Marina Ropeway: Can we prioritise the basics instead?

Plans are afoot to establish a solar-powered ropeway along the Marina Beach. The proposed project will stretch from Anna Square to the Lighthouse, with stations at Anna Square, Kannagi Statue, Vivekananda House and the Lighthouse.

With the number of weekend visitors to the beach reportedly touching one lakh, the project is expected to help manage crowds and also boost foreign tourism as the ropeway will offer passengers ‘panoramic views of the coastline.’ There are hopes too that it will emerge as a convenient mode of transport for commuters as the stretch will encompass an area dotted with public offices and colleges. The project cost is pegged at Rs. 285 crores, of which consultancy services are estimated to cost Rs 25 lakhs.

Read more: What to expect from beach beautification plans for Chennai

Misplaced priorities?

The proposal has met with mixed reactions, and rightly so. Ropeways are a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transport at tourist spots, but a beach is a rather unusual choice to establish one in — they are usually operated across terrains that are difficult to navigate, like snowy landscapes, mountains, hills or rivers. As for the touted panorama, while it is undeniable that an aerial view of Marina Beach will make for a pretty sight, one can’t help but point out that the city hasn’t made the most of its terrestrial view in the first place.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

The beauty of the beach remains marred by litter, a profusion of vending stalls, not to mention ill-maintained public facilities. These must be addressed if Marina Beach is to acquire the much-coveted Blue Flag accreditation, a globally recognised certification of high environmental and quality standards.

In fact, a recent Government Order has mandated the implementation of Blue Flag standards across much the same area as the proposed ropeway — Anna Square to the Lighthouse — and funds to the tune of Rs. 6 crores have reportedly been allocated for the exercise. Blue Flag plans include establishing solid waste management and solar power plants, new toilets, changing rooms for men and women, and a jogging track.

Additionally, the number of vendors will be culled to 900, in line with the Madras High Court order, and more dustbins will be installed to manage waste disposal. As such, the Blue Flag project appears to address fundamental barriers to tourism, unlike the proposed ropeway.

Lack of basic facilities

As for the commuting services the new ropeway is expected to provide, multiple apprehensions arise. Will cable cars be able to withstand bad weather conditions at the beach, like cyclonic winds and rain? Also significant is the fact that ropeway transport systems require regular, high-quality maintenance — an area in which the city’s track record leaves much to be desired. It is also to be noted that the ongoing metro rail works already include the extension of services along the beach with a stop at the Lighthouse.

The Madras lighthouse near Marina Beach. Pic: Ramkumar Radhakrishnan via Wikimedia Commons.

The idea of establishing a ropeway along the Marina Beach isn’t new. It was initially proposed in 2022 under Singara Chennai 2.0 but failed to take off for reasons unknown. It has now resurfaced at a time when the administration already has its hands full with multiple large-scale civic projects, including at least one large proposal for the Marina Beach. Under the circumstances, it would be prudent to shelve new vanity projects and focus on resolving fundamental issues such as keeping the beach litter-free, augmenting public facilities like clean toilets and making provisions for drinking water.

As for boosting tourism, there is much else that can be done at significantly lesser cost to the exchequer — for instance, there is scope to encourage water-based activities like boating or parasailing, or even to establish regular heritage walks in the area given that it has deep cultural and historical significance. The world’s second-longest beach doesn’t need an expensive ropeway to attract tourists. We just need to get the basics in place.

[This article first appeared in Madras Musings, Vol. 34, No17, December 16-31, 2024 and has been republished with permission. The original article may be read here.]

Also read: