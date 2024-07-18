Chennai will reap the benefits of Smart City once Metro work concludes: J Radhakrishnan

Chennai was one of the first cities in India to get selected under the Smart City Mission. The objective of the ambitious Central Government programme was to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens; a clean and sustainable environment and application of ‘smart’ solutions. But, the benefits of the programme for Chennai residents have been limited.

While projects like the bicycle lanes and vertical gardens were a failure, the multi-level parking scheme remains underutilised. In April this year, when we spoke to a few experts on the Smart City projects implemented in Chennai, they pointed out the gaps in specific projects. They also stressed the need for course correction measures and overall transparency.

In an interview with Citizen Matters, Dr J Radhakrishnan, former Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, spoke about the triumphs and challenges in the implementation of the Smart City project.

GCC Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan

“Smart City projects aim to pilot unique examples that can be replicated elsewhere, regardless of their success. The goal is to reproduce successful models in other areas, adapting them to local contexts. For example, we plan to replicate the pedestrian plaza model from M.C. Road in North Chennai and Khader Nawaz Khan (KNK) in Nungambakkam,” he says.

Focus on the holistic impact

“Smart City projects should not be looked at myopically based on individual projects. The overall impact of the projects should be considered. Chennai is going through a large-scale makeover now. For instance, Pedestrian Plaza has seeded a model for ensuring pedestrian rights, though we are not able to satisfy the objective in all aspects. However, when all the Chennai Metro Rail work is completed, connectivity will improve, bringing down vehicular traffic. This will also enable us to bring in more pedestrian facilities.”

Addressing the issues raised by the street vendors while implementing the pedestrian plaza, he says, “We will take into account the impact on the livelihood of street vendors when we replicate the project but it is the work of the High-Court-appointed town-vending committee to come up with the vending zones. Pedestrians have the first rights. However, we will find a balance,” he says.

Smart City schools project and rejuvenation of temple tanks

While some projects under Smart City may not have brought in the desired outcome, a few others have seen great success. Dr Radhakrishnan states that the successful implementation of smart classrooms and the rebranding of 28 Corporation schools as ‘Smart City Chennai Schools’ give scope to replicate the model throughout the city.

The rejuvenation of 210 temple tanks across the city under this scheme was also a great success, he adds.

He also acknowledges the need for course correction measures in projects like vertical gardens and assures to take necessary action.

Watch the full video here to know more about what the former Commissioner says about challenges in executing, and ensuring transparency in big ticket projects:

Video by Shobana Radhakrishnan

[Note: This interview was done when Dr J Radhakrishnan was GCC Commissioner. Subsequently, a week later, he was transferred to the post of Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.]

