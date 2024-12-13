Bengaluru’s climate challenge: How the city can reduce its carbon footprint

Global carbon dioxide emissions continue to soar despite climate agreements like Kyoto and Paris. Should this be the path we tread? Since the Kyoto Protocol was signed in 1997, annual carbon dioxide emissions have surged by an average of 1.7%. This is in stark contrast to the 0.9% increase seen in the seven years prior (1990-1997) to the signing of the Kyoto Protocol. The exclusion of the world’s biggest polluters — United States, China and India — is the primary cause of the failure of the Kyoto Agreement.

Vehicular emissions contribute significantly to air pollution in Bengaluru. Pic: Jyothi Gupta

Studies show an increase in CO2 emissions

Despite a significant decline in CO2 emissions during the pandemic period of 2020–22, carbon dioxide levels went up at an average annual rate of 0.8% between 2019 and 2023. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has stated that if CO2 emissions continue to rise at the present rate, the carbon budget, which has a good chance of preventing the average global temperature from going above 2°C, will run out by 2040. According to a recent study, the impact of 1,500 different climate policies implemented in various nations and industries between 1998 and 2022 has been largely unpredictable in terms of emissions.

Closer home, Bengaluru is the fastest-growing urban centre with high CO2 emissions.

A study on greenhouse gas emissions in Greater Bengaluru highlights the significant role of the domestic sector in urban energy consumption. The study gathered ward-level power usage data from government agencies and conducted a multi-stage survey of 1,967 households. Policymakers can promote eco-friendly energy alternatives and conservation strategies for low-carbon cities by analysing consumption patterns across city wards. Researchers have also illustrated the distribution of electrical energy in residential areas of Greater Bengaluru using maps.

There is no

Bengaluru Geospatial Map showing CO2 emission in ward regions. Pic: Elsevier Research Article

Bengaluru CBD facing carbon emission issues

Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) faces significant challenges with carbon emissions, largely due to heavy traffic, industrial activities, and urbanisation. Here are some key factors contributing to carbon emissions in the CBD:

Traffic congestion: High vehicle density and traffic jams increase fuel consumption and emissions.

Public transportation: Limited public transport options lead to more private vehicle use, exacerbating emissions.

Industrial activities: Some areas within the CBD host small-scale industries, contributing to air pollution.

Energy consumption: Buildings in the CBD often rely on energy-intensive systems for lighting, heating, and cooling.

: Buildings in the CBD often rely on energy-intensive systems for lighting, heating, and cooling. Urban heat island effect: The dense urban landscape contributes to higher temperatures, increasing energy use for cooling.

Efforts to reduce emissions include promoting public transportation, implementing stricter vehicle emission standards, and encouraging green building practices. Various initiatives by the government and NGOs aim to enhance sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint in urban areas.

Vidhana Soudha the State Legislature of Karnataka is hidden in the CO2 emission cloud. Pic: Jyothi Gupta

Strategies to reduce CO emissions

Reducing carbon emissions in Bengaluru involves a multifaceted approach. Here are some strategies that can be effective:

Promote public transport: Improve the public transportation system by increasing the number of buses, introducing metro lines, and enhancing connectivity to reduce reliance on private vehicles.

Improve the public transportation system by increasing the number of buses, introducing metro lines, and enhancing connectivity to reduce reliance on private vehicles. Encourage non-motorised transport: Develop infrastructure for walking and cycling, such as dedicated bike lanes and pedestrian paths, to promote these eco-friendly modes of transport.

Adopt Electric Vehicles (EVs): Incentivise the use of electric vehicles through subsidies, charging infrastructure, and awareness campaigns to reduce emissions from conventional vehicles.

Enhance energy efficiency: Implement energy-efficient practices in buildings, such as better insulation, energy-efficient appliances, and smart lighting systems.

: Implement energy-efficient practices in buildings, such as better insulation, energy-efficient appliances, and smart lighting systems. Promote renewable energy: Encourage the use of solar panels and other renewable energy sources for residential and commercial buildings.

Encourage the use of solar panels and other renewable energy sources for residential and commercial buildings. Urban green spaces : Increase green cover through parks and green belts, which can help absorb CO2 and improve air quality.

: Increase green cover through parks and green belts, which can help absorb CO2 and improve air quality. Waste management: Implement efficient waste management practices, including composting and recycling, to reduce methane emissions from landfills.

Implement efficient waste management practices, including composting and recycling, to reduce methane emissions from landfills. Public awareness campaigns : Educate citizens about carbon footprint reduction strategies, encouraging sustainable practices like carpooling and reduced energy consumption.

: Educate citizens about carbon footprint reduction strategies, encouraging sustainable practices like carpooling and reduced energy consumption. Sustainable urban planning: Design urban areas to reduce sprawl, integrate mixed-use developments, and prioritise green building standards.

Design urban areas to reduce sprawl, integrate mixed-use developments, and prioritise green building standards. Government policies and incentives: Advocate for policies that support sustainability, including stricter emission regulations and financial incentives for green initiatives.

Implementing these strategies can help significantly reduce carbon emissions and improve the overall quality of life in Bengaluru.

Strategies to reduce carbon emissions. Pic: Jyothi Gupta

How Bengaluru airport set an example

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has achieved net zero greenhouse gas emissions by implementing several strategies to reduce carbon emissions: Sustainable design: The airport features eco-friendly architecture and energy-efficient systems to minimise energy consumption.

The airport features eco-friendly architecture and energy-efficient systems to minimise energy consumption. Renewable energy: Significant investments have been made in solar power, with solar panels installed to generate clean energy for airport operations.

Significant investments have been made in solar power, with solar panels installed to generate clean energy for airport operations. Efficient transportation: The airport promotes the use of public transport, including buses and metro connectivity, to reduce reliance on private vehicles.

The airport promotes the use of public transport, including buses and metro connectivity, to reduce reliance on private vehicles. Electric ground vehicles: There is a push to use electric vehicles for ground handling and airport operations, decreasing emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

There is a push to use electric vehicles for ground handling and airport operations, decreasing emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles. Waste management: Initiatives for waste segregation, recycling, and composting help reduce waste-related emissions.

