Explained: What it costs to get a BWSSB connection in Bengaluru

Bengaluru gets its water from a reservoir 90 kilometres away and 350 metres below the city’s elevation. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has to spend approximately ₹3 crore daily on electricity charges to pump this water to meet only half the city’s needs. This is for the four stages of Cauvery water supply, which provide 1,460 Million Litres a Day (MLD). With Cauvery Stage 5 delivering an additional 750 MLD, the costs are expected to rise significantly.

On the other hand, the BWSSB, based on the findings of a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has advised residents to opt for Cauvery water connections instead of relying on groundwater. While reusing treated water and enhancing groundwater harvesting are sustainable alternatives, the BWSSB considers Cauvery water a more viable solution. However, citizens, particularly those living in apartments, argue that Cauvery connections are costly and not feasible.

“There are 197 flats in our apartment and we have to pay around ₹2 crore and some bribe to get a BWSSB connection, from which we will get water once a week. This won’t be enough, and we still have to get water from water tankers, which will cost us extra. We will end up paying a huge amount for both,” says Freesto Francis, resident, DSR Eden Greens, Carmelaram.

So, what are the costs involved in obtaining a water supply connection for different types of households and commercial properties in Bengaluru? Here is a guide that gives a detailed breakdown.

But first, how to apply?

You can apply for a new BWSSB connection by clicking here. Log in with a phone number, after which you must type in details, including address, site and building information and upload supporting documents. To apply offline, you can directly visit the BWSSB office, fill out the form, submit the required documents and make the payment.

Documents required to get a new BWSSB connection Lease cum sale deed or sale deed

Khatha certificate

Building plan/sanction plan

Photographs of building with owner

RWH adoption document for premises measuring 1,200 sq ft and above.

Receipt for previously paid GBWASP /pro-rata charges.

The BWSSB portal facilitates online payment, and the consumer has to pay a standard application fee of ₹100 for all kinds of connections. Apart from the application cost, the additional fees include,

A one time pro-rata charge Connection charge based on the class of connection (class depends on the size of the pipe connection) Inspection charges Three months minimum deposit Meter cost Sewage line fee GBWASP fee (only for the seven City Municipal Council areas).

Here are the various charges for a new connection, based on information from BWSSB officials and the utility’s portal:

Pro-rata charges

Pro-rata charges are one-time, non-refundable amounts paid by owners at the time of getting a new connection.

S. No. Nature of building Rate or pro rata charges on total built-up area 1. Residential building ₹400 per sq. metre 2. Multistoried building or residential apartment or group housing or villas etc,. ₹400 per sq. metre 3. All types of non-residential and commercial buildings ₹600 per sq. metre

For whom are pro rata charges applicable?

Residential: If the total area of the plot of the land (sital area) is greater than or equal to 1,200 sq ft and consists of three units/kitchen or more, the prorate is applicable.

Residential premises having commercial usage will also attract pro rata.

High-rise buildings/commercial establishments/educational institutions attract pro rata irrespective of site area.

Connection charge

S. No. Class of connection (in diameters) Cost of attachment 1. 15 mm and 20 mm water supply connection ₹25 per connection 2. 25 mm up to including 80 mm water supply connection ₹50 per connection 3. 100 mm and above water supply connection ₹100 per connection

Inspection charges

This is a charge paid for an inspection to be carried out by the BWSSB engineers. The consumers/owners will be informed in advance, and engineers from the BWSSB will visit the site for inspection. A separate amount must be paid for this.

S. No. Nature of building Inspection charges per application 1. Domestic connections ₹250 2. Residential apartments up to 50 units ₹1000 3. Residential apartments with 50 to 100 units ₹2000 4. Residential apartments with more than 100 units ₹2000 plus ₹ 1000 for every 100 units or part of 100 units above 200 5. Commercial buildings – built up area up to 100 sq. metre ₹500 6. Commercial buildings – built up area 101 sq. metre to 200 sq. metre ₹2,000 7. Commercial buildings – built up area 201 sq. metre to 400 sq. metre ₹4,000 8. Commercial buildings – built up area more than 400 sq. metre ₹5,000

Three months minimum deposit (3MMD)

S. No. Size (diameter) 3 MMD for domestic connection 3 MMD for non-domestic connections 1. 15 mm ₹315 (up to 15,000 litres) ₹1,300 (up to 10,000 litres) 2. 20 mm ₹1,800 for 40,000 litres ₹5,900 for 40,000 litres 3. 25 mm ₹4,300 for 70,000 litres ₹11,600 for 70,000 litres 4. 40 mm ₹14,500 for 150,000 litres ₹28,600 for 150,000 litres 5. 50 mm ₹35,300 for 300,000 litres ₹61,000 for 300,000 litres

Cost of new meters

Two kinds of water meters are used — mechanical meters and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) water meters. AMR meters could facilitate both consumers and the board to know the rate and volume of the flow at any point in time, providing accurate readings.

The BWSSB suggests mechanical meters or AMR flow meters for various diameters and categories of connections.

For domestic (D) connection,

15 mm and 20 mm normal mechanical meters 25 mm and 40 mm multijet mechanical with AMR facilities

For non-domestic (ND) connection,

15 mm, 20 mm, 25 mm and 45 mm multijet mechanical with AMR facilities 50 mm and above electromagnetic AMR flow metres

S. No. Size/diameter of water meter Amount to be collected 1. 0.5 inch mechanical metre for domestic connection ₹965 2. 0.5 inch mechanical metre for non-domestic connection ₹965 3. 0.75 inch mechanical metre for domestic connection ₹2,250 4. 0.75 inch mechanical metre for non-domestic connection ₹2,250 5 . 15mm multijet mechanical water meters with AMR facilities for ND connections only ₹37,200 6. 20mm multijet mechanical water meters with AMR facilities for ND connections only ₹43,800 7. 25mm multijet mechanical water meters with AMR facilities for D and ND connections ₹50,400 8. 40mm multijet mechanical water meters with AMR facilities for D and ND connections ₹56,400 9. 50mm electromagnetic AMR flow meters ₹84,000 10. 80mm electromagnetic AMR flow meters ₹96,000 11. 100mm electromagnetic AMR flow meters ₹1,14,500 12. 150mm electromagnetic AMR flow meters ₹1,33,000 13. 200mm electromagnetic AMR flow meters ₹1,54,500

Sewage line fee

While all the other rates were clearly mentioned in the BWSSB portal, there was a lack of clarity about the sewage line fee. We spoke to BWSSB engineers, and here are the details according to them:

For domestic connections:

₹600 for each connection for both individual houses and apartments for a maximum of five sanitary points

An additional cost of ₹120 per point, if more than five points are required.

For non-domestic connections:

₹120 per sanitary point

A minimum of five points should be connected

Approval status of BWSSB connections. Pic: BWSSB portal

GBWASP fee and the BCC

According to BWSSB officials, the Greater Bangalore Water and Sanitation Project (GBWASP) fee is only applicable to areas of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, which fall under the jurisdiction of the erstwhile seven City Municipal Council areas — Bommanahalli, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, Krishnarajapura, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwarinagar and Yelahanka, and one Town Municipal Council area, Kengeri. The details of the charges are as follows:

S. No. Particulars GBWASP charges I. Residential Sites 1. Up to 600 sq. ft. Nil 2. 600 sq. ft. up to 1200 sq. ft. ₹8,000 per site 3. 1200 sq. ft. up to 2400 sq. ft. ₹16,000 per site 4. Up to 2400 sq. ft. & above ₹24,000 per site II. Residential House / Flat 1. Up to 600 sq. ft. built-up area ₹4,000 per house/flat 2. 600 sq. ft. up to 1200 sq. ft. built-up area ₹8,000 per house/flat 3. 1200 sq. ft. up to 2400 sq. ft. built-up area ₹16,000 per house/flat 4. Up to 2400 sq. ft. & above built-up area ₹24,000 per house/flat

The Beneficiary Contribution Charges (BCC) are one-time charges for consumers in BBMP’s newly added 110 villages.

S. No. Site dimension/flat/built-up area Beneficiary contribution charges A. For Domestic Properties I. Residential Sites 1. Up to 600 Sq. ft Nil 2. Between 600 Sq. ft to 1200 Sq. ft ₹8,350 per site 3. Between 1200 Sq. ft to 2400 Sq. ft ₹16,760 per site 4. Above 2400 Sq. ft ₹25,050 per site II. Residential apartment/flats 1. Up to 600 Sq. ft ₹5,000 per house/flat 2. Between 600 Sq. ft to 1200 Sq. ft ₹10,000 per house/flat 3. Between 1200 Sq. ft to 2400 Sq. ft ₹20,000 per house/flat 4. Above 2400 Sq. ft ₹30,000 per house/flat B. For Non-domestic properties I. Educational institutes/hospital/nursing homes/charity etc. 1. Up to 600 Sq. ft ₹10,000 2. Between 600 Sq. ft to 1200 Sq. ft ₹20,000 3. Between 1200 Sq. ft to 2400 Sq. ft ₹30,000 4. Above 2400 Sq. ft ₹16 per sq. ft of built area II. Commercial establishment/shops etc. 1. Up to 600 Sq. ft ₹10,000 2. Between 600 Sq. ft to 1200 Sq. ft ₹20,000 3. Between 1200 Sq. ft to 2400 Sq. ft ₹40,000 4. Above 2400 Sq. ft ₹16 per sq. ft of built area III. Offices/industries/software and hardware companies/BPOs/call centres etc. 1 Up to 600 Sq. ft ₹15,000 2 Between 600 Sq. ft to 1200 Sq. ft ₹30,000 3 Between 1200 Sq. ft to 2400 Sq. ft ₹50,000 4 Above 2400 Sq. ft ₹10 per sq. ft of built area IV. Hotels/restaurants/club house/hostels/marriage halls etc. 1 Up to 600 sq. ft ₹15,000 2 Between 600 sq. ft to 1,200 sq. ft ₹30,000 3 Between 1,200 sq. ft to 2,400 sq. ft ₹60,000 4 Above 2,400 sq. ft ₹30 per sq. ft of built area

What a consumer pays for piped water

The water bill is collected by BWSSB every month based on consumption. Here are the details of the water tariff:

Domestic connections

S. no. Slab(in litres) Water tariff(per every 1,000 litre) Sanitary charges Sanitary charges for borewell Meter cost (15 mm) 1. 0-8,000 ₹7 ₹14 ₹100 ₹30 2. 8,001-25,000 ₹11 25% of water tariff ₹50 3. 25,001-50,000 ₹26 ₹75 4. Above 50,000 ₹45 ₹150

Non-domestic connections

S. no. Slab(in litres) Water tariff(per every 1000 litre) Sanitary charges Sanitary charges for borewell Meter cost (15 mm) 1. 0-1,000 ₹50 25% of water tariff ₹500 per Horse Power of borewell ₹50 2. 10,001-25,000 ₹57 ₹75 3. 25,001-50,000 ₹65 ₹100 4. 50,001-75000 ₹76 ₹125 5. Above 75,000 ₹87 ₹175

Some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How long will it take for the connection to get approved? It takes a maximum of 14 days for residential connections and 42 days for commercial and highrise connections to get their connections approved by BWSSB. However, in some cases, it has even taken 1,170 days for approval, according to BWSSB records. Details on the number of applications and their status can be checked here. When should I make the payment for a new connection? After the inspection by the engineers, charges such as pro-rata fees, GBWASP charges, and others will be calculated based on the site area and relevant parameters. A demand note will then be issued to your connection address, detailing the cost breakdown for each component along with the total amount payable. Once the demand note is approved by the Assistant Executive Engineer, you will receive an SMS prompting you to log in and review the payment details, and payment can be made. How can I find BWSSB-approved plumbers to provide new connections? The list of plumbers who provide new BWSSB connections can be accessed here. Only BWSSB-registered plumbers are authorised to provide new connections; plumbers without registration will not be accepted by BWSSB. Before making the final payment for a new connection, an agreement must be signed between the consumer and the registered plumber. A scanned copy of this agreement must be uploaded to the BWSSB before completing the final payment process.

