Chennai buzz: Elephant Gate bridge opened partially | LLR at e-Sevai centres…and more

Food Safety Department collects food samples in Chennai

To curb the use of food colouring agents that have harmful chemicals in them, the Food Safety Department in Chennai has been conducting inspections in various food stalls and eateries around the city. In the last two days, the department has taken samples of food that may contain non-permitted food colour, from 200 eateries and sent them for analysis.

Almost a month ago, the sale of cotton candy in the city was banned after food safety officials found the presence of Rhodamine-B, an industrial-grade dye in the candies. According to officials, their teams are randomly collecting samples for testing, as many outlets sell food items that have food colours that are harmful for human consumption. Some of the foods that contain artificial colours include gobi manchurian, grilled chicken, rose milk and so on.

No MRTS service between Beach and Chintadripet for another four months

Southern Railway officials have informed that the MRTS service between Beach and Chintadripet stations in Chennai, which was supposed to be resumed this month, will remain shut for four more months. The service on this route was suspended in August last year after construction work on a 4-kilometre-long fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore stations commenced. Even though the work is supposed to be completed by June, Railways officials have not indicated the services will resume after four months.

Chennai Airport gets special police patrol services

To ensure the safety of passengers departing and arriving at the Chennai Airport, the Chennai Police launched the ‘Airport Police Patrol Scheme’ on Thursday. This initiative aims to guide passengers outside the terminals and safeguard their belongings. Assistance will also be given to senior citizens and passengers from outside the country. As part of this scheme, police personnel in two patrol vehicles and one battery-operated vehicle will patrol the premises outside the airport.

Elephant Gate bridge partially opened to public

Two-way traffic will be allowed on one side of the newly-opened Elephant Gate bridge. Pic courtesy: GCC

The Elephant Gate bridge, which connects North Chennai to other parts of the city was partially opened for public use on Friday. Two-way traffic is allowed till the other side is ready. Only two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can go on the bridge. It’s been almost five years since the old bridge was demolished and reconstruction was taken up.

The bridge was inaugurated by Member of Parliament from Chennai Central constituency, Dayanidhi Maran and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P K Sekar Babu. The bridge, located in Ward 57 in Royapuram zone of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The GCC (Rs.30.48 crore) and the Southern Railways (Rs.40.48 crore) are jointly constructing the bridge at a cost of Rs. 71.26 crore.

Learner’s licence application at e-Sevai centres

Most people in the city, who are learning to ride a bike or drive a car employ the services of motor driving schools or touts to get a learner’s licence (LLR), by paying a lot of money. The State government wants to discourage this practice and remove the role of middlemen. It has announced that people can now apply for LLR directly at any e-Sevai centre in the State by paying Rs.60. This facility will be available in all 55,000 centres across Tamil Nadu, according to a press release.

