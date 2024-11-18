NC in my name stands for no corruption: Shaina NC, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi

by November 18, 2024 Governance
Shaina NC of the Shiv Sena will be taking on three-time MLA Amin Patel of the INC. We asked her what she plans for her constituency.

Shaina NC, a fashion designer, prominent personality in Mumbai and daughter of former sheriff of Mumbai Nana Chudasama, was earlier with the BJP for several years. She joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and is now contesting against Amin Patel (Congress) from Mumbadevi constiatuency.

Even before campaigning could gain momentum, she was the centre of a controversy where the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, called her “imported maal.” She protested vociferously and the opposition tried to apologise and douse the issue

Mumbai goes to vote on November 20th and Shaina NC is leaving no stone unturned to appeal to the people of Mumbadevi who have voted for her rival three times in a row. 

Citizen Matters had a short catching up with her about the elections. Following are the edited excerpts.

Shaina NC on Mumbadevi and other issues

Mumbadevi is one of the oldest areas of the city. What are the issues you would like to address if elected?  What are the major concerns? 

The first issue is cluster development. Housing is a major concern here. People are packed like sardines. 

Sadly there is no safety, fire safety in Kamathipura for all the people. There is no place for an ambulance or fire brigade to enter.

In the whole constituency of Mumbadevi there is not one new college or hospital, school, college or library or open space.  And the kind of congestion you see, shows the apathy that one has seen.  

How would you address issues pertaining to women? 

The most important thing for women is health and hygiene. In the 10th lane, earlier there was a maternity home, but that was closed. In the first lane there was an eye hospital. Now that is also closed.

Read more: Explainer: who governs Mumbai?

What about the delay in BMC elections? 

Yes, you are right about the delay in BMC elections but please answer me, who went and filed that case in the Supreme Court? (However, it was clarified that the elections can be held) 

How would you like to address climate change?

Anything that creates pollution, such as use of fire crackers — even by big political leaders — should be curtailed.

Read more: MCAP: Initiated in 2022, how effective is plan to mitigate climate change in Mumbai?

I would like to say that Congress has been in power in this constituency for 15 years and what have they done? He (the incumbent MLA) has done nothing for the constituency. 

That is the reason why I promise only honest, good governance, and I will work my hardest. The N C in my name (Shaina NC) stands for non corrupt. 

About Prachi Pinglay-Plumber

Prachi Pinglay-Plumber is a freelance journalist based in Bengaluru.
Read more by Prachi Pinglay-Plumber

