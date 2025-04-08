Digging a borewell in Bengaluru? Here’s a guide to groundwater extraction rules

The dependency on the Cauvery River for water and the depleting groundwater levels, keep Bengaluru on the edge of a crisis every summer. As the city expands rapidly, it faces a significant challenge – how to manage groundwater sustainably, while meeting the growing demand.

Borewells are a common solution for water needs, but strict regulations govern their digging and usage. Bengaluru is classified as a ‘notified area’, due to overextraction in many places, so borewell digging and extraction are strictly regulated.

However, poor implementation of rules by civic utility bodies undermines their effectiveness. So, how can a Bengalurean dig a borewell on their premises? Here is a detailed guide on the process, permissions, fees, penalties, and rules applicable for groundwater extraction in Bengaluru.

Should I take permission before digging a borewell?

Yes, it is mandatory to get permission before digging a borewell in Bengaluru from the Karnataka Ground Water Authority (KGWA), which is the primary state-level body responsible for regulating groundwater in Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The agency enforces state-specific regulations and oversees groundwater development and management. Additionally, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) also manages permissions within city limits.

There is no

What are the rules for groundwater extraction in Bengaluru?

The Karnataka Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act 2011 and Rules (2012) provides guidelines for digging a borewell and extracting groundwater in Bengaluru. It aims to ensure sustainable groundwater utilisation and prevent over-exploitation across the state. All users, including individual homeowners, drilling agencies, commercial establishments and industries in Bengaluru are governed by these rules.

Section 11 of the rules deals with obtaining a permit for digging a new borewell. Under Section 12 and 13, all existing borewells and drilling agencies must compulsorily be registered with the KGWA.

Regulating groundwater extraction in India The Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) is the governing body that regulates groundwater management rules in the country and issues No Objection Certificates (NOCs) at the national level. In states with a State Ground Water Authority (SGWA), the SGWA or another assigned authority gives NOCs instead. What is a notified area? A notified area is a region where groundwater extraction is strictly regulated due to over-exploitation or depletion. In these areas, permission is required for activities like drilling new borewells or extracting groundwater, and restrictions in terms of are enforced to prevent further depletion.

What is the process involved in digging a borewell?

These are the steps for digging a borewell and extracting groundwater:

Conduct a groundwater survey to determine feasibility.

Apply for permission with KGWA/BWSSB.

Hire a licensed borewell drilling agency.

Ensure compliance with depth and location regulations.

Register the borewell after installation.

How to apply for permission to dig a borewell in Bengaluru?

To apply for digging a new borewell, these are the steps:

For drinking or agriculture purposes, fill Form- 1A

For industrial, commercial, or entertainment use, fill Form-1B

You need to pay Rs 500 per borewell and Rs 3000 as survey charges for both domestic and commercial purposes.

The government authority must communicate its decision to approve or deny permission to the applicant within 60 days.

Rules for existing users:

Existing groundwater users in a notified area must apply for registration using Form-4.

* Rs 50 fee for drinking and agricultural use

* Rs 500 fee for industrial, commercial, entertainment, or other purposes.

Existing groundwater users will receive a registration certificate in Form-5A. The decision to approve or reject the certificate will be communicated within 30 days.

Because many areas in Bengaluru are overexploited for groundwater, residents have to follow certain regulations in terms of borewell depth and location for digging. The KGWA will analyse the following factors before approving your permit:

The purpose of groundwater usage (domestic or industrial)

In notified areas, no permit for water intensive crops like paddy, sugarcane

Other competitive users in the area

Groundwater availability

Quantity of groundwater to be drawn.

Quality of groundwater

Spacing of groundwater structures

Its likelihood of adversely affecting any drinking water sources in its vicinity

Those who adopt a sprinkler or drip irrigation system are prioritised.

The application, along with the necessary documents and the fees, can be submitted at the office of the Director, KGWA or at your jurisdictional BWSSB sub-division office. You can apply online here.

What documents are required for borewell permission?

Documents required for domestic extraction:

Khata Certificate: Proof of property assessment.

Survey Number: Identification of the property.​

Address Proof: Document to verify the residential address.​

Ownership proof: Documents such as the sale deed.​

Tax paid receipts: Latest property tax payment receipts issued by the local authority.

Documents required for industrial extraction:

Ownership proof: Documents such as the sale deed or lease agreement.​

Land conversion certificate: Proof of conversion of land for industrial use.​

Detailed Project Report (DPR): Outlining water requirements and usage.​

No Objection Certificate (NOC): From the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).​

Rainwater harvesting plan: Demonstrating measures for groundwater recharge.​

Consent from local authorities: Approval from the local municipal corporation or panchayat.​

Representative image. Workers using borewell equipment. Pic: Info-farmer/Wikimedia Commons

What are the guidelines for drilling agency registration?

Any individual who wants to dig a borewell for either domestic or commercial purposes must engage the services of a drilling agency that is registered with the KGWA. The Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development Management) Rules, 2012, contain regulations for registration of drilling agencies under section 13.

Anyone wanting to start a business of digging wells or drilling borewells for groundwater extraction must apply using Form-6. The registration fee for drilling agencies under Section 13(3) is Rs 5,000 per drilling rig.

If approved, the authority will register each drilling rig and issue a Form-7A certificate valid for two years. If not, it will issue a rejection order in Form-7B with reasons for the rejection. For more details, check here.

What are the penalties for illegal borewell digging and groundwater extraction?

Anyone (individual or drilling agency) who obstructs the authority under the Karnataka Groundwater Act may face a fine of up to Rs 5,000, imprisonment for up to 6 months, or both. If the violation continues, an additional fine of Rs 100 per day will be imposed until the issue is resolved.

Anyone who drills or digs a well without a permit may be fined up to Rs 5,000, jailed for up to 6 months, or both.

Anyone (except drilling agencies) who digs a well without a permit, extracts water in a notified area without registration, or violates any other provisions of this Act, except those mentioned in sub-section (1) and (2), may be fined up to Rs 2,000, jailed for up to 3 months, or both.

Anyone, including drilling agencies, who violate any rule of this Act or the conditions of their registration (except those in sub-section 1) may be fined up to Rs 10,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

In any case of subsequent and continuing failure or contravention of the authority may seize and confiscate the well, drilling or digging equipment and machinery, in favour of the government.

Reality on the ground

The Karnataka Ground Water (Regulation for Protection of Sources of Drinking Water) Act, 1999 was an earlier act primarily focused on safeguarding drinking water sources. But reports show that its implementation was never fully done. However, the 2012 rules also are not being adhered to, increasing risk of unmonitored extraction.

Contractors in the city believe that obtaining a permission to drill/dig a borewell is merely a formality. As per the information provided by contractors, they have to go to the Cauvery Bhavan for an application and pay a challan for it. But the process of approval is too long. While many confirm that they dig borewells without any permit, some apply and then dig, without waiting for a response from BWSSB.

“They just ask for permits as an eyewash, but no one, including officials, follows up. We have to go and check continuously for the application to move forward, and we can’t halt constructions for that long, so many of us just dig directly,” said Mahendra, a contractor from MM Construction.

Last summer, BWSSB put a halt to all digging in the city due to low groundwater levels. This year, only rural areas have strict restrictions, not inside the city, say contractors. “The officials won’t reject or accept without any update for very long, nor do they come for inspections. I’ve been in this industry for nearly a decade, and I have never gotten a permit from BWSSB,” said another contractor, requesting anonymity.

