Explained: Key risk factors behind 60% of road crashes in our cities

Road crashes and related fatalities have surged in metros like Bengaluru and often human behaviour may be responsible for raising the risk of traffic accidents.

Since 2021, the Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit (JHUI) and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, have been conducting roadside observational studies in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region to assess human behaviour-related risks for road crashes.

The ensuing report, ‘Status Summary Report-Road Safety Risk Factors‘ highlights the prevalence of speeding, incorrect use of helmets, improper seat belt and child restraint use, and drink-driving.

Dr Gautham M Sukumar, Additional Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Centre for Public Health, NIMHANS, was part of the team that conducted the study. “The Bloomberg philanthropies initiative for Global Road Safety has an MoU with the Karnataka government to strengthen road safety-related implementation in the State. So, one of the aspects in this collaboration is strengthening risk factor-related information and using it for decision-making.”

Behavioural risks associated with accidents

Nearly 60–65% of road traffic fatalities are closely associated with human behavioural risk factors. Dr Gautham says, “Like most non-communicable diseases (diabetes, hypertension), every road crash is preceded by clear-cut human behaviour, road and vehicle-related risk factors, which increase the chances of a crash, injury and death. These risk factors operate individually and synergistically. Accidents are not spontaneous events as understood by the general public. They are caused and hence can be prevented.”

Read more: Road safety: Audit reveals BBMP roads most hazardous, with 19-20 hazards per km

For speed, there were 172,164 observations

For helmet use, 121,098 observations;

For seat belt and child restraint use, 96,198 observations

Non-use and incorrect use of helmets

The following are the findings of the study regarding helmet use:

Overall helmet use among motorcycle riders was 88%, while correct helmet use was low at 34%.

Correct helmet use was lower among passengers at 16% compared with 38% among drivers.

Correct helmet use was higher among male motorcycle occupants at 35% compared with female motorcycle occupants at 29%.

Correct helmet use was four times as likely among adult motorcycle occupants (>18 years old) compared to occupants younger than 18 years old.

Drink-driving

Here is what the study revealed about drink-driving:

The prevalence of drink-driving violations (drivers with a BAC of more than 30mg/100 ml of blood) in Bengaluru is around 3%. “This is a significant decline, as 10–15 years ago, drink-driving was about 26–30%,” says Dr Gautham.

The decline in drink-driving is due to a combination of factors. “People opt for cab services when going to parties. There is stricter enforcement and checking by the police. Fines have increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Finally, general awareness of people has also improved,” he adds.

To effectively combat drink-driving in Bengaluru, the city needs to strengthen enforcement, enhance police training, involve women police officers, do regular random roadside checks, conduct both roadside and hospital-based surveillance, launch behaviour change communication campaigns, and lower BAC limits for younger drivers. The implementation of these measures will vary in coverage and quality.

Badly designed speed breakers. Pic: Ekta Joshi

Speed

Speeding, one of the surest reasons behind road crashes globally, was high among observed vehicles in Bengaluru, at 30%.

Based on the global recommendation of 30 km/h for local and collector roads and 50 km/h for arterial roads, 92% of vehicles were observed speeding on local and collector roads, while 37% were speeding on arterial roads.

Dr Gautham makes the following observations regarding speeding:

Though traffic speed in Bengaluru is around 5 to 15 kilometres per hour, the speed of vehicles on roads conducive for speeding (where there is a higher risk for crashes) is around 42–46 km/hr. The study selected roads conducive to speeding that have no bends for over 500 metres, lack speed humps, have no permanent police posts, and have no entrances to schools, colleges, or tourist spots. These include Outer Ring Road (ORR), Airport Road, Tumkur Road and elevated roads.

The study found that nearly one-third of SUVs, cars, and two-wheelers on these roads were exceeding the posted speed limits.

Median speeds in rural areas are nearly 17 km/hr higher than in urban areas. This is significant as an increase in speed by just 1 km/hr raises the risk of crashing by 4–5%. Moreover, trauma care systems in rural areas are limited in both coverage and quality.

Seat-belt use and child restraint use

According to the study, seat belts and child restraints play a significant role in reducing the severity of injuries in the event of a crash; they reduce mortality by 50% in crashes in which motorists, passengers (including rear-seat passengers), and children would otherwise die. Children in front seats have a 40% higher road traffic injury risk than children in rear seats.

Findings regarding child-restraint use:

Child restraint use was rare at 2% for children under two years of age.

Findings regarding seat-belt use:

Seat-belt use among passengers was very low at 12% compared with 66% among drivers.

Seat-belt use among rear-seat passengers was almost non-existent at 1%.

Seat-belt use among drivers was lowest in heavy vehicles at 4%.

Methodology

Dr Gautham says that they initially did the study in Bengaluru city limits, and then expanded it to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.

They selected 25 locations in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region for the study.

Field data collectors gathered data using hand-held tablets and radar speed guns. They also observed helmet use patterns and seat belt use in Bengaluru.

Data is collected on every road for three days, and this is done twice a year.

There are multiple rounds of data collection in each location.

A combination of roads was selected including small roads, RPTL roads, highways between the city and outskirts, inter-district roads and express roads.

“We presented the results to the city police and held multiple stakeholder meetings. A status summary report was prepared for each year. Based on the findings, the transport department launched evidence-driven road safety campaigns, and the traffic police enforced the rule against half helmets in Bengaluru,” says Dr. Gautham.

Types of road injuries

However, this study did not cover detailed assessments of crashes, injuries and fatalities. Data from the police departments says that nearly 50% of road crashes and fatalities occur among two-wheelers and pedestrians. Together, they are called ‘vulnerable road users’. NIMHANS data says that head injuries are the most common among fatal road crashes (60–70%),” says Dr Gautham.

The team is currently collecting similar data in other parts of Karnataka.

Recommendations in the report for the city Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Traffic Police: Prioritise enforcement of mandatory helmet use as stated in Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act,1988 (MVA), by both riders and passengers.

Conduct customised training workshops for traffic personnel to improve their understanding of speeding trends in the city and related policies and enforcement.

Strengthen electronic fine-collection systems by implementing innovative methods to incentivise timely fine payment by offenders.

Conduct customised training workshops for traffic personnel to improve understanding of speeding trends in the city and related policies and enforcement.

Implement campaigns encouraging compliance with seat belt use, highlighting the need for increased use by rear-seat passengers and drivers of heavy vehicles.

Ensure that seat-belt use is consistent, visible, and widespread. Road building corporations, Bengaluru Metropolitan Region: Implement speed-calming measures such as bumps, rumble strips, safe speed signage with better visibility, and designation of low-speed areas for all roads.

Also read: