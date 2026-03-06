Smart safeguard: Annual rabies antibody testing for workers

The street dogs issue continues to spark discussion across Indian cities, without a sustainable and humane solution in sight. While the problem of dog bites may be real, it is also important to be pragmatic, preemptive and protect frontline workers in the animal welfare sector by dealing with its greatest potential downside, head on.

A simple, cost-effective intervention is to mandate or strongly encourage annual Rabies Virus Neutralising Antibody (RVNA) titre testing for all animal welfare workers. This not only protects them from rabies but it also enhances public health resilience against the fatal disease, at minimal expense. Bengaluru is one of the few cities where the human tests are available and at a minimal cost- so we should exercise that benefit to ensure peace of mind. Knowing one has taken regular yearly vaccinations is one thing but knowing for certain that there are high antibodies, making you safer, more confident is a whole other level.

What is RVNA? RVNA stands for Rabies Virus Neutralising Antibody. It is a procedure to check if a person or animal has enough antibodies in their blood to fight off rabies. In individuals who are prone to exposure, this will confirm that a rabies vaccine has worked and help monitor immunity levels after vaccination. There are two tests that measure rabies immunity: Rapid Fluorescent Focus Inhibition Test (RFFIT)

Fluorescent Antibody Virus Neutralization (FAVN) test

Why the test is crucial and what is its impact

Closing the “Immunity Gap”: Rabies pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which means the vaccination given before exposure to rabies, is standard. But protection varies across individuals over the long intervals (often years) between recommended booster checks (typically triggered only by exposure).

Annual titre testing (e.g., RFFIT or FAVN) provides an objective measure of protective antibody levels before an exposure occurs. Preventing tragedies proactively: Rabies is nearly 100% fatal once symptoms appear. Workers handling animals, especially in shelters, rescue, or field operations (trapping, investigations), face daily, often unrecognised, scratch/bite risks. Knowing their antibody levels are adequate before an incident provides immediate peace of mind and ensures they are genuinely protected.

If titres are suboptimal (<0.5 IU/mL by World Health Organization/Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention standards), a timely booster can be administered, restoring protection before it’s needed. Empowering workers and boosting morale: Verified protection reduces occupational fear, allowing staff to work with confidence, focus, and resilience in emotionally demanding roles. Significant public health benefit: Protecting high-risk workers prevents human rabies cases, avoids costly post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), and strengthens animal welfare systems that drive rabies control in communities. Highly cost-effective: RFFIT costs ~₹750; FAVN ~₹250. Compared to the immense financial and human cost of rabies exposure, annual testing is an extraordinarily efficient investment.

Global precedents and guidance

This approach follows international best practices for high-risk groups:

World Health Organization (WHO): The 2018 Expert Consultation on Rabies recommends high-risk groups (animal welfare workers) should undergo RVNA testing every 6 months–2 years; boosters if titres <0.5 IU/mL.

The 2018 Expert Consultation on Rabies recommends high-risk groups (animal welfare workers) should undergo RVNA testing every 6 months–2 years; boosters if titres <0.5 IU/mL. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US (CDC): The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) advises PrEP for high-risk groups such as animal handlers. Titre checks can replace routine boosters for animal handlers; many agencies already monitor every 2 years.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) advises PrEP for high-risk groups such as animal handlers. Titre checks can replace routine boosters for animal handlers; many agencies already monitor every 2 years. European Union: Countries like France, the UK, and Germany recommend titre checks every 1–3 years for veterinary, wildlife, and animal control staff, depending on risk.

Countries like France, the UK, and Germany recommend titre checks every 1–3 years for veterinary, wildlife, and animal control staff, depending on risk. Laboratory and research personnel: Globally, staff working with live rabies virus must follow strict protocols—mandatory PrEP, annual titre checks, and boosters as required.

This proactive model is well established for the highest-risk occupations.

Way forward for Karnataka

We urge the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka to:

Recommend Annual Titre Testing (ATT): Issue guidance or upgrade occupation health regulations requiring annual RVNA titre testing for all professional animal welfare workers (shelter staff, veterinarians, field officers, wildlife rehabilitators). Set clear protocols: Define the acceptable titre level (≥0.5 IU/mL), outline booster procedures, and standardise reporting. Ensure access: Partner with institutes like NIMHANS and accredited labs to provide affordable, accessible testing across the state. Explore subsidies or insurance coverage to support workers. Start a pilot programme: Launch a state-funded pilot in high-volume shelters or field units to test feasibility and demonstrate impact. Education campaign: Work with animal welfare organisations to raise awareness among workers about the importance of titre testing and how to access it.

Conclusion

Annual rabies titre testing for animal welfare workers is an effective, low-cost, and life-saving preventive measure. It directly addresses a critical vulnerability faced by a courageous workforce essential to both animal well-being and public health rabies control efforts. By implementing this proactive strategy, grounded in WHO guidance and global best practices, our state can significantly reduce the risk of rabies fatalities among these dedicated individuals.

