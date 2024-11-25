Assembly elections Maharashtra: Meet your new MLAs, Mumbai

The Mahayuti has swept the Maharashtra assembly elections, and government formation will happen soon. Here is a list of the newly elected MLAs.

Riding on the success of Ladki Bahin Scheme and a flurry of manifesto promises from better pension for older people, increased honorarium for Asha and Anganwadi workers, the Mahayuti – BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)  and NCP ( Ajit Pawar) have swept the assembly elections with a tally of 230 out 288 seats in Maharashtra and 22 out of 36 seats in Mumbai. They are yet to announce the chief minister amidst heavy speculation as successful MLAs celebrate.

As various reports and analyses indicate that the main factors were launch of welfare schemes or promises of the same, communal agenda underscored by the slogan of ek hai toh safe hai and well-planned caste equations in many constituency.  

As regards Mumbai, most of the manifestos recognise the need for better public transport, solid waste management and open spaces. Now that the Mahayuti has won a substantial number of seats, it is worth reminding the MLAs to focus on better quality of life as they promised in their constituency. 

Implementing the Development Control Regulations (DCR) 2034 in Mumbai to promote comprehensive urban development, Multi-storey automated parking systems in urban areas, preventing waterlogging issues through a Smart Drainage System in Mumbai and all major cities and adding 12,000 EV buses to the existing BEST fleet are some of the promises made by the Mahayuti. 

Given the inordinate delay in BMC elections and increasing problems for city such as affordable housing, waste management, pollution in winters, waterlogging in monsoon and perennial issue of shrinking open spaces – the MLAs of Mumbai have a job cut out for them. People are counting on their MLAs to use their MLA funds wisely for the city.  

Before the elections Citizen Matters published various articles about constituency analysis, civic manifestos and report cards on various issues. In this report we have put together a list of winning candidates, who will represent your area and their profiles.

Read more: Conspicuous by absence in Mumbai election campaign: BMC elections

Newly elected MLAs from Mumbai

ConstituencyMLAPartyNumber of votesLink to MLA profileRunner upMargin
Borivali (152) Sanjay UpadhyayBJP139947
Click here		Sanjay Waman Bhosale100257
Dahisar (153) Chaudhary Manisha AshokBJP98587Click hereGhosalkar Vinod Ramchandra
44329
Magathane (154)
Prakash Surve		BJP105527Click hereUdesh Patekar58164
Mulund (155) Mihir KotechaBJP131549Click hereRakesh Shankar Shetty90032
Vikhroli (156) Sunil Rajaram RautSHS(UBT)66093Click hereSuvarna Sahadev Karanje
15526
Bhandup west (157)
Ashok Dharmaraj Patil		SHS
77754		Click hereRamesh Gajanan Korgaonkar6764

Jogeshwari east (158)
Anant (Bala) B Nar
SHS (UBT)		77044Click here
Manisha Ravindra Waikar
1541

Dindoshi (159) 		Sunil Waman Prabhu
SHS (UBT)
76437		Click hereSanjay Nirupam6182
Kandivali (east) (160)
Atul Bhatkhalkar		BJP114203Click here
Kalu Budhelia
83593
Charkop (161)
Yogesh Sagar		BJP127355Click here
Yashwant Jayprakash Singh		91154
Malad west (162) Aslam Ramjanali ShaikhINC
98202		Click hereVinod Shelar
6227
Goregaon (163) Vidya ThakurBJP96364Click hereSameer Kamlakar Desai23600
Versova (164)
Haroon Khan		SHS(UBT)65396Click hereDr. Bharati Lavekar
1600
Andheri west (165)
Ameet Bhaskar Satam		BJP
84981		Click here
Ashok Bhau Jadhav		19599

Andheri east (166)		Murji Patel (Kaka)
SHS		94010Click here
Rutuja Ramesh Latke
25486
Vile Parle (167) Parag AlavaniBJP97259Click here
Sandeep Raju Naik		54935
Chandivali (168) Dilip Bhausaheb LandeSHS124641Click hereKhan Mohd. Arif
20625

Ghatkopar west (169)		Ram Kadam
BJP		73171Click here
Sanjay Dattatray Bhalerao
12971
Ghatkopar east (170)Parag ShahBJP85388Click hereJadhav Rakhee Harishchandra34999
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar (171) Abu Asim AzmiSP54780Click hereAteeque Ahmad Khan12753
Anushakti Nagar (172)Sana MalikNCP49341Click hereFahad Ahmad3378
Chembur (173) Tukaram Ramkrushna KateSHS63194Click here
Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar

10711

Kurla (174) 		Kudalkar MangeshSHS72763Click here
Pravina Manish Morajkar		4187
Kalina (175) Sanjay Govind PotnisSHS(UBT)59820Click here
Amarjeet Awadhnarayan Singh		5008
Vandre east (176) Varun Satish SardesaiSHS(UBT)57708Click here
Zeeshan Baba Siddique
11365
Vandre west (177) Adv. Ashish ShelarBJP
82780		Click here
Asif Ahmed Zakaria
19931

Dharavi (178) 		Dr. Gaikwad Jyoti EknathINC70727Click here
Rajesh Shivdas Khandare
23459

Sion Koliwada (179) 		Captain R Tamil SelvanBJP73429Click here
Ganesh Kumar Yadav
7895
Wadala (180)
Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar		BJP
66800		Click hereShraddha Shreedhar Jadhav24973
Mahim (181) Mahesh Baliram SawantSHS(UBT)50213Click here
Sada Sarvankar
1316
Worli (182) Aditya Uddhav ThackeraySHS(UBT)63324Click hereMilind Murli Deora8801
Shivadi (183) Ajay Vinayak Choudhari
SHS (UBT)		74890Click hereBala Dagdu Nandgaonkar7140
Byculla (184) Manoj Pandurang JamsutkarSHS(UBT)80133Click hereYamini Yashwant Jadhav
31361
Mumbadevi (185) Amin PatelINC
74990		Click hereShaina Manish Chudasama Munot34844
Malabar Hills (186) Mangal Prabhat LodhaBJP101197Click here
Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary
68019
Colaba (187)
Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar		BJP
81085		Click here
Heera Nawaji Devasi
48581

Source: results.eci.gov.in, Mumbaivotes.com

Maharashtra state election results
The Maharashtra State Assembly elections took place on the 20th, and the results were declared on the 23rd. Pic: screenshot from ECI website

