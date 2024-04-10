Event alert: Road to Environmental Justice

The annual DLN Rao Foundation Seminar will host Justice Abhay S Oka of the Supreme Court as the keynote speaker.

The annual DLN Rao Foundation Seminar, titled Road to Environmental Justice, will be held on April 13, 2024, Saturday, from 3 30 pm to 5 30pm at the NGO Hall, Cubbon Park. Citizen Matters is proud to be the media partner for this event.

The seminar will host Supreme Court Justice, Abhay S Oka and Karnataka High Court Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav. Justice Abhay Oka will deliver the Keynote address. He is well known to citizens in Bengaluru from his tenure at the Karnataka HIgh Court. He pronounced landmark judgements and orders to protect the city’s lakes from encroachments, reiterated citizens’ right to live in a pollution free environment and interestingly, even citizens’ right to good motorable roads.

Justice Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav was appointed as a permanent judge to the Karnataka High Court in 2020. As an advocate he represented several environmental causes pro-bono including the landmark petition by the Environment Support Group against privatisation of lakes in Bengaluru in 2008. He will speak about Legal strategies to obtain environmental justice. 

Nirmala Gowda of Paani.Earth will talk on Equitable management of water, waste water, groundwater in Bengaluru. There will also be an open house where citizens can raise questions to the speaker, followed by tea.

The seminar will hold the key to understanding the powers and limitations of the judiciary in ensuring environmental justice. Bengaluru citizens currently experiencing a water shortage, heat wave and declining environment, do join us to understand how we can rely on judiciary to save our city.

About the topic

Environmental justice is defined as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, caste, gender, faith, socio-economic background to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

Pollution of lakes, water sources and green areas is a serious concern in large metropolitan cities all over India. Bengaluru is at the centre of these debates, as it has witnessed unparalleled pollution (noise including) and encroachment of its lakes and storm water drains due to the large scale of urbanisation. Bengaluru also has a vibrant history of activism by its citizens for protection of its lakes and water sources.

Event details:

  • Event title: Road to Environmental Justice
  • Day and date: April 13, 2024
  • Time: 3.30 pm onwards
  • Venue: NGO Hall, Cubbon Park, opp. Vikas Soudha, Bengaluru
  • For more details: +91  9148132777

Panellists:

  • Supreme Court Justice, Abhay S Oka will deliver the Keynote Address on the Road to Environmental Justice in our country
  • Karnataka High Court Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav will discuss Legal strategies to further Environmental Justice.
  • Nirmala Gowda of Paani.Earth will talk on Equitable management of water, waste water, groundwater in Bengaluru.

