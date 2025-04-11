Digging a borewell in Chennai? Here’s a guide to groundwater extraction rules

Groundwater is a vital resource in Chennai, especially given the city’s water scarcity challenges. Of the 51 revenue blocks in Chennai where groundwater is extracted, 46 were overexploited in 2024, as reported by Citizen Matters. That’s why strict rules are in place to ensure sustainable usage and to prevent over-extraction.

Chennai is the first Indian city to have a comprehensive automatic groundwater monitoring system, introduced in 2021, with 200 groundwater monitoring devices and 20 rain gauges across 15 zones, to assess the groundwater level across the city. However, experts point out that not much is being done with this data.

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the rules, processes, and penalties associated with digging a borewell in Chennai.

Regulations for groundwater extraction

What are the rules for digging a borewell and extracting groundwater in Chennai?

There is no

Chennai is a ‘notified area’ for groundwater extraction and borewell digging because many parts of the city are overexploited for groundwater. The Chennai Metropolitan Area Groundwater (Regulation) Act 1987 outlines groundwater guidelines within Chennai. As per this Act, unless an individual or entity has a permit/licence, they are not allowed to sink a well (whether it is an open well, dug well, borewell, dug-cum-borewell, tube well, filter point), for extracting groundwater, within the city of Chennai, or the 302 villages of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts mentioned in the schedule.

The Chennai Metropolitan Area Groundwater (Regulation) Rules 1988 provide the detailed procedures for implementing the 1987 Act.

Should I take permission before digging a borewell?

Yes, getting permission from a competent authority is mandatory before digging a borewell in Chennai. One must apply to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for areas within Chennai city limits. For the villages within the Chennai Metropolitan Area specified in the schedule, one must apply to the respective Sub-Collectors or Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs).

What is a notified area? A notified area is a region where groundwater extraction is strictly regulated due to over-exploitation or depletion. In these areas, permission is required for activities like drilling new borewells or extracting groundwater, and restrictions are enforced to prevent further depletion.

Process involved in digging a borewell

Site inspection: Identify a suitable location for the borewell. Ensure the site is accessible and free from hazards. Soil testing: Conduct soil testing to determine the depth and water-bearing capacity. Drilling: Engage a certified borewell contractor to drill the borewell. Installation: Install the necessary pump and motor for water extraction. Compliance: Ensure the borewell adheres to the specifications mentioned in the permit.

For domestic groundwater extraction in Chennai

What is the procedure for obtaining a permit for domestic groundwater extraction?

Fill Form-I under section 3(2), with a ₹50 fee and additional pumping charges.

The applicant can submit the completed form with the necessary documents at the CMWSSB head office/respective area office/depot, or apply online through the CMWSSB portal.

If the competent authority is satisfied, it will grant a permit under Form IV, and if not, it will refuse the permit via Form VII.

The authority can’t refuse to give a permit without first giving the applicant a fair chance to explain. Only after listening to them and reviewing their explanation can the authority make a decision to refuse.

The decision should be communicated to the applicant within 90 days.

If the application is refused, the applicant has 15 days from the date they receive the order to appeal to the civic utility or the District Revenue Officer.

The Board or District Revenue Officer can give an extra 15 days to file an appeal if they believe the applicant had a good reason for missing the original deadline.

What documents/information are required for domestic extraction?

Completed application form: With all details of the applicant

Location of the proposed well

Proof of ownership/legal right: Patta or sale deed of the land

Site plan or sketch: Plan of the proposed area signed by the Revenue Inspector

Technical details, such as proposed depth and diameter, type of well, and pump details

Details of nearby wells (if any)

Application fee payment receipt

No Objection Certificate (NOC): From neighbours, if required.

Rules for existing users:

Even for existing wells, if no prior permission was obtained, the user is required to apply through Form-I for regularisation.

An annual licence is necessary for non-domestic groundwater extraction and transport in Chennai. Representative image. India Water Portal/Flickr

Licensing for commercial extraction, use or transport of groundwater

What is the process to apply for commercial extraction?

Anyone who wants to extract or use groundwater for any non-domestic purposes as specified in Section 2 (d) of the Act or wants to transport groundwater by any goods vehicles in Chennai and the villages of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts specified in the schedule should make an application to the competent authority for licence, under clauses (i) and (ii) of sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Act.

For non-domestic purpose, fill Form-II

For transport, fill Form-III

The authority will analyse the below factors before approving your permit:

The purpose of groundwater usage

Other competitive users in the area

Location and depth requirements

Groundwater availability and other sources of water

Effect on other sources of water supply

Compatibility with the existing water supply system

Factors controlling or preventing pollution

Factors contributing to or causing pollution

Quality of groundwater

Objection from local residents against commercial extraction, if any

Measures for groundwater conservation and rain water harvesting

What documents are required for the non-domestic extraction and transport of groundwater in Chennai?

Documents required for non-domestic and transport of groundwater purposes:

Completed Form II and III, which includes details like applicant’s name, details of the well, purpose of extraction etc.

Ownership documents

Proof of rainwater harvesting system installation

Application fee

Although not explicitly required by the Act, submitting a Detailed Project Report (DPR) can offer a comprehensive overview of the project’s water usage and sustainability measures.

Consent from landowner, if the applicant does not own the land

Land conversion documents, if the land from which you intend to extract groundwater for non-domestic purposes is currently classified as agricultural.

Where to pay the licence fee?

The applicant should pay the licence fee at any State Bank of India branch, depositing it to the Board’s account. They must then submit the payment receipt to the authorities.

After this, the licence will be issued in Form-V for non-domestic use and Form-VI for groundwater transport.

Till when is the licence valid?

The licence is valid for one financial year (i.e., from April to March). The licence should be renewed every year before 90 days of the expiry of the licence (i.e., before 31st December of every year). The procedure for applying for renewal of the licence shall be the same as applying for the original licence.

What should be done if the authority does not respond to the licence application?

If the authority fails to notify the applicant of their decision within 90 days, the licence will be automatically approved, allowing the applicant to proceed with digging the borewell. If the authority decides not to grant the licence, they must inform the applicant using Form-VII for non-domestic purposes or Form-IX for groundwater transport. No licence will be denied without allowing the applicant to address and clarify objections.

If an applicant is unhappy with a licence refusal, they can appeal within 15 days. For village areas, they must appeal to the District Revenue Officer, while in Chennai, they must appeal to the Government. If there is a valid reason for missing the deadline, the appeal time can be extended by another 15 days.

Prohibition on use of groundwater in certain cases:

For non potable use by an industry when alternate sources are available

For swimming pools, provided that the organisation is using the swimming pool for promoting sports

For gardening purposes

Offences and penalties

If someone violates or does not follow the rules of this Act, they will be fined up to ₹2,000 for the first offence. For the second or any later offence, they may face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to ₹3,000, or both.

