Bookworms Club: Cultivating a literary community in Chennai’s OMR

In the heart of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), a quiet literary movement is taking shape. The Bookworms Club, initiated by the Federation of OMR Residents’ Associations (FOMRRA), has quickly established itself as a hub for book lovers seeking meaningful discussions, book exchanges, and opportunities to engage with local authors.

Still in its early stages, the club aims to nurture a disciplined reading culture and help motivate members to reach their reading goals. What began as a gathering of book lovers has now grown into a community dedicated to reducing waste by ensuring books are reused rather than discarded.

Building reading habits

The club’s foundation rests on the belief that reading should be a shared experience, where we have discussions and hold each other accountable. Monthly in-person meetings provide members with motivation, and the WhatsApp group, kept active by member Ranjit Narayanan, ensures the conversation continues beyond the physical gatherings. With each meeting, participants find themselves drawn to books they might never have considered, widening their literary horizons.

Take my example: I initially overlooked Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s The Palace of Illusions, but later found it engrossing. I even started checking on Google the facts I read in the book! (I highly recommend it, by the way!) That is the power of collective reading, the ability to uncover hidden gems and challenge personal preferences.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Promoting sustainability through book swaps

Members of the club organise regular book swaps that divert old books from ending up in landfills. Pic: Shivani Dhuliya.

Beyond fostering a love for literature, the initiative also serves an environmental purpose. The club’s book swap programme ensures that old books find new homes rather than ending up in landfills. So, every exchange is a step toward sustainability, reducing the demand for new books, and minimising the energy used for producing them, in a small way.

Read more: It’s SIMPLE: How a community in Chennai is striving to become zero-waste

A successful third meeting

Recently, members of the Bookworms Club met at Sobha Meritta Apartments, and the chosen book for discussion was the same: The Palace of Illusions. The event coincided with the 16th edition of the club’s book swap. About 25 members participated in an interesting discussion, apart from residents who came to swap books.

Members who had read the book shared their thoughts based on their feelings during and after reading it. The author’s retelling of the Mahabharata from Draupadi’s point of view offered a fresh perspective. Many of the women in the group related to it as it went beyond the traditional version we are familiar with. The book struck a chord with them.

In an earlier meeting in March, over 100 books were exchanged, allowing members to share cherished reads and discover new stories.

The event also marked the launch of When Time Stands Still, the debut novel by OMR-based author Sujatha Rangachari. Following the success of two books from local writers at last year’s OMR 360° carnival, Sujatha’s work added to the growing literary scene in the area. She shared insights into her journey to publication in an engaging conversation with Ranjit.

Looking ahead

With every meeting, there is growing enthusiasm among the members. We have a diverse and dedicated membership, and the Bookworms Club is becoming an important part of OMR’s reading community. We are hoping that more regular participants will join and support the club’s development, ensuring that literary discussions, book swaps, and local author recognitions continue to thrive.

This initiative is not just about reading and books. It is helping members forge new connections and encouraging them to broaden their perspectives, while building a strong sense of community.

(Additional inputs given by Ranjit Narayanan of FOMRRA. Writing assistance provided by Sahana Charan, Senior Editor, Citizen Matters.)

Also read: