Thubarahalli Extension Road: Residents weary after a decade of ignored development requests

“Thubarahalli Extension Road consists of various apartment complexes and residential units with a total population of approximately 2,000+ residents currently. The number of residents is going to go up beyond 3,000 with newer housing projects coming up very soon. We are hereby communicating to provide you (with) a comprehensive representation of the various issues faced by our area residents, as well as suggestions for improvements that will help to enhance our living conditions and overall quality of life.”

Thus begins an open letter, dated February 15, 2024, addressed to The Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister. It is one among several attempts to reach out to the authorities to address various concerns regarding Thubarahalli Extension Road. The most significant issue remains the severely underdeveloped roads that connect the area with the rest of Bengaluru. Thubarahalli’s location is significant as it is located close to Whitefield and Marathahalli, yet seems so far away due to the lack of connectivity.

As someone who has been to the area several times, one can easily see several independent houses and residential societies upon entering the area, and several more are being constructed wherever there is even a little space.

During my most recent visit a few weeks ago, I noticed that one end of the road is rocky and narrow. Residents claim that this road becomes so dangerous during the monsoons that small vans and XUV cars have overturned.

While travelling to the other side of the road, the distinct and heavy stench of sewage water is present all over the area, the source of which is the other end of the road, which is vastly submerged with untreated water from sewage treatment plants. I can see scooters struggling to ply through the mosquito-ridden pool, the water easily engulfing half of their wheels.

Neglected for a decade

The civic and infrastructural issues surrounding the area of Thubarahalli are far from new; in fact, they have existed and been consistently ignored for nearly a decade now, as reported in this Citizen Matters article in 2015. Thubarahalli remains difficult to reach due to these reasons, whether it be delivery agents or taxi drivers.

Even during moderately heavy rains, the roads become muddy—too dangerous to travel through, isolating the area and all 2,000+ of its residents, cutting them off from any and all amenities.

The 2015 report mentions a lack of a sewage system, water pipes, drainage system, proper streets, and street lights. Almost 10 years later, there is an even more urgent need for a sewage system across the area with proper drainage for STP water, smooth roads, and proper street lights. There are also new complaints about garbage collection and street animals.

There is an urgent need for a sewage system across the area. Pic: Srividya

In other words, the issues from a decade ago have been almost entirely ignored and left to worsen with time. Any issue that may have been fixed was only temporary, and more problems seem to be arising.

“The authorities have hardly addressed this problem, in fact, we hardly see any politicians come here even during election campaigns,” says a resident.

Overflowing STPs, alleged encroachment

Nobody knows the source of the untreated STP water. Residents point fingers at each other’s housing societies.

Also, the Temple Turning Point is very narrow due to an encroachment—a private landowner alleges that the land belongs to him. He has built his house on what the other residents of the area claim is the public road. A court case regarding this issue has long since gone cold, according to the residents.

“Everytime we complain to the BBMP, they will clean it and go away, but again, the rain will come, and again, the same situation will happen,” remarks a passer-by regarding the contaminated water. “These are all STP waters from nearby apartments…I don’t know which apartment is doing this.”

A resident of Sonestaa Meadows (one of the housing societies) has sent a number of emails to the CM’s Special Duty Officer, along with a complaint filed through an official portal. He has also met politicians, and attended ward committee meetings. He claims that the situation is hopeless as the government simply doesn’t care about this area.

“This area is growing in leaps and bounds, so many new constructions are happening without any infrastructure. We urge the authorities to fix the drainage issues, road issues, and streetlight issues—these are the three key issues that need to be solved in the interest of the common public. We have run pillar to post for this problem, so we are feeling really exasperated.”

Lack of funds and co-ordination between departments

The residents claim that a lack of funds is the most recent excuse authorities have come up with to avoid enacting a solution. The ward in-charge of the area, Chandan Reddy, says that the work is being currently delayed due to rains. He also says that there has been a lack of coordination between departments. Any previous funds received were used to fix the road, only for the road to be dug up again for water or construction work.

“Multiple road-cuttings have happened in that road. But now, we are in a stage where all the connections have already been given, and we are planning,” he says. He has overseen the construction of a canal for the STP waterlogging during the past couple of weeks. “We have planned for the asphalting once the rain stops.” He adds that there are plans to redevelop the road (in case of any new development, this article will be updated)

Residents frustrated by the ongoing issues

However, after a decade of speaking out about the issue, the residents have grown weary of the prolonged neglect. Children still ride school buses while their parents anxiously hope that the mosquito menace in the area won’t lead to malaria or dengue.

Those who commute daily face the difficulties and dangers of travelling on the roads everyday. Going anywhere without a personal vehicle is near impossible due to ride-hailing services such as Uber, Ola, Rapido, and Namma Yatri repeatedly cancelling trips to Thubarahalli and avoiding the area. And the elderly fear about the life-or-death risk they face in case of a medical emergency in the middle of a rainy spell.

Some residents are now starting to notice respiratory issues due to the dust of the rural roads. The prospect of a solution seems distant, since there is still no serious acknowledgement of Thubarahalli’s issues, a sharp contrast in development with the rest of Bengaluru.

