Potholes on Chennai highways now getting reported and repaired

by May 10, 2024 Commute
The Namma Saalai app can be an effective tool to bring bad roads to the attention of authorities, but it could do with improved usability.

On a road as busy as the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), there are many challenges residents and commuters face because of bad road infrastructure — some of these include the increased risk of accidents and traffic hold-ups that come with potholes.

On discovering and using the ‘Namma Saalai’ app to fix potholes on the OMR, we, at the Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) decided to bring awareness about the app. We not only posted about it on our X (Twitter) account, @fomrra, but also encouraged and educated several RWAs to use the app and benefit from it.

pothole fixed
The above stretch, a narrow service lane near Okkiyam, Thoraipakkam, was fixed after the author posted a complaint on Namma Saalai app. Pic: Swaminathan S

Read more: Staying safe while driving on Chennai roads this monsoon

This application was launched by the state government to identify potholes and any other issues on the state highways of Tamil Nadu, all through just public feedback.

Commuting a challenge on OMR

pothole-Namma-Saalai
The service lanes on OMR are often misused for parking and other activities. Pic: Swaminathan S

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is now handling repair and maintenance of the roads because of the metro work that is taking place on OMR. Even though some roads have been temporarily repaved, stop line markings are missing from traffic signals. The roadways are extremely narrow now that a lane has been blocked for Metro construction. As a result, commuters are increasingly using the service lane.

But, problems arise mostly because the service lane is often misused for parking and other activities. The authorities must respond appropriately to address this issue, because it makes commuting difficult, especially during peak hours.

namma saalai app
The Namma Saalai app has a simple interface and is user-friendly.

Based on my experience of using the app, I found it user-friendly with its simple interface and the option to switch the language to Tamil. Once the problem is reported through the app, the action taken to fix the potholes is prompt and effective; When the authorities fix the issue, you get an update on the app, occasionally even with an image.

pothole
A stretch of OMR near BRS Mall, which was fixed by CMRL following a complaint on Namma Saalai app. Pic: Swaminathan S

Some improvements needed

However, this application only addresses potholes on major highways and roads maintained by the Highways Department. This software does not handle issues pertaining to roads maintained by local bodies. Another issue is that the app occasionally reports a network error.

Read more: Explainer: When can you sue your municipal body for accidents due to potholes?

Following the December 2023 floods brought on by Cyclone Michaung and the damages that came with it, FOMRRA took up awareness drives to educate RWAs to use this facility. Residents of Jains Pebble Brook, Hiranandani, Smart Town and Vaikundam Sundaram have reported potholes near them and got them fixed promptly.

Overall, it is a useful app and a step in the right direction for our developing Tamil Nadu. But as the roads in this area are under the control of CMRL, the app isn’t of much use right now. In the future it would be helpful if the app could cover local body-maintained roads as well.

The more we utilise this app to inform the authorities about road infrastructure, the better our roads will be. With the help of this app, citizens can help achieve the goal of ‘clean and safe roads’ for the city and State.

Also read:

Sections:

About Swaminathan S

Swaminathan S, hailing from Chennai and residing on OMR, is committed to social work and community welfare. With roots deeply embedded in Chennai, he actively contributes to FOMRRA, channeling his passion for making a positive impact.
Read more by Swaminathan S

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Traffic and mobility in Bengaluru: Plans, reality and what your MP said

by April 1, 2024 Commute
PC Mohan has backed the Bengaluru suburban rail network; Tejasvi Surya has also urged for investment in mass rapid transport systems.

Traffic congestion and and mobility are among Bengaluru's topmost concerns today. In the run up to the elections, as the spotlight turns on how the city's sitting MPs have performed over the last five years, their actions and stance on this issue certainly deserves some scrutiny. How have they engaged with the issue? Did they propose any solutions? The major traffic & mobility issues In 2019, Bengaluru recorded the second highest number of vehicle, with over 80 lakh. Nearly 84% of households have motor vehicles. Lack of first and last mile connectivity, reduced bus ridership, under-completion of metro connectivity across…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Pedals of change: Chennai’s shift to a sustainable mobility future

by and March 22, 2024 Commute
Prioritising bicycles over cars and promoting the use of public transport can increase Chennai's sustainability quotient.

The transformation of Chennai, from a trading post entrenched in the bylanes of Fort St. George, to a bustling metropolis with gleaming skyscrapers along the historic Mahabalipuram road underscores its economic progress and growth. The visionaries of the city exhibited exemplary foresight in establishing an extensive road network and suburban train systems that set a precedent for the future. The city’s continued investment in the Metro Rail, connecting important nodes of the city, is encouraging use of public transport. As per the Ease of Moving Index — Chennai City Profile report, Chennai leads the way with the highest mass transit…

Continue reading