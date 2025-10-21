A step towards dignity: Karnataka’s Draft Domestic Workers Bill explained

For years, domestic workers in Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka have protested the lack of social security or legal mandates to protect them against exploitation. The State government has finally addressed some of their long-standing demands and released the Draft Karnataka Domestic Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025, on October 15 for public consultation. This move follows the Supreme Court’s directive calling for a well-defined legal framework to safeguard and regulate the rights of domestic workers.

The public can file their objections and suggestions in writing within thirty days, addressed to the Secretary, Department of Labour, Vikasa Soudha, Dr B R Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru.

According to G Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner and author of the bill, the goal of the draft bill is to “provide rights-based, contributory, social security and welfare measures to domestic workers.” The bill will be tabled for debate in the legislative assembly during the upcoming winter session. It details procedures for registration, stipulates working conditions, and proposes the creation of a dedicated board to oversee its implementation. It will be applicable in all metropolitan and municipal areas across the state, including Bengaluru.

A call for clearer labour rights

Geeta Menon, Joint Secretary of the Domestic Workers Rights Union, argues that the bill needs a title that reflects dignity and fair work, not just social security and welfare. She suggests a title like the “Right to Decent Work Conditions, Social Security and Welfare Bill,” to make it clear that wages and workplace safety are just as important as social benefits. She emphasises, “The name of the bill should be clear; it could be something that depicts the fact that it’s a rights issue.”

What is the definition of a ‘domestic worker’ under the bill?

A domestic worker is defined as anyone employed to do domestic work, either directly or indirectly, through a contract or a digital platform. This includes part-time, full-time, or replacement workers, remunerated by one or more employers, whether they stay at the household premises or not. The definition also includes casual, temporary, piecemeal, gig work, and migrant workers.

The intent of the bill is to cover all domestic workers in the unorganised sector, who have previously not been covered under any labour law. This includes those employed through agencies and digital platforms such as Snabbit and Insta Help.

Who else comes under the ambit of the bill?

The proposed act would also cover recruitment agencies and platforms outside of Karnataka that provide domestic and other care workers within the state. When queried, Manjunath confirmed that housekeeping, security, and gardening staff employed by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of gated communities would also be covered by the act.

Employer, workplace and ambiguity about RWAs and AOPs

Under the draft bill, an employer is defined as “any person who engages the domestic workers to do any work” (part-time, full-time, live-in, or otherwise), either directly or through a recruitment agency or platform. It specifically includes the head of the household and “any person to whom such control has been temporarily or permanently entrusted.

The workplace is defined as “any household” (such as a house, bungalow, flat, villa, farmhouse, guest house, or similar work premises) or “a place where a domestic worker works.” For example, “any person” could include apartment management committees and “a place where a domestic worker works” could include the premises of a gated community.

While Manjunath said that the law would cover Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), there is some ambiguity about its enforcement on RWAs and Apartment Owners Associations (AOPS), as the draft bill does not explicitly mention them.

How will the proposed Act and rules be implemented?

According to the draft bill, the State government will appoint inspectors to regulate the working conditions and supervise the implementation of the Act’s provisions. Any domestic worker, domestic workers’ union, or any citizen can make a complaint against an employer or a platform, following which an inspector will make an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Key requirements: Agreements and registration

The bill makes formal employment mandatory and introduces penalties for non-compliance.

Mandatory contract: Employers must have a written agreement with their domestic worker. This contract must clearly state things like minimum wages, work hours, and notice periods. Hiring without this agreement is now prohibited.

Employers must have a written agreement with their domestic worker. This contract must clearly state things like minimum wages, work hours, and notice periods. Hiring without this agreement is now prohibited. Registration is a must: Both the employer and the worker must register online with the Labour Department and renew it every three years. This process is expected to be simple, possibly through an app.

Both the employer and the worker must register online with the Labour Department and renew it every three years. This process is expected to be simple, possibly through an app. Employer’s responsibility: The employer is responsible for registering illiterate or migrant workers. Failing to register or renew could lead to a ₹20,000 fine and up to three months in jail for the employer. Attendees at a stakeholder meeting to discuss the bill recently were concerned about this clause, as it would unnecessarily hassle employers.

However, Geeta insists that the employer should be fully responsible for the registration process, not the worker, as this step will replace the previous police verification that made workers feel “treated like criminals.”

“Along with registration, we suggested a unique ID number so that all social security benefits can be linked later, but they haven’t added it,” she said.

Another clause in the bill asks workers to send a “registered letter” every time they change jobs or migrate. This is an issue as India Post has stopped Registered Post services, and these workers may not know whom to approach “in person.” How will this section be implemented? Geeta criticised the clause, saying that it was unreasonable. “Once an employer registers the worker, they can simply update it digitally,” Geeta emphasised.

The draft bill caps total working hours for domestic workers to 48 hours a week and makes provisions for providing maternity benefits and protection against forced labour. Pic: Uma Mani.

Work hours and welfare benefits

The bill sets minimum standards for working conditions and social benefits.

Fair working hours: Workers are entitled to minimum wages and overtime pay. Their total work hours are capped at 48 hours per week, with a daily rest period and a weekly day off (or two half-days). Activists point out that this is hard to enforce, especially for live-in workers who often work long, undefined hours. “Live-in workers are working for more than 12 hours. There’s no question of rest or fixed hours — that’s why a minimum is needed,” said Geeta.

Workers are entitled to minimum wages and overtime pay. Their total work hours are capped at 48 hours per week, with a daily rest period and a weekly day off (or two half-days). Activists point out that this is hard to enforce, especially for live-in workers who often work long, undefined hours. “Live-in workers are working for more than 12 hours. There’s no question of rest or fixed hours — that’s why a minimum is needed,” said Geeta. Safety and protection: Workers will get maternity benefits, social security, protection against forced labour and discrimination, and chances for training. Geeta pointed out that the bill is missing key rules on occupational safety and health (OSH), which is vital given the prevalence of issues like sexual harassment, caste discrimination, and wage theft within private homes.

Workers will get maternity benefits, social security, protection against forced labour and discrimination, and chances for training. Geeta pointed out that the bill is missing key rules on occupational safety and health (OSH), which is vital given the prevalence of issues like sexual harassment, caste discrimination, and wage theft within private homes. Protecting young workers: The draft’s current definition of “child” was another point of concern. Geeta argues that the bill must clearly address the protection of adolescent workers (aged 14–18) as they are vulnerable to exploitation and trafficking. There needs to be a clear framework to monitor and protect adolescents who are already part of the workforce.

Funding and setting up the Welfare Board

Creating a welfare board: A new body, the Karnataka State Domestic Workers Social Security and Welfare Board, will be created to implement the law, oversee funds, and develop welfare schemes.

A new body, the Karnataka State Domestic Workers Social Security and Welfare Board, will be created to implement the law, oversee funds, and develop welfare schemes. Funding plan: The money for the schemes (like ESI, pensions, and accident benefits) will come from registration fees, fines, government grants, and a “welfare fee” of up to 5% collected from employers and agencies.

The money for the schemes (like ESI, pensions, and accident benefits) will come from registration fees, fines, government grants, and a “welfare fee” of up to 5% collected from employers and agencies. Contributory model debate: Not all employers may be open to the idea of contributing 5% on top of wages. Geeta advocates for a tripartite contributory model, where the government contributes the most, employers a little less, and workers contribute a small amount (around 0.5%). “We don’t want it to be free, because we are talking of rights, not charity.”

A step forward, but carefully

Grievance redressal committees will be established at the district level. These committees will address disputes between domestic workers and employers. The bill includes severe penalties (up to ₹50,000 fine and seven years in prison) for serious offences like forced labour, abuse, and discrimination.

While this bill is a huge step in the right direction, activists warn against making it too strict or complicated. Geeta cautions that “over-regulation” could backfire, causing employers to avoid hiring domestic workers altogether. The final law must be clear, easy to implement, and avoid excessive bureaucracy.

[With inputs from Gangadharan B, Reporter at Citizen Matters]

