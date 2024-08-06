My journey from being a consumer to an avid terrace gardener in Bengaluru

(This article is part 1 of a two part series)

I was in Rajasthan when I first started gardening. It was with Shankar Singh—co-founder of the rights- based organisation Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS)—that I started my gardening journey. It was in October 2019, before the onset of winter, that we decided we needed a kitchen garden and what better thing to grow than green peas.

We set out to dig the soil to a foot and a half, remove the stones and sieve it, mix in some vermicompost and hybrid seeds that we got from the nearest seed retailer. It was an 8 feet by 5 feet patch (in retrospect a bad bed design since we couldn’t reach till the centre and had to stretch ourselves out to even sow the seeds). And we cared for it, watered it and talked to it daily, braving the harsh winters of Rajasthan. And the result? Such sweet peas that I had never eaten in my life.

It was clear that the urea-fed market green peas were just grown to fill your stomach while these were meant to excite your palate and nourish your body. This single incident got Shankarji and me to develop more such patches to grow more vegetables like tomato, green chillies, brinjals, ladies finger etc.



Gardening technique by Mel Bartholomew

I hope this article will help one to understand the process of setting up a terrace/kitchen garden, no matter how big or small. I use the gardening technique called Square Foot Gardening Method created by Mel Bartholomew.

The expansion of urban spaces, as well as the growing awareness among the urban middle class about the importance of organic, healthy, and fresh food, has led to emergence of terrace/kitchen gardens as the most reliable and efficient solution to ensure food requirements are met in a sustainable way.

A decentralised approach to wet waste management and growing food is the only practical solution. The sooner we realise it the better.

Even if we can all grow even 10% of our food, it means a much smaller carbon footprint. The logistics of vegetable delivery from the farmer through the wholesaler and retailer to our homes causes huge food wastage and fuel consumption. Not to forget the immense peace of mind that gardening gives, one of the major reasons why I took up gardening years ago.

Vegetables grown in a terrace garden. Pic: Nikhil Shenoy

Know the basics

The general thumb rule is that around an approximate of 200 square feet of growing space per person (20’x10’) is what is needed to provide fresh, nutritious vegetables and greens.

Setting up and maintaining a vegetable garden

Selecting the space: Choose a sunny location with at least six hours of direct sunlight per day

Consider your hardiness zone to determine which plants will thrive in your climate

Plan for any microclimates in your yard Sourcing materials: Gather necessary materials: Grow bags: Portable containers for planting Soil: High-quality soil mix suitable for vegetables Cocopeat: A sustainable alternative to peat moss for soil improvement Neem leaf powder: Natural pest repellent

Explore online resources for purchasing these materials Setting up the garden: Get your hands dirty! Prepare the soil by removing grass and debris

Decide on the type of planter (raised bed, in-ground, or containers)

Choose suitable seeds based on your climate and growing season

Plant your selected vegetables Planning and planting cycle: Understand staggered sowing: Plant different crops at intervals to ensure a continuous harvest Some crops mature faster than others

Regular upkeep: Water your plants consistently Use mulch to retain moisture and suppress weeds Consider drip irrigation systems for efficient watering



