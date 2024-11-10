City Buzz: CPCB questions air pollution study | RWH in Bengaluru parks… and more

CPCB questions air pollution study

A Lancet study linking air pollution to an estimated 33,000 deaths annually, mainly due to PM2.5 levels in ten major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, may not be following the accurate methodology. It might be incorrect about the air quality challenges or mortality rates, said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In its submission to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the CPCB said that relying on satellite data and modelling techniques could be “unrealistic.” It added that these methods might not capture the variability in death registration systems, affecting the reliability of cause-specific mortality data. This could result in an exaggeration of pollution’s impact.

Pollution levels in the national capital saw a spike during Chhath Puja on November 8, with the AQI recorded at 382. About 16 weather stations recorded an AQI above 400, while seven stations saw the quality go to a “severe” level.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting to discuss the Winter Action Plan. This is a 21-point plan that includes artificial rain and a special task force to fight air pollution.

Source: The New Indian Express, The Hindu

RWH pits to be installed in 250 Bengaluru parks

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collaborated with United Way, which will install 1,600 rainwater harvesting pits in 250 parks across the city. It has already set up 634 such pits in BBMP parks. Following applications for 2,000 more, the BBMP gave permission for 1,600 pits.

In another project flagged off on November 4, the BBMP hopes to complete intense cleaning of 25 lakes by the month-end. It will focus on clearing inlets and outlets, creating wetlands, constructing sewage diversion drains, de-weeding of lakes and buds, clearing pathways, deep cleaning toilet blocks and cleaning silt traps.

Source: The New Indian Express

Scholarships for SC/ST/OBC Delhi students

For the academic session 2024-25, SC/ST/OBC students in Delhi with a family income below Rs 3 lakh per annum can apply for four scholarship schemes sponsored and funded by the state, launched by the Welfare of SC/ST/OBC Department.

The schemes will cover reimbursement of tuition and other compulsory fees for students enrolled in recognised public schools affiliated with the Department of Education or municipal bodies of Delhi, for classes I-XII. To be eligible, students must have scored 50% and above, and have a minimum attendance of 70%. The maximum reimbursement amount will be Rs 48,000 or the actual fees paid, whichever is lower.

Representative image. Pic: Wikipedia/Mester Jegels

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) withdrew affiliation from 21 schools in Delhi and Rajasthan, because of low attendance in classes IX to XII. Six schools were downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level.

Source: The New Indian Express, Business Today

Rise in festive online sales

There was a 49% rise in online sales in the festive season, which was a 10% growth over 39% in 2023, according to a report by logistics intelligence platform, ClickPost. Almost 60% of sales were from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The report analysed data from 61 million shipments across six categories: cosmetics, electronics, fashion, furniture, home decor and jewellery during September, October and November in 2023 and 2024.

The surge was driven by an increase of 45% regional traffic. With 85% of Amazon’s shoppers from non-metro areas, there was a bigger share of the metro market from direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands than marketplaces. The growth was fueled by efforts to link more Indians to digital marketplaces, improved internet access, targeted promotions and more Gen Z and women shoppers. The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) shot up by 23%, with the biggest gains in electronics, fashion and home decor.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura reported that smaller cities showed a steady demand in the festive season, with a higher growth than metropolitan areas.

Source: Business Standard, Ahmedabad Mirror

Online food orders surge during Diwali

On Diwali, dine-in in most cities, including Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, went soft, while online food orders saw a sharp increase. There was a rise in orders for products across categories from burgers and pizzas to son papdi, through aggregator platforms. Quick commerce also saw brisk sales, because of last-minute festival preparations. Even as Diwali was celebrated over two days, sales were split between these days.

Source: Business Standard

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

