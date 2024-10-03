Why all Bengaluru lakes need a biodiversity survey: Lessons from Dorekere

A lake is not just a body of water, it is an ecosystem. Action Aid Association India organised a survey to document the biodiversity of Dorekere, a lake in South Bengaluru. The biodiversity survey was funded by the Australian Consulate in Chennai. It not only documented several species but highlighted the importance of such an activity in understanding whether Bengaluru lakes are being developed in an ecologically sound manner.

Dorekere is a 28-acre lake in the Uttarahalli suburb of South Bengaluru. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) currently manages the lake. Earlier, it came under the purview of the Karnataka Forest Department, which planted several trees creating a mini-forest on the lake premises. The lake also has a shallow wetland area or suspension pond, valued by waders or shorebirds.

The survey results

The survey was a year-long process from June 2023 to May 2024. During this period, we enlisted several senior naturalists and experts to document birds, trees, shrubs, herbs, grasses and butterflies found at the lake. The studies were conducted as nature walks to encourage participation from residents, including children.

We documented 74 species of birds, including 11 migratory bird species. Four of the species, the Spot-billed Pelican, Black-headed Ibis, Painted Stork and Oriental Darter were ‘Near Threatened.’ The island at Dorekere had at least 72 nests and was also a valuable roosting site.

We documented 73 species of shrubs, herbs and grasses. Dorekere also has 57 species of trees and over 700 individual trees. We documented 27 species of butterflies. However, our butterfly survey was incomplete because butterflies are most active in the afternoons and the lake remains closed during this time, as per BBMP rules. Detailed results can be seen in the report here.

A glimpse of the biodiversity found in Dorekere. Pics: Raghavendra Pachhapur

Including local communities

The presence of the local community particularly enhanced our survey. Residents, including children, volunteered and participated in all surveys. This helped them understand the value of biodiversity and the ecosystem services provided by Dorekere. Many local residents are now part of an active WhatsApp group, where they raise lake-related concerns with the relevant authorities.

Biodiversity surveys in all Bengaluru lakes

Our survey was not perfect by any means. But we need to recreate this activity across Bengaluru lakes for three reasons:

It helps us see what biodiversity is there at a lake

It helps us understand how lake management can be improved to enhance biodiversity

It is a great way to engage local residents, especially children, and create a bond between them and the lake.

In this short video, I explain how the process worked and why we need this for other lakes in Bengaluru:

Any interested citizen or lake group can also contact me via email: ragavb71@hotmail.com or X(Twitter) @RBPachhapur.

