City Buzz: Poor AQI in metros | Activists slam proposed Bengaluru projects…and more

by December 23, 2024 Civic
Other news: NGT pulls up Kerala for waste dumping, government promotes capability centres in Tier-II cities and sharp rise in hotel room rates

Air quality deteriorates in Indian cities

For the fifth consecutive day on December 20th, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained severe at 429. However, this was an improvement from the ‘severe plus’ AQI of 451 on December 19th, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It had been 445 the previous day. The AQI crossed this level on November 19th, reaching 460, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The IMD states that the severe AQI situation is primarily due to meteorological conditions, such as extremely calm winds that trap particulate matter and prevent pollutants from dispersing. On the 20th, the wind speed was recorded between 8 and 12 kilometres per hour, an improvement from below 8 kilometres per hour the previous day. CPCB data shows there have been three ‘severe plus’ days and eight ‘severe’ days between November 1st and December 19th in the capital.

As winter set in, the air quality in several Indian cities deteriorated. On December 19th, about a dozen cities had AQI levels exceeding 300 (very poor), with 55 cities recording AQIs between 201 and 300 (poor). Other metros also suffered from toxic air: Mumbai’s AQI was 198 (moderate), while Kolkata and Hyderabad recorded 153 (moderate). Only Chennai and Bengaluru recorded AQIs below 100 (satisfactory).

Source: Indian Express, Moneycontrol.com

Activists slam big-ticket projects in Bengaluru

Activists, citizens, and civil society groups in Bengaluru are planning protests, seminars, and discussions to oppose what they call an “ill-planned, ad-hoc” project initiated by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, DK Shivakumar. They argue that these projects could reduce ridership on existing lines like the Metro Rail. Sandeep Aniruddhan, Convenor of the Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru called it a “great shame.”

The project includes an ambitious plan for a 250-metre skydeck, which is set to be South Asia’s tallest and an 18.5-kilometre underground tunnel road. Critics have slammed the venture for bypassing public consultations and prioritising distracting projects.

Source: The New Indian Express, News18.com

Read more: Delhi’s air pollution crisis: What the odd-even rule can, or cannot, address

NGT issues directive to Kerala on waste dumping

Following reports of illegal dumping of biomedical waste from Kerala in border areas of Tamil Nadu, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a strong directive. The NGT has ordered the Kerala government to remove all the hazardous materials and other solid waste within three days. The illegally dumped waste is mostly from hospitals and municipal organisations in the state and is being disposed in multiple spots across Tamil Nadu. So, they pose grave environmental hazards in these border regions. 

The southern bench of the NGT has told Kerala to remove the waste or enter into an agreement with the neighbouring state’s common biomedical waste treatment facility in order to enable safe disposal.

Source: Indian Express

GCC growth boost in non-metro regions

pune skyline
Representative picture, Pune. Pic: Ujjawal Gayakwad via Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0

Tier-II and Tier-III cities are setting up global capability centres (GCCs), with added benefits for a favourable ambience in non-metro regions. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is pushing for clearer regulations, additional tax breaks and incentives beyond State government provisions.

Large GCCs will be set up in cities with land for office zones, while smaller GCCs in towns with limited land will focus on specialised sectors, such as healthcare and finance. Pune’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has responded positively to good growth, with credit to the sector showing improved annual growth.

The weighted price of new launch projects in the top 30 Tier-II cities rose up to 65% in 2023-2024, with price rises in 25 cities, while five showed a decline, according to a report by data analytics firm PropEquity. Jaipur reported the highest growth in prices at 65% and Guntur at 51%. Sonepat at 26% recorded the steepest fall in prices. 

Sources from PropEquity said that Tier-II cities have seen renewed interest from developers, corporates, financial institutions and the investor community. 

Source: Business Standard, Indian Express, Deccan Herald

Hotel prices see an upward swing

Room rates in cities have shot up to an all-time high and are expected to peak due to the record rise in domestic tourism, weddings in the last two months, and weekend vacations. Hence, the hospitality industry is showing the highest rise in the average daily rate (ADR), similar to December last year. 

Hotelivate, a hospitality consulting firm, explained that hotel room rates have shot up due to demand-supply dynamics. 

Source: Business Standard

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

Also read:

Sections:

About News Desk

The News Desk at Citizen Matters puts out Press Releases, notifications and curated information useful to the urban reader.
Read more by News Desk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

How a sustainable approach to hawking in Mumbai can help pedestrians and vendors

by December 21, 2024 Civic
Hawkers are ubiquitous on Mumbai's streets. Effective solutions must address the root cause of space conflict between pedestrians and vendors.

Three days before I began writing this article, a bench of Bombay High Court judges criticised the BMC for its inaction in clearing hawkers from railway station areas across Mumbai while addressing a petition. Sadly, this isn't the first time the court has heard such a petition. A simple Google News search for "Bombay High Court hawkers" over the past 20 years brings up over 14,000 results, showing how often this issue has been raised. Recently, BEST also came under fire for removing buses from routes affected by hawker encroachments in Borivali. Clearly, the unregulated presence of hawkers is widely…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Chennai Councillor Talk: Niranjana champions girls’ education in Ward 51

by December 9, 2024 Civic
Ward 51 Councillor takes the initiative to provide alternative housing for families in TNUHDB's reconstruction project in Chennai.

An IT professional turned ward councillor, Niranjana Jagadeesan says, "Improving facilities for education in Ward 51 in Chennai is my priority as I firmly believe that only education can give confidence to individuals, especially girls." Her journey into politics is akin to many first-time women councillors of Chennai. Niranjana's husband is active in politics. "I used to work in an IT company. Since Ward 51 was reserved for women candidates, my husband asked if I would contest the polls. I was managing a team in the IT company, and here I will be managing a ward. At the end of…

Continue reading