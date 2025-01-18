Mapping Bengaluru’s lake assets: A guide to sustainable urban water bodies

In Part II of our ongoing series on lake systems, we look at the 'assets' that make these complex ecosystems sustainable, and the role of each.

A lake is much more than a mere water body, it is a complex ecosystem. All those resources or features that make this ecosystem complete and sustainable can be considered lake assets. Assets are generally classified into core zone assets (ecological zone assets) and social zone assets (recreational zone assets). Each serves a set of distinct purposes, supporting the ecological, infrastructural and social functions of a lake system.

Here is an overview of the kind of assets that come under each category and the role they play in the lake ecosystem:

Core zone assets (Ecological zone assets)

These assets are critical for maintaining the structural integrity and ecological functionality of a lake. They are essential for primary functions like water storage, flood control and groundwater recharge.

Core zone assets (Ecological zone assets)Features
Diversion channelA diversion channel is designed to redirect untreated or polluted water away from the lake, ensuring the lake’s water quality remains unpolluted and safe for ecological and recreational purposes.
Garbage trapGarbage traps are barriers, such as mesh structures, placed at inlets to prevent solid waste and debris from entering the lake. These traps play a crucial role in maintaining water cleanliness and protecting aquatic life.
Silt trapSilt traps are structures that capture sediment and prevent it from entering the main lake body. They help maintain the lake’s depth and capacity by reducing sedimentation.
BundA bund is an earth or stone embankment surrounding a lake to contain water, prevent overflow, and control floods. It stabilises the lake boundary, prevents erosion, and ensures structural integrity.
WetlandWetlands are natural or constructed areas near the lake that filter pollutants and sediments. They enhance water quality and provide a habitat for diverse flora and fauna.
Sewage Treatment Plant (STP)An STP treats wastewater before it is discharged into the lake. It ensures that the lake receives clean water, protecting its ecological balance and preventing pollution.
Sluice Gate at Inlet and outlets Inlets and outlets are key structures that regulate water movement in and out of a lake. Inlets channel stormwater or treated sewage into the lake, while outlets release excess water to downstream lakes or stormwater drains. These structures play a crucial role in maintaining water levels, regulating flow, and preventing flooding.
Flow control structures, such as sluice gates and regulators, are installed at inlets and outlets to manage water flow. These devices ensure controlled water movement during floods and enable efficient water storage, safeguarding the lake’s functionality during extreme weather events.
WeirA weir is a barrier across the lake’s outlet that controls the flow of water. It helps manage water levels and facilitates overflow during heavy rains.
AeratorAn aerator introduces oxygen into the lake, supporting aquatic life and improving water quality by preventing stagnation.
Rock lining/Stone pitching or wallsThese are reinforced structures made of stone or concrete, strategically placed along the embankments of lakes. Stone pitching or walls play a vital role in preserving the structural integrity of the lake by preventing erosion and minimising damage caused by wave action. By stabilising the bunds, these structures ensure the longevity of the lake system and maintain its ability to support various ecological and hydrological functions.
Core/Ecological zone assets of a Bengaluru lake. Pic: File pics

Read more: Essential assets for lake rejuvenation: A comprehensive guide

Social zone assets (Recreational zone assets)

These assets are designed for public use and aesthetic enhancement, supporting secondary functions like recreation and community engagement.

Social zone assets (Recreational zone assets)Features
Amenities and InfrastructureGazebo: Covered structures, often made of wood or metal, offering a shaded seating area for visitors to relax, have conversations, or enjoy the surroundings.
Lighting: A combination of functional and decorative lights to ensure safety during evening hours and enhance the visual appeal of the space.
Toilets: Clean and accessible public restrooms designed to cater to the needs of visitors, including provisions for differently-abled individuals.
Miscellaneous: CCTvs, benches, fencing, etc.
Recreation and ActivitiesAmphitheatre: An open-air venue with tiered seating, used for hosting cultural performances, events, workshops, or community gatherings.
Recreational Area: A flexible space designated for leisure activities such as yoga, group games, or informal gatherings.
Walking/Cycling Tracks: Well-paved paths for walking, jogging, or cycling, encouraging physical activity and promoting a healthy lifestyle. Children’s Play Area: A safe and engaging space equipped with swings, slides, climbing structures, and other play equipment to entertain children.
Greenery and LandscapingGarden: A well-maintained area with a variety of plants, flowers, and lawns, offering a peaceful environment for relaxation and aesthetic appeal.
Trees and Bushes: Natural vegetation providing shade, improving air quality, and enhancing the overall beauty and ecological balance of the zone.
Water FeaturesKalyani: A traditional stepped water tank or pond, serving as a cultural or aesthetic centrepiece, often reflecting heritage or being used for rituals and community activities.
Gazebo, amphitheater, children's play area and Kalyani
Social/Recreational zone assets of a Bengaluru lake. Pic: File pics

[This is the second part of excerpts from Rashmi Kulranjan’s presentation along with inputs from Nagesh Aras of Friends of Lakes at the Oorvani foundation Bengaluru lakes audit jam. Part 1 explored Bengaluru’s lake system, highlighting its functions and features. Part 3 will examine the management and interconnection of these assets, emphasising how citizens can support lake sustainability through audits and tree censuses.]

