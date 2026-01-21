How reliable are mental health apps? NIMHANS researchers weigh in on risks

As people gain awareness of mental health, many have started using apps that offer advice and support. This growth is driven by the increased use of smartphones and easy access to the internet. However, many people still believe that mental health care is expensive, which deters them from seeking professional help, despite the availability of trained experts at government hospitals and through helplines and district mental health programmes. Because of this, users may turn to digital platforms for mental health support. But, how reliable are these apps?

A systematic review of 350 mental health applications by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Centre for Advanced Research in Digital Mental Healthcare at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (CAR-NIMHANS) has raised serious concerns about gaps in research quality and data privacy. The study revealed that while most apps are visually appealing and user-friendly, many lack evidence-based content and even basic data protection policies—heightening the risk of inadequate mental health support and misuse of sensitive user data.

In an interview with Citizen Matters, Seema Mehrotra, head of CAR-NIMHANS and the study’s corresponding author, spoke about these concerns and advised individuals to approach digital mental health support with caution. She was joined by co-researchers Abhishek Karishiddimath and Pramita Sengupta.

With over 30 years of experience in clinical psychology, Seema has worked on psychological interventions for adults with diverse mental health issues. Abhishek, a psychologist, and Pramita, a clinical psychologist, serve as Project Research Scientists-II at CAR-NIMHANS.

An infographic depicting the purpose, findings and prospects of the study. Source: NIMHANS authors

Excerpts from the interview:

Seeking psychological support through apps

What should users keep in mind when choosing a mental health app?

Seema Mehrotra: Self-help apps can vary widely, even if they claim to address the same issues, such as depression and anxiety. So, while selecting an app, begin by carefully looking at the privacy policy, including data sharing statements. Additionally, consider the following guidelines:

Look for evidence of research for the app’s content, as disclosed by the developers, and assess the credibility of the organisation behind the app, including whether it was developed by or in close collaboration with mental health professionals.

If possible, speak to a professional first to understand the nature of your mental health issue, especially if it has persisted for some time.

Look for an app that clearly states its scope and purpose and/or provides an initial online assessment process that helps you understand the nature of your problem.

If you are dealing with a persistent mental health concern that interferes with your daily life, treat mental health apps as a supplement—not a substitute—for professional consultation.

What role can mental health apps realistically play in bridging the treatment gap without overstepping their scope?

Seema Mehrotra: These apps can enhance mental health literacy, offer preliminary self-assessment, support symptom monitoring in collaboration with professionals, and help users practice mental health care skills. For milder concerns, empirically supported apps combined with human guidance can be beneficial.

However, apps cannot replace professional care and should not claim to do so. Instead, through timely nudges, they can raise awareness and encourage users to seek professional help when warranted. Blended interventions that integrate structured digital tools with face-to-face therapy can empower clients, reducing healthcare costs and expanding access to psychological interventions.

Not for critical support

Are mental health apps built to address clients in moments of high distress?

Pramita Sengupta: In moments of distress, users may not be in a position to evaluate which app best suits their immediate needs, verify keywords, or carefully read an app’s scope and privacy policy before seeking support. When in crisis, it is advised that individuals should reach out to a mental health professional, a trusted friend or family member, or helplines such as Tele-MANAS. Inclusion of a clearly accessible crisis-support section is essential in any mental health app.

Some apps specifically target suicide prevention and may have some utility in risk assessment and feedback to the users, immediate access to helpline number and crisis management strategies or techniques. However, evidence-based content and motivational elements to call helplines or connect to professional services become critical for reducing risks.

Thousands of mental health apps are available in India. What gap in existing research did you feel was most urgent to address?

Seema Mehrotra: A substantial number of the apps available to the public have not undergone empirical research to assess their effectiveness for their specific purposes. This is not limited to India, and the reasons are manifold. One of the first steps is to ensure that the content is evidence-informed and that the users are clearly explained the specific purposes for which an app may be helpful and its limitations. This is a serious gap that app developers must address.

Poor quality of research in mental health apps

Does the fact that only about 11% of apps cite empirical research reflect structural barriers or a focus on commercial priorities in digital health?

Seema Mehrotra: This could be both. As there are no regulatory guidelines specifically for mental health apps, any app which meets the requirements of app store standards, becomes live. Hence, it indeed reflects commercial priorities.



Pramita Sengupta: Additionally, mental health as a field is still evolving, and there remains a lack of sufficient research on its importance and on how various therapies work. Rigorous research into effectiveness and efficacy demands patience, methodological rigour, and sustained hands-on involvement. In the case of mental health apps, there is a significant research gap, largely due to the limited involvement of mental health professionals during development.

CAR-NIMHANS authors and experts involved in the study reviewed hundreds of apps. Pic: Harshitha Padmavinod

Commerce over quality

According to your study, despite high functionality and aesthetics scores, information quality lagged—what explains this disconnect?

Abhishek Karishiddimath: One contributing factor could be the economic pressure within the mobile app industry to quickly enter the app market. Early entry is often associated with greater visibility and sustained brand presence. As a result, long-term effectiveness or readiness may receive less attention in the initial stages of app development. Also, functionality and aesthetics may be prioritised to make the apps appealing and engaging for users. However, quality can get compromised if there is a lack of deeper-level engagement with domain experts.

How do you interpret the fact that consumer ratings often remain high even when information quality is poor?

Seema Mehrotra: This area requires further research. Consumer ratings are influenced by multiple factors and are often driven by engagement features and functionality rather than content quality. Limited mental health literacy can make it difficult for users to assess the credibility of information, a challenge that is further compounded when apps claim benefits that are not supported by clinical or research evidence.

How concerning is it that over 65% of apps do not mention mental health professional involvement?

Abhishek Karishiddimath: This is really concerning, as mental health issues are sensitive and complex. This scenario may stem from multiple factors which need to be ascertained. The ease of using artificial intelligence to aggregate and present large volumes of information in accessible, reader-friendly formats may seem sufficient for building mental health applications. This approach is akin to developing a cardiology app without consulting a cardiologist. In some cases, applications are developed first and subsequently reviewed by experts through external evaluations. While this sequence is not ideal, such review processes do introduce a degree of validation before apps reach the wider public.

Protecting users’ data on mental health apps

How should mental health apps align with India’s evolving digital data protection framework?

Seema Mehrotra: There is a lot of scope. Since the field is emerging, multistakeholder deliberations are required to formulate frameworks so that digital mental health platforms can complement mainstream mental health services.

Pramita Sengupta: Drafting a clear and transparent privacy policy is essential for mental health apps. Policies must clearly specify how user data is collected, used, stored, and for how long, as well as whether users can directly delete all their personal information. These provisions must be stated with care and clarity. In several cases, we encountered apps that did not offer users the option to delete their data, alongside privacy policies that were vague or unclear.

Apps should also seek explicit user consent before sharing data for research purposes. App developers must begin by complying with existing data protection regulations, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), and, subsequently, shape their apps according to their intended purpose through expert consultation.

You can check the online repository of reviewed mental health apps here.

