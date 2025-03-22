Bengaluru’s footpath crisis: What would it take to improve journeys on foot?

Bengaluru, a city known for its vibrant streets and rapid urban growth, struggles with a critical yet overlooked issue: safe and accessible pedestrian infrastructure. Footpaths, meant to provide safe passage for walkers, are often riddled with obstacles, forcing people to step onto busy roads and risk their safety. Arun Pai, the founder of BangaloreWALKS, brought together a group of citizens of Bengaluru to participate in a Footpath Challenge, an initiative aimed at documenting and addressing footpath-related hazards and showing how citizen action can create civic change.

We walked 15-kilometres from Singayyanapalya Metro Station to Kadugodi Tree Park, documenting every obstruction we encountered and highlighting the improvements through civic efforts. Our findings shed light on the city’s pedestrian pathways, showing how walkable it is.

Paved footpath, but with several obstructions. Pic: BangaloreWALKS

The reality on the ground: What we discovered

As we walked, we documented the obstacles in three major categories: Garbage (G), Shops (S), and Trenches (T), in order to systematically track the problems. This is what we found:

Large piles of garbage blocked walkways, often blocking the footpaths.

Shops had taken over large portions of the footpath, leaving barely any space for pedestrians.

Trenches were the most dangerous of them all — broken tiles, missing slabs, and open drains that posed serious risks, especially for children and the elderly.

A huge trench, in the narrow footpath on the way to Kadugodi Tree park. Pic: BangaloreWALKS

In total, we recorded 15 major obstacles, with trenches being the most frequent issue. This lack of safe walkways puts thousands of citizens at risk daily, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Some sections however, like the Hoodi Ward, had well-maintained sidewalks, while other areas, such as Nallurhalli, showed significant improvement, although, not so long ago, they were so obstructed that pedestrians had no choice but to walk on the road.

An overturned dustbin with garbage strewn on the footpath. Pic: BangaloreWALKS.

Progress so far

The Footpath Challenge isn’t just about documenting problems — it is also about advocating for change and inspiring hope among citizens around the potential of their action to drive civic change.

A month before this particular walk, Arun Pai had conducted a similar exercise in the same areas where he identified and documented 168 specific footpath issues which were placed before the BBMP. When citizens joined for the second walk, we found that only 15 major issues remained, indicating that over 150 problems had been resolved within a month.

One of the most remarkable improvements was in Nallurhalli, where a previously unwalkable stretch has been transformed. A month ago, there was no footpath, and pedestrians had to navigate around ten large garbage patches. After the walkers raised concerns and collaborated with the non-profit The Ugly Indians, this stretch saw a significant improvement: a proper footpath was built and only one garbage patch remained.

Roadblocks ahead: What still needs fixing?

While significant progress has been made, several key issues still need to be addressed to ensure safe, accessible, and permanent pedestrian pathways.

Eliminating shop encroachments: Many businesses continue to encroach onto footpaths, restricting space for pedestrians. A stricter enforcement policy is needed to prevent repeated violations. Permanent repairs instead of temporary fixes: In many places, holes were covered with loose stones instead of proper slabs, creating unstable surfaces. A long-term infrastructure plan with better-quality resources is essential. Better garbage management: Although some waste patches were cleared, without a structured waste disposal system, they could be back anytime. Regular clean-ups and designated waste collection zones are necessary. Routine footpath inspections: Footpath maintenance is often reactive rather than proactive. A monthly inspection programme could help identify and address issues before they become hazardous.

Overcoming challenges: How do we make lasting change?

One of the biggest challenges is sustaining improvements over time. While citizen-led efforts have mostly resulted in short-term fixes, maintaining footpath quality in the long run requires consistent government intervention and responsibility.

Public apathy and shop encroachments remain persistent problems. Many business owners assume enforcement will be weak, leading them to reclaim footpaths for commercial use. The solution lies in a combination of awareness campaigns through initiatives like BangaloreWALKS.

Finally, regular civic engagement is crucial. If citizens continue to report and track footpath conditions, that can hold authorities accountable and ensure that improvements are sustained. The transformation in Nallurhalli alone showed that a well-documented, data-driven approach can push authorities to act. Government responsiveness improves when people engage directly with civic issues instead of waiting for change to happen.

A major takeaway was that collaboration works. The involvement of BBMP and groups like The Ugly Indians showed that when citizens and authorities work together, progress is faster and more effective.

15 kilometers from Singayyanapalya Metro Station to Kadugodi Tree Park, Footpath Challenge participants. Pic: BangaloreWALKS

Impact in motion

The immediate impact of the Footpath Challenge has been improved walkability in several key areas. The removal of garbage and encroachments has made footpaths in these areas safer, allowing more people to walk without fear.

Another key impact has been greater public participation. More citizens are now taking an interest in documenting and reporting footpath issues, creating a ripple effect that encourages more citizens to stand up. If this continues, it could lead to city-wide improvements in pedestrian infrastructure, making Bengaluru a safer and more walkable city for all.

As pedestrians, we all have a role to play in fixing issues hindering walkability. Whether it is through reporting an issue, joining community clean-ups, or holding authorities accountable, every small action contributes to a larger movement. Bengaluru’s streets belong to everyone, and it’s time we ensure that they are safe for all who walk them.

Note: The authors would like to acknowledge and thank Arun Pai (Founder, BangaloreWALKS) and Sreeja Iyer (Teacher at Sparkling Mindz Global School) for their mentorship and writing assistance.

