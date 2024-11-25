Assembly elections Maharashtra: Meet your new MLAs, Mumbai

Riding on the success of Ladki Bahin Scheme and a flurry of manifesto promises from better pension for older people, increased honorarium for Asha and Anganwadi workers, the Mahayuti – BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP ( Ajit Pawar) have swept the assembly elections with a tally of 230 out 288 seats in Maharashtra and 22 out of 36 seats in Mumbai. They are yet to announce the chief minister amidst heavy speculation as successful MLAs celebrate.
As various reports and analyses indicate that the main factors were launch of welfare schemes or promises of the same, communal agenda underscored by the slogan of ek hai toh safe hai and well-planned caste equations in many constituency.
As regards Mumbai, most of the manifestos recognise the need for better public transport, solid waste management and open spaces. Now that the Mahayuti has won a substantial number of seats, it is worth reminding the MLAs to focus on better quality of life as they promised in their constituency.
Implementing the Development Control Regulations (DCR) 2034 in Mumbai to promote comprehensive urban development, Multi-storey automated parking systems in urban areas, preventing waterlogging issues through a Smart Drainage System in Mumbai and all major cities and adding 12,000 EV buses to the existing BEST fleet are some of the promises made by the Mahayuti.
Given the inordinate delay in BMC elections and increasing problems for city such as affordable housing, waste management, pollution in winters, waterlogging in monsoon and perennial issue of shrinking open spaces – the MLAs of Mumbai have a job cut out for them. People are counting on their MLAs to use their MLA funds wisely for the city.
Before the elections Citizen Matters published various articles about constituency analysis, civic manifestos and report cards on various issues. In this report we have put together a list of winning candidates, who will represent your area and their profiles.
Read more: Conspicuous by absence in Mumbai election campaign: BMC elections
Newly elected MLAs from Mumbai
|Constituency
|MLA
|Party
|Number of votes
|Link to MLA profile
|Runner up
|Margin
|Borivali (152)
|Sanjay Upadhyay
|BJP
|139947
Click here
|Sanjay Waman Bhosale
|100257
|Dahisar (153)
|Chaudhary Manisha Ashok
|BJP
|98587
|Click here
|Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra
44329
|Magathane (154)
Prakash Surve
|BJP
|105527
|Click here
|Udesh Patekar
|58164
|Mulund (155)
|Mihir Kotecha
|BJP
|131549
|Click here
|Rakesh Shankar Shetty
|90032
|Vikhroli (156)
|Sunil Rajaram Raut
|SHS(UBT)
|66093
|Click here
|Suvarna Sahadev Karanje
15526
|Bhandup west (157)
Ashok Dharmaraj Patil
|SHS
77754
|Click here
|Ramesh Gajanan Korgaonkar
|6764
Jogeshwari east (158)
Anant (Bala) B Nar
SHS (UBT)
|77044
|Click here
Manisha Ravindra Waikar
1541
Dindoshi (159)
|Sunil Waman Prabhu
SHS (UBT)
76437
|Click here
|Sanjay Nirupam
|6182
|Kandivali (east) (160)
Atul Bhatkhalkar
|BJP
|114203
|Click here
Kalu Budhelia
83593
|Charkop (161)
Yogesh Sagar
|BJP
|127355
|Click here
Yashwant Jayprakash Singh
|91154
|Malad west (162)
|Aslam Ramjanali Shaikh
|INC
98202
|Click here
|Vinod Shelar
6227
|Goregaon (163)
|Vidya Thakur
|BJP
|96364
|Click here
|Sameer Kamlakar Desai
|23600
|Versova (164)
Haroon Khan
|SHS(UBT)
|65396
|Click here
|Dr. Bharati Lavekar
1600
|Andheri west (165)
Ameet Bhaskar Satam
|BJP
84981
|Click here
Ashok Bhau Jadhav
|19599
Andheri east (166)
|Murji Patel (Kaka)
SHS
|94010
|Click here
Rutuja Ramesh Latke
25486
|Vile Parle (167)
|Parag Alavani
|BJP
|97259
|Click here
Sandeep Raju Naik
|54935
|Chandivali (168)
|Dilip Bhausaheb Lande
|SHS
|124641
|Click here
|Khan Mohd. Arif
20625
Ghatkopar west (169)
|Ram Kadam
BJP
|73171
|Click here
Sanjay Dattatray Bhalerao
|12971
|Ghatkopar east (170)
|Parag Shah
|BJP
|85388
|Click here
|Jadhav Rakhee Harishchandra
|34999
|Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar (171)
|Abu Asim Azmi
|SP
|54780
|Click here
|Ateeque Ahmad Khan
|12753
|Anushakti Nagar (172)
|Sana Malik
|NCP
|49341
|Click here
|Fahad Ahmad
|3378
|Chembur (173)
|Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate
|SHS
|63194
|Click here
Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar
|10711
Kurla (174)
|Kudalkar Mangesh
|SHS
|72763
|Click here
Pravina Manish Morajkar
|4187
|Kalina (175)
|Sanjay Govind Potnis
|SHS(UBT)
|59820
|Click here
Amarjeet Awadhnarayan Singh
|5008
|Vandre east (176)
|Varun Satish Sardesai
|SHS(UBT)
|57708
|Click here
Zeeshan Baba Siddique
11365
|Vandre west (177)
|Adv. Ashish Shelar
|BJP
82780
|Click here
Asif Ahmed Zakaria
19931
Dharavi (178)
|Dr. Gaikwad Jyoti Eknath
|INC
|70727
|Click here
Rajesh Shivdas Khandare
23459
Sion Koliwada (179)
|Captain R Tamil Selvan
|BJP
|73429
|Click here
Ganesh Kumar Yadav
7895
|Wadala (180)
Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar
|BJP
66800
|Click here
|Shraddha Shreedhar Jadhav
|24973
|Mahim (181)
|Mahesh Baliram Sawant
|SHS(UBT)
|50213
|Click here
Sada Sarvankar
1316
|Worli (182)
|Aditya Uddhav Thackeray
|SHS(UBT)
|63324
|Click here
|Milind Murli Deora
|8801
|Shivadi (183)
|Ajay Vinayak Choudhari
SHS (UBT)
|74890
|Click here
|Bala Dagdu Nandgaonkar
|7140
|Byculla (184)
|Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar
|SHS(UBT)
|80133
|Click here
|Yamini Yashwant Jadhav
31361
|Mumbadevi (185)
|Amin Patel
|INC
74990
|Click here
|Shaina Manish Chudasama Munot
|34844
|Malabar Hills (186)
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha
|BJP
|101197
|Click here
Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary
68019
|Colaba (187)
Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar
|BJP
81085
|Click here
Heera Nawaji Devasi
48581
Source: results.eci.gov.in, Mumbaivotes.com