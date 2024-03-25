Private firm to help GCC reclaim Kodungaiyur dump yard land

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken up the initiative of reclaiming land, where the Kodungaiyur dump yard stands and has signed a pact with the environmental infrastructure company, Ramky Infrastructure Limited for the purpose. The private service provider will do biomining to remove legacy waste from the dumping ground, which is the largest in Chennai.

The project will be undertaken for Rs 216 crore for two years and four months. The presence of the dump yard in the area is a cause for concern for residents living nearby as waste and sewage from the dump are seeping into the groundwater.

Source: DT Next

Residents can report diseases online in Chennai

The State Health Department has asked residents to notify infectious diseases and symptoms such as fever through the Integrated Health Information Platform, a portal that comes under the Central government’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Reporting of diseases such as dengue, malaria, typhoid, cholera and influenza from different localities on the website, https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs/#!/. would help the government monitor the presence of these diseases, the department has said. This exercise is aimed at preventing the spread of infection and to provide timely treatment.

Source: Times of India

Garbage dumping woes in Iyyappanthangal

Residents in the Srinivasapuram locality of Iyyappanthangal in the western part of Chennai have expressed concern over large-scale garbage dumping along the canal in the area. According to a news report, apart from the dumping of waste, smoke emanating from the burning of garbage is also causing inconvenience to people living nearby. The residents allege that the Iyyappanthangal Panchayat has started dumping garbage along the canal. Earlier, waste was being disposed of on the sides of the Porur Lake, which was curbed following an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibited the same, residents of the locality said.

Source: The Hindu

Sewage flows into the Korattur lake in December 2019. Pic: Laasya Shekhar

Following allegations by environmentalists and residents about trucks releasing sewage into the Korattur Lake, the National Green Tribunal’s Southern Bench has instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CWSSB) to scrutinise footage from CCTV cameras near the lake.

The Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam had applied to the NGT regarding the dumping of effluents into the lake. During a hearing about alleged contamination, the tribunal ordered the civic authorities to take necessary action against violators after examining the CCTV footage. The GCC has installed around 11 CCTV cameras around the lake to check disposal activities.

The State-run Aavin is supposed to be one of the major violators and has been dumping untreated sewage into the Korattur lake. The bench has prohibited Aavin from doing the same and asked the milk federation to make other arrangements for proper sewage disposal.

Source: The Hindu

High Court committee to look into problems with bad construction quality at Jain Westminster

Residents living in the Jain Westminster Apartments in Saligramam in Chennai had approached the Madras High Court regarding the poor quality of construction of these apartments. Some time ago, part of the ceiling of the apartment building had come off, raising concerns over shoddy work. Now, the High Court has constituted a two-member committee comprising retired judges, who will oversee the evacuation of the apartment owners and also ensure get are given proper accommodation.

Source: The New Indian Express

