Chennai Buzz: Road repairs affected by election | Membership increases in Anna Library… and more

Kannappar Thidal residents of Chennai Central constituency to boycott Lok Sabha elections

In line with the villagers of Ennore and Parandur, residents of Kannappar Thidal in Chennai’s Central constituency have also decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Around 62 families, who were living on the streets near the Ripon building, were evicted in 2002 by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as their presence was found to be an obstacle to the then-ongoing sporting events and developmental work in the nearby Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. These families were provided with a temporary shelter with a promise of alternative housing in three months.

Ever since, this has also been a poll promise made by the politicians of different parties for different elections. However, nothing much has changed for these families. As a sign of protest to the inaction of the elected representatives on this issue, the residents have decided to boycott the elections and have hoisted black flags at the entrance of the building.

Source: The Hindu

Read more: Two decades on, no houses in sight for families in Kannappar Thidal

Road repair works come to a halt in Chennai with the Model Code of Conduct in place

With the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has put a halt on civic infrastructural works including the road works that were underway in the city. The residents have complained that the delay in implementation of infrastructure projects and road repairs have caused them inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the councillors from different wards have also said that despite the work order being issued for the projects under their ward development fund, the works have not been started yet. In response to these complaints, the GCC officials have said that the election campaigns have not been hindering the process of road-laying. They also have warned the contractors to complete the road works within 5-6 days of milling, failing to which fines will be imposed. This apart, the works for around 1,857 roads will be taken up after the counting of votes in June.

Source: The Hindu

Heat-related illnesses to be reported through epidemiologists in Chennai

ORS to be made available in all health care centres in Chennai to handle heat-related illness. Pic: Faiz Binjai/Flickr (CC BY:SA 2.0)

The heat waves in summer take a huge toll on the health of the public. Taking this into consideration, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has come up with plans to ensure the health department is prepared to handle heat-related illnesses. Accordingly, the directorate has instructed the District Health Officers/City Health Officers/Municipality Health Officers in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu to report the health conditions like heat rash, heat oedema, heat tetany, heat cramps, heat syncope, and heat exhaustion through the epidemiologists. In addition to this, the officers have also been instructed to report heat-related illnesses on the Integrated Health Information Platform – National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health portal. Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) corner should be made available in all health facilities including the PHCs for public usage.

Source: The Hindu

Read more: “We have to adapt to heat waves by changing how we function during summer”: Environmentalist Avikal Somvanshi

Semmenchery residents to get piped water supply after 13 years of being annexed to Chennai Corporation

For the first time in 13 years of being part of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Semmenchery, which is home to around 51,000 residents, will get piped water supply from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), according to a news report. As much as 7.93 MLD of water will be supplied from the Nemmeli desalination plant. As part of this project, which costs Rs 50.91 crore, around 1,100 households will get piped water connections. With 28% of the work completed, the Board promises to complete the project by May 2025.

Source: Times of India

Membership in Chennai’s Anna Centenary Library increases

Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram started lending books in March this year. Since then, the number of people signing up to be members has increased. According to the news report, the members can keep the borrowed books for 30 days and extend the renewal further up to 15 days twice. The library, which was opened in 2010, has around 5,000 members so far. On average, around five people used to sign up for membership before the lending section was opened. Now, at least 25 people have registered to be members. Based on the need, the members can get an individual membership, family membership, student membership or a senior citizen membership.

Source: Times of India

[Compiled by Shobana Radhakrishnan]

