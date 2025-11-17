Reclaiming the city: What Indian mayors can learn from Zohran Mamdani’s win

Municipal elections rarely make global headlines. Yet the recent election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City reverberated around the world. Far more than a leadership change in one city, it signals a profound shift in how urban politics is imagined, contested, and won in the centre of global capitalism and the largest urban centre of the United States. At its heart, it was a referendum on who gets to claim the city: the affluent few who see the metropolis as a portfolio of assets, or the millions who call it home.

Mamdani’s victory, as the child of immigrants from Uganda and India, a democratic socialist, a community organiser turned legislator, marks a decisive moment in the global struggle between inclusion and exclusion in urban governance. He overcame an opponent backed by the city’s deeply entrenched political machine—a network of real estate magnates, corporate lobbies, and billionaire donors. He also reframed what municipal politics could mean. His campaign spoke to those long excluded from the city’s decision-making tables—renters, taxi drivers, students, gig workers, and immigrant families—offering them a vision of shared belonging and dignity.

For decades, New York followed a growth-first model, courting global capital in the hope that prosperity would “trickle down.” The reality was stark: soaring rents, decaying subways, shrinking public spaces, and homelessness exceeding 350,000—the highest since the Great Depression.

Dreaming of an equitable city

Alarmed by his challenge, the city’s billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, a former three-term Mayor and owner of Bloomberg LP, Jack Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, poured big money into anti-Mamdani groups like Fix the City, Defend NYC, and Put NYC First and warned of “capital flight.” Even President Donald Trump threatened to cut federal funds and backed Democrat Andrew Cuomo over his own Republican party candidate. Yet Mamdani prevailed, powered not by money or machinery but by volunteers, neighbourhood networks, and a generation yearning for a more equitable city.

Mamdani’s campaign, built around the themes of socio-economic inclusivity, a city for all who live there, turned the growth-centred model of exclusionary urbanism on its head. He called for freezing of rent for two million people living in social housing; fast and free public transit; childcare support for those between six weeks and five years of age; and city-run grocery stores to provide basic food items at subsidised rates. He proposed raising funds for these welfare measures by levying an additional 2% city income tax on those earning more than $1 million, and increasing corporate tax.

The politics of belonging

Mamdani’s campaign spoke to those long excluded from the city’s decision-making tables—renters, taxi drivers, students, gig workers, and immigrant families. Pic: James Mirakian/Pexels.

In an era when politics is increasingly polarised, Mamdani’s multilingual campaign— delivered in Arabic, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish—was a striking assertion of pluralism. He addressed different communities in their own tongues, making politics feel personal again. Bollywood songs played; volunteers quoted Amitabh Bachchan’s lines from the film Deewar to dramatise the struggle between the powerful and the people. It was urban politics infused with creativity, humour, and hope.

While his opponents tried to brand him “anti-Jewish” for his criticism of Israel’s Gaza policy, many young Jewish voters stood with him, affirming a more ethical and globally conscious Jewish identity. The youth vote proved decisive. Across boroughs, turnout among those aged 18–29 surged. This generation has grown up amid economic uncertainty, climate anxiety, and social unrest—from 9/11 and the financial crash to Black Lives Matter and COVID-19. They have come to distrust moderation that perpetuates inequality. Mamdani’s message, of solidarity, inclusion, and municipal justice, often delivered through TikTok, resonated with their lived experience.

Cities as democratic frontiers

Mamdani’s win also highlights something crucial for our times: the agency of city leadership within federal systems. As national governments in many countries are drifting toward centralisation and exclusionary politics, city mayors are emerging as alternative voices globally—on climate action, migration, and social equity. Mamdani’s policies may still face federal constraints, but his victory reminds us that urban democracy can carve out its own space, even against national headwinds.

India’s cities could take a cue. Many of the issues central to Mamdani’s campaign—housing affordability, traffic congestion, childcare access, and climate resilience—define urban life here too. Cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru face rising heat stress, flooding, and air pollution. Yet, these issues rarely shape electoral debates. Urban governance remains largely top-down, dominated by state governments and bureaucracies. Some major cities, notably Mumbai and Bengaluru, have not held municipal elections for years.

A century ago, India’s nationalist leaders viewed the city as a crucible for democracy. In the 1920s, Chittaranjan Das served as Mayor of Calcutta, with Subhas Chandra Bose as his Chief Executive Officer—pioneering people-centric initiatives within colonial limits. Jawaharlal Nehru’s stint as Chairman of the Allahabad Municipal Board deepened his faith in grassroots democracy, while Vallabhbhai Patel honed his administrative skills as head of Ahmedabad’s municipal body.

In the post-Independence era, however, the mayoralty has steadily lost its political and administrative stature. The 74th Constitution Amendment Act of 1992 sought to reverse the trend by granting constitutional status to elected municipal governments. Yet, three decades down the line, Indian mayors continue to remain far less empowered compared to their global counterparts.

Mayors as champions of local causes

Nevertheless, even within these constraints, mayors can still guide the civic agenda by leveraging their public legitimacy and partnering with civil society organisations. They can take the lead by placing air quality, heat stress, and resilience at the centre of political conversation, demanding transparency from state agencies and publishing citywide data.

They can activate ward committees, resident associations and academic institutions to co-create local solutions—cool roofs, urban forests, rainwater catchment zones, and flood-readiness plans. By forming civil society coalitions, mayors can convert limited statutory power into meaningful urban leadership and deliver immediate, visible improvements.

Mamdani’s campaign succeeded because it focused on the lived realities of ordinary people and used neighbourhood-level data on rents, pollution, and transit gaps to illustrate key concerns. Indian cities could similarly deploy ward-level AQI data, walkability indices, and health-centre dashboards. Citizenship thrives through continuous participation—not only on polling day.

Seen from India, Mamdani’s victory is a reminder that urban politics matters deeply. It affirms that cities are not mere administrative units but living arenas where questions of justice, equity, and belonging are negotiated. If New York can reclaim a people-centred urban politics, perhaps India’s metropolises too can rediscover their democratic promise.

