City Buzz: New scheme for EVs | Delhi’s new Cabinet… and more

A new scheme for EVs, called the PM Electric Drive Revolution In Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE), is all set to replace the erstwhile FAME scheme, that had been in effect for nine years till this March. The PM E-DRIVE scheme enjoys a central allocation of Rs 10,900 crore for a period of two years, which will subsidise electric two-wheelers, three wheelers, e-buses, electric trucks and hybrid ambulances. However, there is no mention of any subsidy for electric cars or personal hybrid vehicles.

Source: The Economic Times

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) electric bus fleet is more than 1,000 now. By 2025, it is hoped that it will touch 2,000. There are 1,027 12-metre-long, non air-conditioned electric buses, out of the state’s fleet of 6,158. They are being introduced to reduce air pollution and provide better and more efficient public transport. According to sources, the 1,000 buses have saved 51,000 litres of diesel and prevented the release of 1.38 lakh kg of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions daily.

The BMTC added that the e-buses make less noise and do not emit harmful gases or smoke, reducing the emission levels of pollutants like Sulphur Oxide (SOx), Nitrogen Monoxide (NOx), Hydrocarbon (HC) and Particulate Matter (PM).

The buses are a vital mode of transportation for over 40 lakh passengers everyday. They are leased under a gross cost contract model from private operators using funds from both state and central govts.

Source: Deccan Herald, The Times of India

Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party was sworn in as Chief Minister of Delhi following the resignation of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently released from prison on bail, in a corruption case involving sale of alcohol. Atishi was chosen as CM designate by Kejriwal, who has said he will return to the post only if re-elected by the people in Assembly elections. Atishi is the third woman to hold the post at the helm, after Sheila Dikshit of the Congress and Sushma Swaraj of the BJP, and also the youngest to do so.

Five others also took oath as ministers in Atishi’s cabinet: Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat. Each of them will be handling multiple portfolios, with the CM herself being at the head of 13 portfolios.

Source: NDTV, BBC, Hindustan Times

India holds top position in the global plastic emissions list, responsible for about one-fifth of the annual 9.3 million metric tonnes (Mt) generated, according to the journal, Nature. It is followed by Nigeria (3.5 Mt/year) and Indonesia (3.4 Mt/year). China, usually thought to be the greatest polluter, ranks fourth, with 2.8 (Mt/year). After Lagos, New Delhi is among the biggest polluting cities.

The problem of plastic pollution cannot be solved unless one looks at the issue from the upstream aspect of plastic production and imports. Representational image. Pic: Pinky Chandran

Plastic emissions include materials having shifted from basic, controlled systems for waste (managed or mismanaged), to the environment, where they are under no control. Such emissions are highest in southern Asia, found the University of Leeds researchers.

In the last 15 years, China improved its waste management with a comprehensive collection system. India’s large and increasing population becomes more affluent and generates more waste, without adequate waste management services. The national collection average is 81%, and about 5.8 Mt of plastic solid waste is openly burned each year. But in the Global South, uncollected waste is the largest contributor, accounting for 68% of all plastic waste emissions and 85% of all debris emissions.

Experts emphasise the need to address plastic production as well as the global plastic waste trade.

Source: The Hindu, VOA, The Times of India

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging in Delhi, more than 1,200 complaints regarding potholes have been sent to the Public Works Department since August. Sources said that in August alone, the department received about 940 pothole complaints, of which 200 are pending. In September, there are 345 such complaints, of which 184 are pending.

Several roads need to be repaired. Authorities have assured that once the tender process work is completed, repair work will start, but wherever they received complaints regarding potholes, they repaired with patchwork, as it was an ongoing process. The department inspects stretches everyday and if it sees cracks, broken patches or potholes, it fills them immediately. Moreover, the number of potholes increase during monsoons due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, the department has received 1,500 complaints regarding broken surface of roads, damaged footpaths, dug-up roads, encroachment on drains and broken dividers. Among these, 600 complaints are pending. Heavy rains, missed deadlines in construction and potholes have affected traffic.

Source: The Indian Express, The Week

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

