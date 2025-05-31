Lasting heat: How is the Urban Heat Island effect impacting Mumbaikars?

by May 31, 2025 Environment
Mumbai's microclimate zones create urban heat islands, making some areas hotter. This video explores how extreme heat affects locals’ daily lives.

“The weather used to be good, but the climate has changed over time,” says Munir, who works at a salon in Colaba. A March 2025 report brought out by Respirer Living Sciences confirms Munir’s experience and observations. Colaba has become an urban heat island (UHI).

Mumbai faced a particularly harsh summer this year. While the monsoon arrived early and brought respite from the intense heat, the UHI effect in certain pockets remains an ongoing challenge. It has led to the creation of microclimate zones in the island city. As a result, some parts of Mumbai see a considerably higher temperature than the surrounding areas.

The Mumbai Climate Action Plan has also analysed data to identify urban heat islands. While the UHI effect in itself is significant, when taken in conjunction with inadequate heat-related policies, the problem is magnified.

Read more: Keeping it cool: How Mumbai’s building rules must address heat stress

Factors such as age, gender, occupation, and socio-economic conditions heavily influence vulnerability to heat. Moreover, heat can exacerbate the hazards posed by underlying health issues such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental health disorders. The World Health Organization, recognising the impact of heat on health, has brought out a framework to build climate-resilient health systems. Besides health, extreme heat also impacts livelihoods, especially for people working outdoors or with no access to air-conditioning.

To address these urgent issues, we need robust policies to be effectively implemented. “There is no policy that connects the dots between health impacts and heat stress,” says Sarita Fernandes, convener of the Heatwave Action Coalition (India). 

A public drinking fountain
Climate resilience programmes must take into account vulnerable groups like women, the elderly, children and outdoor workers. Pic: Radha Puranik

Citizen Matters explored the fallout of the UHI effect in a video story, with a focus on Colaba. This video looks at the experiences of people living and working in Colaba as well as the gaps in policies which address urban heat.


Also read:




Sections:

About Shruti Gokarn

Shruti Gokarn is a Reporter for Citizen Matters. A former educator turned journalist, she writes on education, handicrafts, food, and travel among other things. Her other interests are crocheting, and reading.
Read more by Shruti Gokarn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Similar Story

Keeping it cool: How Mumbai’s building rules must address heat stress

by May 28, 2025 Environment
The city's Development Control and Promotion Regulations must mandate sustainable materials and open spaces to promote thermal resilience.

Who would have thought that an innocuous product invented 4,000 years ago in Mesopotamia would add to the heat island effect in Mumbai? Glass: it’s here, there, and everywhere, not just in our homes, but in our city too. Where space is at such a premium, high rises are becoming the norm. And increasingly, these skyscrapers have facades of glass.But glass is not the only culprit. Thermal resilience should inform the way we design our buildings. However, it often takes a backseat, as developers prioritise faster construction methods and maximising the number of apartments over long-term sustainability.Few of the existing…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Inside the Assembly: How much do Tamil Nadu’s policymakers know about climate change?

by May 26, 2025 Environment
A CAG study found that MLAs in the State have a connection with Nature but have little knowledge of climate science.

The winds are warmer, the rains are more erratic, and the oceans whisper warnings we can no longer ignore. In this age of climate urgency, our greatest hope lies not just in technology but in leadership that understands the Earth’s cry. Climate action is no longer optional, and the very people crafting policies must be well-informed. But what if they aren't? A first-of-its-kind study in Tamil Nadu by Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG) takes us into the minds of our lawmakers, not to question their intentions, but to understand their climate readiness. The study assessed 20 Members of…

Continue reading