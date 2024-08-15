Why the sports culture in Chennai’s Vyasarpadi must be protected

This video captures how North Chennai's rich sports culture is under threat because of ill-maintained playgrounds and lack of sports facilities.

Chennai is known for its love of sport and the city has produced many greats in cricket and tennis. But, we often forget the connection that North Chennai and areas like Vyasarpadi have to football, hockey and boxing. 

There are many sporting legends from Vada Chennai, who have gone on to represent the country in the international arena. For many individuals in the area, their athletic skills provided opportunities for education and a better quality of life. Many athletes have secured jobs in various government departments and the Railways due to their involvement in sports.

But of late, the sports culture in this part of the city is under threat because of the failure of the government to provide proper facilities. While the Tamil Nadu government has made many promises to promote sports in North Chennai and announced projects to this effect, the reality on the ground is different. 

north chennai sports
Active involvement in sports not only builds stamina but also helps stay away from bad habits. Pic courtesy: Vyasai Thozhargal team.

Playgrounds and sporting arenas are in a neglected state and children who are interested in football, boxing or any other sport do not have the space to practise their skills. Moreover, many Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) playgrounds and stadiums have started charging entrance and enrollment fees, which children from poor households cannot pay. 

Read more: Interview: How Mumbai’s shrinking playgrounds impact sports culture

Without adequate playgrounds, children are spending their time on online gaming, and some may even turn to drugs. Providing access to education and recreational facilities can help ensure a better future for these children, so the government must address this issue.        

As part of the activities at the storytelling workshop for citizen journalists conducted by Citizen Matters in Vyasarpadi, we created the video below. It throws light on the lack of sports and recreational facilities for marginalised children in North Chennai. You can watch the video here:

