Waman Bhosale
|Male
|57
|SSB
|Click here
|Click here
|Bharat Arjanbhai Bhuva(Patel)
|Male
|44
|SVPP
|Click here
|Click here
|Kiran Ram Sawant
|Male
|36
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Bala Nayagam
|Male
|41
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Dahisar (AC 153)
Incumbent MLA: Chaudhary Manisha Ashok (BJP)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chaudhary Manisha Ashok
|BJP
|87,607
|Arun Sawant
|INC
|23,690
|Rajesh Gangaram Yerunkar
|MNS
|17,052
|NOTA
|—
|4222
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency Summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to affidavit
|Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra
|Male
|67
|SSB
|Click here
|Click here
|Chaudhary Manisha Ashok
|Female
|63
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Rajesh Gangaram Yerunkar
|Male
|51
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Satish Dnyandev Sharnagat
|Male
|42
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Ashok Kumar Shyamsharan Gupta
|Male
|40
|SBP
|Click here
|Click here
|Kamlakar Khandu Salve
|Male
|52
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Kalpesh D. Parekh
|Male
|50
|SVPP
|Click here
|Click here
|Roshan Harishankar Yadav
|Male
|36
|RSS
|Click here
|Click here
|Dharmendra Rammurat Pandey
|Male
|47
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Mamta Ramfer Sharma
|Female
|40
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Vile Parle (167)
Incumbent MLA: Parag Alavni (BJP)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Parag Alavni
|BJP
|84991
|Jayanti Jivabhai Siroya
|INC
|26,564
|Juilee Omkar Shende
|MNS
|18406
|Sunadarrao Baburao Padmukh
|VBA
|3867
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to affidavit
|Parag Alavani
|Male
|57
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Juilee Omkar Shende
|Female
|42
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Sandeep Raju Naik
|Male
|50
|SHS (UBT)
|Click here
|Click here
|Santosh Ganpat Ambulge
|Male
|46
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Supriya Uday Pimple
|Female
|31
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Harbans Singh Banwait Bittu Bhai
|Male
|58
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Chandivali (168)
Incumbent MLA: Dilip Bhausaheb Lande (SHS)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Vote
|Dilip Bhausaheb Lande
|SHS
|85879
|Khan Mohd.Arif (Naseem
|INC
|85470
|Abul Hasan Khan
|VBA
|8876
|Sumeet Pandurang Baraskar
|MNS
|7098
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to affidavit
|Khan Mohd. Arif (Naseem
|Male
|61
|INC
Click here
|Click here
|Dilip Bhausaheb Lande
|Male
|63
|SHS
Click here
|Click here
|Mahendra Manji Bhanushal
|Male
|44
|MNS
Click here
|Click here
|Gaffar Ibrahim Sayed
|Male
|47
All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat
Click here
|Click here
|Sabeel Tufil Ahmad Siddiqui
|Male
|48
Rashtriya Ulama Council
Click here
|Click here
|Atul Anil Maghade
Male
|31
Independent
Click here
|Click here
|Adv. Uttamkumar (Bhaina) Nakul Sajani Sahu
Male
|47
Independent
Click here
|Click here
|Taufik Ahmed Ansari
Male
|50
Independent
Click here
Click here
|Dilip Lande
|Male
|42
Independent
Click here
Click here
|Pawan Kumar Umapati Pathak
Male
|42
Independent
Click here
Click here
|Sandeep (Bhau) Ramchandra Jadhav
|Male
|30
|Independent
Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Ghatkopar west(169)
Incumbent MLA: Ram Kadam (BJP)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Ram Kadam
|BJP
|70263
|Anand Rajyavardhan Shukla
|INC
|9313
|Ganesh Arjun Chukkal
|MNS
|15019
|Ganesh Ravsaheb Owhal
|VBA
|8088
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to affidavit
|Ganesh Arjun Chukkal
|Male
|43
MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Ram Kadam
|Male
|52
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Vidhyasagar Alias Suresh Bhimrao Vidhyagar
|Male
|49
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Sanjay Dattatray Bhalerao
|Male
|47
|SHS(UBT)
|Click here
|Click here
|Sagar Ramesh Gawai
|Male
|44
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Santosh Shetty
|Male
|36
|Right to Recall Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Hayattulla Abdulla Shaikh
|Male
|54
Akhil Bharatiya Muslim League (Secular)
|Click here
|Click here
|Adv. Raakesh Sambhaji Raul
|Male
|51
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Shahaji Nanai Thorat
|Male
|61
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Siraj Khan
|Male
|63
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Sandesh Krushnaji More
|Male
|62
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Haridas Rajaram Konde
|Male
|53
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Ghatkopar east (170)
Constituency summary
Incumbent MLA: Parag Shah (BJP)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Parag Shah
|BJP
|73054
|Satish Sitaram Pawar
|MNS
|19735
|Manisha Sampatrao Surywanshi
|INC
|15753
|Vikas Damodar Pawar
|VBA
|10472
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|LInk to affidavit
|Kulthe Sandeep Sudhakar
|Male
|47
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Jadhav Rakhee Harishchandra
|Female
|48
|NCP
|Click here
|Click here
|Parag Shah
|Male
|55
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Sunita Sanjay Gaikwad
|Female
|48
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Hussain Lalmohammed Shaikh
|Male
|46
Swabhimani Paksha
|Click here
|Click here
|Adv. Nityanand Ramjatan Sharma
|Male
|39
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Madanlal Kedarnath Gupta
|Male
|52
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Santosh Ramvijay Vishwakarma
|Male
|45
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar (171)
Constituency summary
Incumbent MLA: Abu Azmi (SP)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Abu Asim Azmi
|SP
|69082
|Vithal Govind Lokare
|SHS
|43481
|Suraiya Akbar Shaikh
|VBA
|10465
|Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh
|Independent
|9789
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to affidavit
|Jagadish Yashwant Khandekar
|Male
|39
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Nawab Malik
|Male
|65
|NCP
|Click here
|Click here
|Vidhyasagar Alias Suresh Bhimrao Vidhyagar
|Male
|49
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Suresh (Bullet) Patil
|Male
|46
|SHS
|Click here
|Click here
|Abu Asim Azm
|Male
|69
|SP
|Click here
|Click here
|Ateeque Ahmad Khan
|Male
|37
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohammed Siraj Shaikh
|Male
|41
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Rajendra Anand Garud
|Male
|67
Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|Click here
|Click here
|Haji Momin Bhaijaan
|Male
|39
Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Abid Raza Mohd Abbas Sayed
|Male
|29
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Khan Shamim Banu
|Female
|52
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Nawab Malik
|Male
|47
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Nikam Pramod Kadu
|Male
|38
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Comrade Dr. Pooja
|Female
|31
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Pradeep Mohan Kaniyat
|Male
|46
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Mehboob Shaikh
Male
|36
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Waseem Javed Khan
|Male
|45
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Sachin Nivruti Pagare
|Male
|42
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Salim Abdul Aziz Shaikh
|Male
|49
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Siddharth Kadaji Usture
|Male
|44
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd. Husain Mohd. Ibrahim Shaikh
|Male
|33
Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Chembur (173)
Incumbent MLA: Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar (SHS-UBT)
Constituency summary
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar
|SHS-UBT
|53,264
|Chandrakant Damodar Handore
|INC
|34,246
|Rajendra Jagannath Mahulkar
|VBA
|23,178
|Karna (Bala) Dunbale
|MNS
|14,404
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to affidavit
|Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar
|Male
|66
|SHS (UBT)
|Click here
|Click here
|Anita Kiran Patole
|Female
|45
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate
|Male
|62
|SS
|Click here
|Click here
|Anand Bhimrao Jadhav
|Male
|47
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Deepakbhau Nikalje
|Male
|57
|RPI(A)
|Click here
|Click here
|Mouli Thorave
|Male
|44
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Kurla (174)
Incumbent MLA: Mangesh Kudalkar (Contested as unified SS candidate in 2019)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Mangesh Kudalkar
|SS-ES
|55,049
|Milind (Anna) Bhupal Kamble
|NCP
|34,036
|Ratnakar Dynanu Davare
|AIMIM
|17,349
|Appasaheb Anandarao Avchare
|MNS
|9771
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profiles
|Link to affidavit
|Mangesh Kudalkar
|Male
|53
|SS-ES
|Click here
|Click here
|Pradeep Sampat Waghmare
|Male
|50
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Pravina Manish Morajkar
|Female
|54
|SHS-UBT
|Click here
|Click here
|More Vinod Pundlik
|Male
|46
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Avinash Gopichand Barve
|Male
|40
|RUC
|Click here
|Click here
|Asma Shaikh
|Female
|48
|AIMIM
|Click here
|Click here
|Jating Shivappa Jamkhandi
|Male
|59
|RSS
|Click here
|Click here
|Milind (Anna) Kamble
|Male
|42
|BSP(A)
|Click here
|Click here
|Savita Prashant Karande
|Female
|45
|Peace party
|Click here
|Click here
|Swapnil Rajendra Jawalgekar
|Male
|27
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Jyoti Bhagwan Gaikwad Pawar
|Female
|39
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Dr.Jyotsna Bhanudas Jadhav
|Female
|55
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Daulat Baban Jadhav
|Male
|49
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Vijay Jivaji Kshirsagar
|Male
|45
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Kalina (175)
Incumbent MLA: Sanjay Govind Potnis (SHS-UBT)
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Sanjay Govind Potnis
|SHS-UBT
|43,319
|George Abraham
|INC
|38,388
|Sanjay Ramchandra Turde
|MNS
|22,405
|NOTA
|—
|3,012
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Candidates contesting in 2024
|Name/
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profiles
|Link to affidavit
|Sanjay Govind Potnis
|Male
|69
|SHS-UBT
|Click here
|Click here
|Amarjeet Awadhnarayan Singh
|Male
|59
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Gangurde Sushila Sunil
|Female
|42
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Balkrishna alias Sandeep Shivaji Hutgi
|Male
|51
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Ajay Nagesh Gadge
|Male
|28
|RSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Abhishek Shivpujan Mishra
|Male
|31
|RSS
|Click here
|Click here
|Kalam Atiullah Khan
|Male
|43
|Insaniyat Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd. Rafik Kazi
|Male
|55
|Delhi Janta Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohammad Luqman Siddiqui
|Male
|51
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Shahnawaz Ibrahim Shaikh
|Male
|42
|ASP
|Click here
|Click here
|Ajay Arjun Wani/
|Male
|35
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Uttamkumar alias Bhaina Nakul Sajani Sahu
|Male
|47
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Khan Mahmoodul Hasan
|Male
|46
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Laxman Nagu Kaikadi
|Male
|49
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Vishal Janu Satpute
|Male
|45
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Subhash Mahadeo Sawant
|Male
|75
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Vandre East (176)
Incumbent MLA: Zeeshan Baba Siddique (NCP-AP) – Contested as INC candidate in 2019
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Zeeshan Baba Siddique
|NCP-AP
|38,337
|Prin. Vishwanath Pandurang Mahadeshwar
|SHS-UBT
|32,547
|Trupti Bala Sawant
|IND
|24,071
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profiles
|Link to affidavit
|Zeeshan Baba Siddique
|Male
|32
|NCP (AP)
|Click here
|Click here
|Ajay Vithal Kapadane
|Male
|44
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Trupti Bala Sawant
|Female
|44
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
Varun Satish Sardesai
|Male
|32
|SHS-UBT
|Click here
|Click here
|Gaonkar Ganpat Shankar
|Male
|65
|Sambhaji Brigade Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Pratik Vijay Jadhav
|Male
|41
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Shilpa Goutam Alias Gaautami
|Female
|39
|Rashtriya Swarajya Sena
|Click here
|Click here
|Anwar Abdulla Shaikh
|Male
|47
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Kunal Sarmalkar
|Male
|41
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Zeeshan Siddique
|Male
|40
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Dilip Hira Shah
|Male
|39
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Pradeep Vade
|Male
|54
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Mehmood Deshmukh
|Male
|62
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Vishwas Kondiram Jadhav
|Male
|41
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Shabbir Abdul Rehman Shaikh
|Male
|50
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Vandre West (177)
Incumbent MLA: Ashish Shelar (BJP)
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Ashish Shelar
|BJP
|74,816
|Asif Ahmed Zakaria
|INC
|48,309
|NOTA
|—
|3,531
|Istiyaque Bashir Jagirdar
|VBA
|3,312
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name/Sex/Age
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profiles
|Assets and other details
|Ashish Shelar
|Male
|52
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Asif Ahmed Zakaria
|Male
|53
|INC
|Click here
|Click here
|Aijaz Iqbal Qureshi
|Male
|56
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Istiyaque Bashir Jagirdar
|Male
|52
|Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)
|Click here
|Click here
|Andalib Majrooh Sultanpuri
|Male
|63
|RUC
|Click here
|Click here
|Bharati Naik
|Female
|44
|Rashtriya Swarajya Sena
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohammed Ilyas Ahmed Shaikh
|Male
|57
|BMP
|Click here
|Click here
|Ashfaque Ahmed Shaikh
|Male
|40
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Kadri Vazir Mohammed
|Male
|49
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Dattatreya Dasharat Tavare
|Male
|31
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Mahim (181)
Incumbent MLA: Sada Sarwankar – Shiv Sena
2019 results
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Sada Sarwankar
|Shiv Sena
|61337
|Sandip Deshpande
|MNS
|42690
|Pravin Naik
|INC
|15246
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to ECI affidavit
|Sada Sarwankar
|Male
|70
|Shiv Sena
|Click here
|Click here
|Amit Raj Thackeray
|Male
|32
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Mahesh Sawant
|Male
|52
|Shiv Sena
|Click here
|Click here
|Sudhir Jadhav
|Male
|51
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Farooq Sayyad
|Male
|44
|Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Nitin Dalvi
|Male
|45
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Worli (182)
Incumbent MLA: Aditya Thackeray Shiv Sena – UBT
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Aditya Thackeray
|Shiv Sena
|89248
|Adv Suresh Mane
|NCP
|21821
|Gautam Gaikwad
|VBA
|6572
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to ECI affidavit
|Aditya Uddhav Thackeray
|Male
|34
|Shiv Sena – UBT
|Click here
|Click here
|Milind Deora
|Male
|47
|Shiv Sena – ES
|Click here
|Click here
|Suresh Kumar Mishrilal Gautam
|Male
|52
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Sandeep Deshpande
|Male
|51
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Amol Nikalje
|Male
|44
|VBA
|Click here
|Click here
|Amol Rokade
|Male
|41
|Republican Sena
|Click here
|Click here
|Bhagwan Nagargoje
|Male
|26
|Samata Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Bhimrao Sawant
|Male
|65
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|Click here
|Click here
|Rizwanur Qadri
|Male
|53
|Aim Political Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd Rafatulla Shaikh
|Male
|44
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Shivdi (183)
Constituency summary
Incumbent MLA: Ajay Chaudhary (Shiv Sena – ES)
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Ajay Chaudhary
|Shiv Sena – UBT
|77687
|Santosh Nalawade
|MNS
|38353
|Uday Phansekar
|INC
|24139
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to affidavit
|Ajay Chaudhary
|Male
|71
|Shiv Sena – UBT
|Click here
|Click here
|Bala Nandgaonkar
|Male
|66
|MNS
|Click here
|Click here
|Madan Khale
|Male
|60
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Milind Kamble
|Male
|59
|Aim Political Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohan Wainade
|Male
|48
|Swabhimani Paksha
|Click here
|Click here
|Dr. Anagha Chatrapati
|Female
|44
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Sanjay Ambole
|Male
|60
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Byculla (184)
Incumbent MLA: Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena – ES)
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Yamini Jadhav
|SHS
|51180
|Waris Pathan
|AIMIM
|31157
|Anna Madhu Chavan
|INC
|24139
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Click here
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile
|Link to ECI affidavit
|Yamini Jadhav
|Female
|52
|Shiv Sena- ES
|Click here
|Click here
|Manoj Jamsutkar
|Male
|55
|Shiv Sena – UBT
|Click here
|Click here
|Waris Ali Shaikh
|Male
|47
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Farhan Chaudhary
|Male
|37
|Peace Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Faiyaz Ahmed
|Male
|59
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd Naeem Shaikh
|Male
|59
|Aim Political Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Vinod Chavan
|Male
|38
|Delhi Janta Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Shah Alam Khan
|Male
|39
|Rashtriya Ulama Council
|Click here
|Click here
|Sayeed Ahmad Khan
|Male
|59
|Samajwadi Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Abbas Chhatriwala
|Male
|49
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Girish Warhadi
|Male
|32
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Rehan Khan
|Male
|49
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Waheed Jaleed Qureshi
|Male
|55
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Sajeed Qureshi
|Male
|50
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Malabar Hill (185)
Incumbent MLA: Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP)
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha
|BJP
|93538
|Heera Devasi
|INC
|21666
|NOTA
|NOTA
|5392
|Arjun Jadhav
|BMFP
|690
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to ECI affidavit
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha
|Male
|69
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Bherulal Chaudhary
|Male
|57
|SHS (UBT)
|Click here
|Click here
|Ketan Bawane
|Male
|57
|Right to Recall Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Sabina Pathan
|Female
|36
|Aim Political Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Ali Rahim Shaikh
|Male
|59
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Ravindra Thakur
|Male
|59
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Vidya Naik
|Female
|52
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Shankar Sonawane
|Male
|56
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Mumbadevi (186)
Incumbent MLA: Amin Patel (INC)
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Amin Patel
|INC
|58952
|Pandurang Sakpal
|SHS
|35297
|Bashir Musa Patel
|AIMIM
|6373
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency analysis
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to ECI affidavit
|Amin Patel
|Male
|61
|INC
|Click here
|Click here
|Shaina NC
|Female
|52
|SHS
|Click here
|Click here
|Parmesh Kurakula
|Male
|51
|Right to Recall Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd Zaid Mansuri
|Male
|26
|All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd Naeem Shaikh
|Male
|59
|Aim Political Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd Khateeb Bashir
|Male
|46
|Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)
|Click here
|Click here
|Hammad Syed
|Male
|28
|Peace Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Amir Natiq
|Male
|49
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Nazir Khan
|Male
|61
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohd Raza Motiwala
|Male
|39
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
Name of constituency: Colaba (187)
Incumbent MLA: Rahul Narvekar (BJP)
2019 results:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Rahul Narvekar
|BJP
|57420
|Ashok Jagtap
|INC
|41225
|Jitendra Kamble
|VBA
|3011
Source: CEO, Maharashtra
Constituency summary
Contesting candidates in 2024
|Name
|Sex
|Age
|Party
|Candidate profile and agenda
|Link to ECI affidavit
|Rahul Narvekar
|Male
|47
|BJP
|Click here
|Click here
|Heera Devasi
|Male
|48
|INC
|Click here
|Click here
|Arjun Rukhe
|Male
|50
|BSP
|Click here
|Click here
|Jeevaram Baghel
|Male
|54
|Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
|Click here
|Click here
|Surya Jain
|Male
|38
|Veer Janshakti Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Vilas Borle
|Male
|47
|Lokshahi Ekta Party
|Click here
|Click here
|Chandrashekhar Shetye
|Male
|63
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Chand Mohd Shaikh
|Male
|47
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Prashant Ghadge
|Male
|39
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Manohar Jadhav
|Male
|59
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Mohammad Coatwala
|Male
|44
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Vivek kumar Tiwari
|Male
|31
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
|Saddam Firoz Khan
|Male
|33
|Independent
|Click here
|Click here
All constituency summaries and candidate profiles have been provided by Mumbaivotes.com
This list is work in progress. Please watch the space for more constituency and candidate updates
