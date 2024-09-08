City Buzz: Ganeshotsav commences | Surat leads in air quality improvement… and more

Heavy rains affect lives pan India

Heavy rains made the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issue an orange alert in four states – Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa on September 7. A yellow alert was earlier issued for Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, western Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northeastern India,

Since August 25, there were at least 40 deaths and 55,000 displaced across 25 Gujarat districts. On September 3, the highest rainfall of 156 mm from 6 am to 6 pm was recorded in Valia, Bharuch. About 29 lost their lives in floods in Telangana.

Heavy rains also hit parts of Hyderabad. There was flooding in many areas, while officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started to clear a few stagnation points. The IMD issued an orange alert for Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and surrounding regions.

In Haryana’s Panchkula, on September 3, storms disrupted road traffic and rail movement. Himachal Pradesh experienced severe rainstorms, causing landslides and road closures. A monsoon trough is currently over Jaisalmer, Udaipur and western Vidarbha, extending towards the Bay of Bengal and leading to the formation of low-pressure areas.

In Chennai, the Water Resources Department started to clean the waterways flowing through the core parts of the city. It started the annual exercise to de-weed and clear floating waste from the waterways. But there was a delay in starting the northeast monsoon preparedness exercise this year.

Source: Livemint, The Hindu, Business Standard, Economic Times

Ganeshotsav rules, violations

ENT consultants appealed to citizens and authorities to check that noise levels do not exceed permissible limits. On August 30, the National Green Tribunal (western zone) noted that permissible noise levels under Noise Rules, 2000, have been routinely violated. It directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to conduct real-time noise monitoring at many locations and limit the capacity of loudspeakers at mandals.

The Ganeshotsav festival made the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) deploy 82 ambulances in Pune district to ensure dedicated medical teams during emergencies. Sources said that MEMS gave comprehensive first responders’ training for volunteers, arming them with first-aid kits and enabling them to respond immediately to calls.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, although the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had specified in 2018 that the maximum height for Ganesha idols should not exceed five feet, the height as well as the environmentally harmful use of Plaster of Paris today violates the rules. Although one-stop centres have been set up in the municipal sub-division revenue offices to grant public permissions, currently there are no clear guidelines regarding the height or the number of days the idols can be kept installed.

The Karnataka government issued a circular insisting that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-certified prasadam should be distributed. In Shivamogga city, the police were on full guard, following violence during the Eid Milad procession in October last year. In coastal Karnataka, the police were on red alert – of 481 pandals granted permission, 73 were classified as sensitive and two highly sensitive and had special security arrangements.

Source: The Indian Express, Bangalore Mirror

Air quality improvements: Surat leads the way

Surat bagged top honours for air quality improvements at the “National Clean Air City” Awards at a national workshop celebrating the “International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies” in Jaipur. It was followed by Jabalpur and Agra, in the category of cities with population of over 10 lakh.



Among cities with population between three lakh and 10 lakh, Firozabad (UP), Amravati (Maharashtra) and Jhansi (UP) were ranked at the top.

Raebareli (UP), Nalgonda (Telangana) and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh) topped the list in the category of cities with populations under three lakh.

These honours were awarded as part of Swachh Vayu Survekshan”, an initiative by the environment ministry to assess how well cities have implemented the activities approved under the city action plan under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).



Meanwhile, a Greenpeace report has raised alarm over air quality in south Indian cities. The report titled ‘Spare the air’ found that PM10 levels in Mysuru, Puducherry and Bengaluru were 4-5 times above admissible levels as per the WHO guidelines. PM2.5 levels in cities like Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, Amaravati, and Chennai were six to seven times higher than WHO limits.



Source: NDTV. Hindustan Times

Tier II and Tier III cities drive seasonal hiring

India’s boom story has shifted the focus today on the growth of Tier II and Tier III cities.

A survey conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed, among 1,137 employers and 2,543 jobseekers and employees, has shown that businesses have ramped up seasonal hiring by 20% compared to last year. It has increased by 18-20% in metro cities while smaller cities have seen a rise of 22-25%

Pune’s west skyline. Pic: Wikipedia/Ujjawal.Gayakwad, CC BY-SA 4.0

The rise in internet penetration and digital adoption in these regions have given a boost to e-commerce, retail, and logistics companies which in turn has fuelled the demand for a flexible, seasonal workforce in these cities. The key roles in which hiring is taking place are delivery executives, warehouse workers, logistics coordinators and in-store sales and customer care executives..

Source: The Economic Times

Suraksha Smart City sees surge in PMAY bookings

At Suraksha Smart City, a 362-acre township in Vasai (E), there have been 6,500 bookings under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in three months, from March to May 2024. It hopes to add a topline of Rs 1,450 crore from record bookings.

The rise in PMAY bookings has been attributed to the decision to revise eligibility for the EWS, enabling inclusion of those whose annual household income was up to Rs 6 lakh in MMR. This has led to broadened access to homeownership, with a number of buyers securing bank loans for the 1BHK units, each priced at around Rs 22.50 lakh. They can also avail of a direct government subsidy of Rs 2.50 lakh and stamp duty of only Rs 1,000 under PMAY.

For timely delivery, Suraksha is using advanced techniques, such as precast technology with 3D casting to accelerate construction and streamline labour management.

Source: Business Standard

Lack of physical activity hurting girls in cities: Report

A national survey conducted in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP and Odisha has shown that Indians lead far less ‘active’ lives than what is recommended according to the norms of the World Health Organisation. Moreover, urban inactivity rates are almost twice as high compared to what is observed in rural areas. The survey was conducted by Dalberg Advisors, Asia Pacific along with a not-for-profit organisation Sports and Society Accelerator.

According to WHO recommendations, adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of physical activity daily, and children and adolescents 60 minutes, in order to mitigate health risks, anxiety and depression. The report also stressed the importance of integrating this into schools and educational institutes, as 67% of students surveyed said their schools did not have any sporting equipment. 21% said their school did not have a playground.



Girls in cities seem particularly affected by the trend, because of the low proximity to public spaces and perceived threats to safety. The average Indian woman too spends three quarters of her ‘active’ time in household chores and caregiving.



Source: The Times of India

