Assembly elections Maharashtra: Meet your new MLAs, Mumbai

Riding on the success of Ladki Bahin Scheme and a flurry of manifesto promises from better pension for older people, increased honorarium for Asha and Anganwadi workers, the Mahayuti – BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP ( Ajit Pawar) have swept the assembly elections with a tally of 230 out 288 seats in Maharashtra and 22 out of 36 seats in Mumbai. They are yet to announce the chief minister amidst heavy speculation as successful MLAs celebrate.

As various reports and analyses indicate that the main factors were launch of welfare schemes or promises of the same, communal agenda underscored by the slogan of ek hai toh safe hai and well-planned caste equations in many constituency.

As regards Mumbai, most of the manifestos recognise the need for better public transport, solid waste management and open spaces. Now that the Mahayuti has won a substantial number of seats, it is worth reminding the MLAs to focus on better quality of life as they promised in their constituency.

Implementing the Development Control Regulations (DCR) 2034 in Mumbai to promote comprehensive urban development, Multi-storey automated parking systems in urban areas, preventing waterlogging issues through a Smart Drainage System in Mumbai and all major cities and adding 12,000 EV buses to the existing BEST fleet are some of the promises made by the Mahayuti.

Given the inordinate delay in BMC elections and increasing problems for city such as affordable housing, waste management, pollution in winters, waterlogging in monsoon and perennial issue of shrinking open spaces – the MLAs of Mumbai have a job cut out for them. People are counting on their MLAs to use their MLA funds wisely for the city.

Before the elections Citizen Matters published various articles about constituency analysis, civic manifestos and report cards on various issues. In this report we have put together a list of winning candidates, who will represent your area and their profiles.

Newly elected MLAs from Mumbai

Source: results.eci.gov.in, Mumbaivotes.com

The Maharashtra State Assembly elections took place on the 20th, and the results were declared on the 23rd. Pic: screenshot from ECI website

