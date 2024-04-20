Bengaluru Buzz: Water supply upgrade | KIA gets global awards… and more

Water supply upgrade

Even as the city completes 140 dry days with little rainfall, due to the El Nino effect, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects light to moderate showers this month. On April 19th, there were moderate rains. At 37.2 degrees Celsius, April 2nd was the fourth highest temperature for the month recorded in the last 15 years.

On March 17th, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) agreed to supply Cauvery water to 21 IT parks in and around Mahadevapura, the BWSSB Chairman said after a meeting with members of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA). The Jalamitra or the Water Surplus Bangalore ambassador project by the water board has garnered a good response, as more than 9,000 registered within a month and are being trained.

Meanwhile, the BWSSB has launched a web portal for apartment complexes, commercial establishments, hotels, industries, and other water consumers to enroll in the ‘Green Star Challenge’, a five-point water-saving strategy, according to which buildings should follow five simple water-saving practices — reduce usage, optimise treated water use, implement technology for well maintenance and drilling, install rainwater collection pits, and educate people. The specialised web portal will support consumers to register and submit self-assessment of their water-saving measures.

However, there is a shortage of aerators for water taps as the BWSSB has mandated their installation. It has declared that 50% of the supply would be cut from bulk users who do not install the flow restrictors and they will be fined Rs 5,000.

BWSSB may get water from pumping stations

The BWSSB might get water from pumping stations under the Cauvery Stage V project. Although the plan will be completely commissioned only by the end of next month, the board may draw water from the stations in May.

The aim is to pump water to either Tataguni or Harohalli pumping stations and supply to the city through tankers. As the water treatment plants will be ready by April-end, last-mile pipeline connectivity issues might obstruct the water supply to households, said sources. The BWSSB may draw 30-40 MLD of water from the pumping stations.

It might also aim to get at least 10 MLD water from Hesaraghatta Lake, which currently has about 0.3 tmc. The water board will cut down the supply by 20%, marketing treated water and implementing water-saving measures, which have helped to save at least 300 MLD of water and redistribute it.

The BWSSB also has plans to revive the Soladevanahalli pumping station by April 20th, to ensure potable supply from Hesaraghatta lake in case of erratic rainfall.

KIA gets global awards

The Kempegowda International Airport won the ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards, based on feedback from a customer satisfaction survey. Terminal 2 got the second position in the ‘World’s Best New Airport Terminal’ category, recognising terminals opened in the last 18 months. It encompassed a range of facilities, staff services, and customer experience evaluation.

The KIA recorded the highest-ever annual passenger traffic (37.53 million) and cargo volume (439,524 metric tonnes) passing through its terminals in 2023-24, a landmark financial year.

Terminal-2 bags global award. Pic: Facebook/Kempegowda International Airport

The domestic sector recorded a growth of 17%, while the international sector recorded a growth of about 23% compared to FY’23. The overall growth reached 18%, BIAL, which operates the airport.

There was also an increase in the number of airlines and destinations, even as it was the number one airport for processing perishable cargo for the third consecutive year. With the successful launch of Terminal 2 and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, KIA has a strong position as the gateway to south and central India, said sources.

Drive to ease road congestion

To ease congestion, the Bangalore Traffic Police South Division identified more than 65 roads across 12 stations. They were based on their importance for traffic movement and reported violations, mostly related to parking, riding on footpaths, driving in wrong directions on one-way roads or violating no-parking rules in the South division. The drive will last till May end.

Some of these roads include the 80 feet road and 100 feet road in Koramangala, Hosur Main Road, Outer Ring Road in the Madiwala police station limits, Tilak Nagar Main Road, Arekere Junction on Bannerghatta Road, parts of Sarjapur Road, the service road on the Outer Ring Road from Ecospace Junction to Bellandur, and the 27th and 24th main roads in HSR Layout. Jayanagar 9th Block was also identified as one of the areas where the highest number of violations was recorded by the FTVR (field traffic violation report system).

Cops dispose 918 of 1,412 abandoned vehicles

The Bengaluru Traffic Police stations located 1,412 abandoned vehicles since February 1st and disposed of 918 of them. As they were obstructing traffic, pedestrians, road space and footpaths, the police handed over the vehicles to owners they could trace.

About 706 of these were autorickshaws, 521 two-wheelers and 93 light goods vehicles. About 350 autos, 449 two-wheelers and 68 light goods vehicles were sent to owners. The abandoned vehicles also included four-wheelers and heavy goods vehicles. Most of them were 10 years or older and unused for long.

The traffic police will get permission from the court to organise a public auction for abandoned vehicles with missing owners.

