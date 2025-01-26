City Buzz: Citizen’s policy for affordable transport | Awareness drive by BBMP clinics…and more

Draft policy for affordable transport

Major reforms are needed to address urban mobility challenges, according to the citizen’s draft policy for affordable public transport by Greenpeace India and the Public Transport Forum. The policy was developed by consulting experts and citizens.

The policy document recommends universal fare-free transport through “climate tickets,” improved investment in public transport infrastructure and more inclusivity in workforce policies. The main issues that need to be tackled include inadequate bus services, underfunding and overemphasis on road expansion.

The draft police recommended Road infrastructure funds can be reallocated to public transport, which could double city bus fleets, modernise depots and improve first-and-last-mile connectivity. Taxes on public transport should be banned and savings can improve services. Even domestic and international climate funds can be leveraged for emission reductions, the draft policy says.

There is a proposal to set up a state-level public transport fund, funded by central, state and municipal governments, also recognising public transport jobs as green. It looks to roping in citizens for participation in planning and governance.

The policy states that the main inefficiencies of the current system include inadequate bus fleets, high fares, safety issues and limited access.

Source: The New Indian Express, The Wire

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken multiple measures to increase the footfall at 225 Namma Clinics in all the BBMP wards. Doctors and officials visit parks, schools, colleges and public places to raise awareness about the free treatment with medicines. The aim is to increase the daily visitor count from 30 people visiting each clinic daily to at least 100.

When the clinics started, there were complaints about a shortage of doctors and equipment. However, the major issues are said to have been addressed. From December last year to March, the staff at the clinics has been conducting awareness campaigns, through pamphlets, talks, quiz competitions at schools and colleges, short movies and street plays. Mobile vehicles are doing the rounds making announcements about the services.

Source: The New Indian Express

Chennai housing board residents’ issues unaddressed

For three years after it was set up in March 2022, the Chennai City Habitat Development Committee (CCDHC) met only once in May that year. It was established through a government order, to examine issues of residents from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and other urban poor sections.

The committee for Chennai was supposed to meet every two months, while the district committees were to convene every three months. This raised hopes for relief on various infrastructure and livelihood issues highlighted by TNUHDB residents. However, they claim their concerns have not only remained unaddressed but have also worsened over the past few years, as the committee has not met even once.

Many were excluded from welfare schemes and children had even dropped out of school. There are charges of many unresolved issues like poor quality of houses, inadequate facilities, and non-issuance of sale deeds and pattas in many settlements.

Meanwhile, due to opposition from residents along the banks of Adyar and Cooum rivers, the government and civic agencies are unable to decide on the eviction of encroachers. Residents stress the need access to education and redevelopment of houses to protect their livelihood sources.

Source: The New Indian Express, The Hindu

NCR shows highest rise in housing prices

Cost of residential units has shot up in Delhi-NCR region. Pic: Kabi1990 via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0.

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR appreciated the most last year, with a jump of 30% in average residential rates, from ₹5,800 per sq ft in 2023 to nearly ₹7,550 per sq ft in 2024. It was the highest among seven cities, according to real estate consultant Anarock.

It tracks seven cities — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

Delhi-NCR recorded the highest increase due to higher supply and a marginal fall in sales last year. There was a rise in prices of land, labour as well as construction.

Housing prices rose between 13–30% across the top seven cities, primarily due to increased input costs and strong demand from homebuyers. Together, they reported a 21% annual jump in average residential price to ₹8,590 per sq ft from ₹7,080 per sq ft.

But in 2025, there might not be such a steep growth, as average residential price hikes will stabilise, even if there is steady growth amid increased input costs and high demand. The year will also see generous new supply infusions by listed developers, with a significant inventory lined up.

Source: Business Standard

Steps for disaster management in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Warnings, Crisis and Hazard Management System (KaWaCHaM) for disaster risk warning was launched in Thiruvananthapuram, at the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and the World Bank.

To hasten rescue operations and timely warnings to tackle disasters, it will catalyse grassroots level measures to enhance disaster preparedness. KaWaCHaM plans to beam out real-time warnings on extreme weather events, including heavy rain, strong winds and sea surges through sirens in vulnerable areas and prompt maintenance of the warning system.

The network has 126 siren-strobe light units and 93 emergency operation centres connected via VPN and data centre. The system was developed as part of the National Cyclone Mitigation Plan.

The state is said to be discussing steps with various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Google API, to implement community alerts, similar to the US. Volunteer networks, such as Samoohika Sannadhasena, will be trained in preparedness, rescue, and rehabilitation.

Source: The New Indian Express, Down to Earth

