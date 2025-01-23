Fighting for cleaner air in Mumbai: The role of GRAP and beyond

Manvi Goyal, a PR professional, struggled to adapt to Mumbai’s polluted air after living in the pristine hills of Kurseong, Darjeeling. “In two years, I have fallen ill several times,” she recounts. She suffers from breathing difficulties and constant dehydration despite drinking water. Manvi is one of many Mumbaikars affected by the city’s worsening air quality. On December 30th, the BMC implemented sections of GRAP-IV in parts of Mumbai to improve the air quality.

Which Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures did BMC implement?

* Immediate stop to private and public construction in areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 200

* Stoppage of construction in Borivali East and Byculla

* No new trenching permissions till the AQI improves

However, can GRAP alone address the growing air pollution in the city? As the AQI deteriorates and Mumbai residents feel the effects, experts and citizens highlight the shortcomings of GRAP-IV and call for long-term measures to improve air quality.

Everything, everywhere, all at once

Mumbai has seen a steady worsening of the AQI over the years, as air pollution in the city breached safety standards in November-December last year. In many locations, air quality was found to be ‘poor’ and as of January 9th 2025, the overall AQI was 131.

Mumbai’s geographical advantage of having a coast to curb air pollution has been nullified over the years. Mumbaikars were shocked to find that on some days in February 2023, the city was the second most polluted in the world.

There is no

Dr Medhinee Kulkarni, a private medical practitioner, points out that respiratory issues from sources like cement, vehicular pollution, and fog differ. “But here, it is all three together, which is messing it up very badly,” she says. As a mother and doctor, she has witnessed the effects of poor air quality. Her two-and-a-half-year-old son has had a constant dry cough since Diwali. Symptoms of bronchitis and asthma such as incessant coughing have worsened in some of her patients. Moreover, the bad air quality irritates the nose, throat, and lungs, she adds.

Rampant development work affects air quality

Construction work contributes significantly to pollution and the BMC has directed its efforts accordingly. Data from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in 2024 shows that 25,000 buildings will see redevelopment in the coming years, with an estimated 13,000 to 14,000 ongoing redevelopment projects in the city. Industrial emissions, fossil fuels and vehicular pollution are bigger culprits.

All the sources of air pollution need to be addressed to achieve a more permanent impact. Source: mpcb.gov.in

Gaps in GRAP

While curbing indiscriminate construction activities is crucial to address pollution, the GRAP, an emergency response, should prioritise the most vulnerable populations by giving timely, customised alerts to protect them. Giving alerts to patients with respiratory and cardiac diseases is listed under GRAP-III, but it does not mention customised advisories for all wards. When GRAP-IV was implemented, many residents were left wondering how they could minimise their exposure to polluted air.

“You cannot have a blanket alert across the whole city. You have to give very localised information,” says Ronak Sutaria, the founder of Respirer Living Sciences. According to him, the emergency efforts should have a two-pronged approach — to mitigate air pollution and reduce exposure — with information on neighbourhoods that should carry out measures like air filtration systems in hospitals and schools.

Prasad Khale, Senior Conservation Officer at Conservation Action Trust (CAT), agrees with Ronak. “Air pollution issues differ for every region, so you can not have the same measures for the entire State. The document should be area-specific and site-specific.” He also explains how the document can be confusing since it begins with the actions to be taken for the ’emergency/severe’ category when it makes more sense to arrange it in ascending order of severity.

Experts also believe that taking a ward-wise approach may not be effective as the winds may carry pollutants to adjoining wards. Bhagwan Kesbhat, the founder and CEO of Waatavaran, points out that the airshed must be treated in its entirety. “If you stop construction work in Borivali, but don’t stop it in Dahisar, it will not help. Construction is going on everywhere — especially in Andheri. The R-Central, K-east and K-west wards have the maximum construction sites.”

Moreover, since the general public is at the receiving end of polluted air, their voices should also inform the measures. Bhagwan says the plan would have benefitted from consultations with elected representatives and ward officers so that they have a clear vision while planning interventions.

Beyond GRAP: what is the bigger picture?

Going beyond emergency measures, it is important to address the long-term, damaging effects of air pollution on health. A report in The Lancet reveals that short-term exposure to PM2.5 is associated with a high mortality risk in India, even below the current PM2.5 standard in the country.

Dr. Snehal Jadhav, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at R N Cooper Hospital, warns that people suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and interstitial lung disease are at greater risk. He explains that getting vaccinated against flu and pneumonia reduces the chances of infection. “But, even people with healthy lungs need to be cautious during such times — avoid going out, wear a mask if you have to, and avoid going for a walk or jog early in the morning and keep yourself well hydrated

“In urban areas, PM2.5 is generated via construction sites, automobile exhausts, small-scale industries, power plants and garbage burning. These activities cause hyperlocal pollution episodes — exposure to maximum pollutants in a short period. This can cause repeated respiratory infections. Beyond that, it can also cause cardiac diseases, affect the brain and have adverse outcomes in pregnancy.”

Garbage burning is one of the contributors to air pollution, according to experts. Pic: Sumaira Abdulali via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0

With such a dear price to be paid, efforts should focus on prevention. The GRAP mentions strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites, pollution control regulations in industries, adherence to PUC norms, and prohibition of garbage burning, which should be standard practice throughout the year. Is it any wonder that emergency responses are becoming an annual feature?

“You need to do simple things. We get caught in fancy acronyms like GRAP,” says environmental activist Rishi Aggarwal. “The BMC itself has work area management guidelines, which mandate that your tyres must be cleaned before the vehicle comes on the road and the developer will adhere to dust management measures. But if you visit any construction site, you will see truck after truck leaving with a lot of mud on the vehicle, which it will deposit for at least one kilometre.”

“Air pollution must be viewed as a multi-scale issue requiring interventions at different levels,” says Chandra Venkataraman, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Climate Studies at IIT Bombay. She explains that a small portion of emissions comes from “NCAP non-attainment” cities compared to state-level emissions. This can be as low as 20% for pollutants like primary PM2.5 emissions. Moreover, transboundary emissions and domestic biomass fuel use contribute a great deal to ambient PM2.5 concentrations, she adds.

The sources of pollution within and outside of a city are different and require different approaches. Dr Snehal also agrees that exposure to biomass fuel emissions can increase the risk of ailments like COPD. There is a clear need to make cleaner energy sources accessible to everyone.

What is the solution?

Emissions from vehicles is a serious concern in a city where the number of cars on the road is increasing every year. Pic: jthornett via Flickr

For Vivek Gilani, an environmental engineer and the founder of cBalance Solutions, the solution lies in an ideological shift. “The pace at which we are growing is harmful. In the process, we are depleting the materials that fuel this growth; including the exhaustion of fossil fuels and stones for construction.” He recommends a slower, organic way to grow.

Experts also believe that the only way to improve air quality is to bring down emissions with long-term plans that address multiple sources of pollution. We need infrastructure which centres public transport, cycling and walking rather than expensive projects that help car owners. Rishi points out that our policies should uphold the ‘polluters pay principle,’ which is the basis for many of our environmental laws.

“People who are travelling in air-conditioned cars are completely protected. Cyclists and pedestrians, who contribute the least to pollution are the most punished,” he adds.

Recommendations from experts Treat the airshed in its entirety for air pollution

Make clean energy sources accessible to everyone

Phase out solid fuels, including biomass by providing alternative clean energy sources

Address transboundary pollution

Improve public transport and cycling infrastructure

Implement existing laws stringently

Stop the open burning of garbage.

Until emissions come down, the spectre of air pollution will hang over Mumbai wearing its grey cloak, announcing its presence with a rattling cough.

