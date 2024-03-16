India Civic Summit 2024: Come, meet and learn with active citizens

by March 16, 2024 Civic
The event on March 23rd will connect civic changemakers, foster discussions and look at how active citizens are making their cities better.

Even as our cities grapple with diverse challenges and issues, there is always hope as long as there is an active citizenry willing to engage, act and push for positive change. In the 15th year of Citizen Matters and the 10th year of Oorvani Foundation, we are excited to host a convening of such people committed to making better cities. The India Civic Summit 2024 in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 23rd will bring together citizens and community volunteers, who are dedicated to solving civic, environmental and urban challenges in their respective cities.

There will be inspiring stories. There will be networking. And attendees can hear from changemakers on their initiatives and what makes them tick. How do they navigate local dynamics or address interlinked issues? What strategies help shift goalposts towards systemic solutions? What brings transformation and how do active citizen groups sustain themselves through the arduous journey without burning out?

The day-long event is designed to foster discussions, facilitate sharing of experiences and explore innovative and impactful civic solutions that are making our cities more sustainable and liveable.

Event details

  • Venue: Institution of Agricultural Technologists (IAT), Queens Road, Bengaluru
  • Date: March 23rd, Saturday
  • Time: 10 am to 4 pm
  • Register here
  • For more details: http://oorvani.org/civic-summit

The sessions include:

  • Stories of change: Talks by civic changemakers about their initiatives
  • The secret sauce of civic change: Discussions on how diverse initiatives have helped in the journey towards sustainable and liveable cities, identifying best practices and solutions
  • Learning sessions on effective engagement, youth involvement and climate future of cities
  • Recognition of impactful civic initiatives

So, if you are passionate about your city and want to know how citizens like you are making a difference in theirs, do come join us for this exciting and enriching line-up.

India Civic Summit poster
India Civic Summit poster

