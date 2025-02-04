Comprehensive plan in place to minimise environmental impact of Namma Metro construction: BMRCL

At Citizen Matters, we recently published an article by our reporter Gangadharan B, addressing the increased dust pollution caused by Namma Metro construction in Bengaluru. The report explored how certain mitigation measures are not being followed at Namma Metro construction sites, affecting air quality and taking a toll on public health.

The report also raised questions on whether the air quality in the construction sites is monitored regularly as per the suggestions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report. While multiple attempts were made to reach out to Bengaluru Metro Rail Construction Limited (BMRCL) before publishing the article, we did not get a reply from the agency.

Following increased public attention on the issue, BMRCL authorities gave explanations regarding dust mitigation and safety measures. A BMRCL official also assured us that there were systems in place to ensure that all regulations were followed by all concerned. This means that no one can go scot-free with violations.

Here are BMRCL’s replies to our queries.

Minimising environmental impact

What are the steps that BMRCL is taking to ensure compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment and waste management guidelines during Phase 2 construction?

BMRCL has developed a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan that outlines specific mitigation measures to minimise the project’s environmental impact.

Waste management:

Segregation: Construction and demolition waste is segregated at source into different categories for proper disposal and recycling to the authorised agency (M/s Sobha Ltd).

Reuse: Materials like steel are reused for specific projects, while plastic items like empty admixture drums are repurposed as traffic drum delineators, to minimise waste and conserve resources.

Air and noise pollution control:

Dust suppression: Measures like water sprinkling, using dust suppressants, and covering construction materials during transportation are implemented to control dust emissions.

Noise mitigation: Construction activities are scheduled to minimise noise disturbances (Piling work has been restricted from 6 am to 10 pm only) and acoustic barriers (height fence) are used where necessary, such as the batching plant and sensitive receptor zones like schools and hospitals. DG sets are facilitated with acoustic enclosures to minimise noise pollution.

The workforce has been equipped with essential PPEs including nose masks and ear plugs.

Ecological Preservation:

Tree transplantation: Mature trees are carefully transplanted to suitable locations whenever possible to minimise tree loss as per the Karnataka Forest Act.

Compensatory afforestation: BMRCL undertakes compensatory afforestation programmes by planting saplings to offset the loss of trees (1:10 ratio).

Managing air pollution

How frequently is the air quality being monitored near the construction sites, and what actions are being taken in response to the elevated pollution levels observed?

BMRCL likely conducts regular air quality monitoring in and around construction sites and sensitive locations once a month, and this is being carried out at a minimum of six locations.

If elevated pollution levels are detected, additional mitigation measures such as increased water sprinkling and the use of dust suppressants have been adopted. Other measures include more frequent housekeeping of construction sites and surrounding areas, and adjusting construction schedules to minimise dust generation during critical periods.

Could you provide some recent reports and data on air quality monitored near the Metro Rail construction sites?

Here are the ambient air and noise monitoring data. Refer Annexure 03 in the document attached below.

Could you provide details on any strategies in place to address the waste management issues, especially the storage and disposal of construction debris?

Construction and demolition waste, including pile heads and other C&D debris, are collected from work areas and transported to designated locations, such as the casting yards and plant. The waste is then broken down into various sizes and segregated into categories like concrete and metal. This segregation facilitates recycling and proper disposal to authorised vendors.

BMRCL’s response is a step toward accountability, but real change lies in action. With stricter dust control and better enforcement, Bengaluru can balance development with public health. Let’s hope this pushes authorities to act before the city’s air quality worsens further.

