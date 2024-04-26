Dog park in south Mumbai vacant for more than a year

Any pet parent will tell you that dogs need a safe space where they can be free and get their requisite daily exercise. Leashed walks can fulfil only a part of their exercise requirement. Especially dogs belonging to larger breeds are more energetic and need to run free to expend their energy and to grow and develop well.

This is especially difficult in a city like Mumbai where traffic concerns and the territorial nature of street dogs makes it impossible for pet parents to let their dogs off the leash even for a moment. My German Shepherd herself has developed anxiety around other dogs due to lack of socialisation with other dogs in a safe and free space.

In Worli, there is a dog park adjacent to a BMC public parking lot on Plot no.249 and 249 A, in Hind cycle Road. It is located in GS ward. It was to be the first dog park run by the city corporation in the island city area.

Though the construction of the park was completed a year ago, the park is still not open to the public.

Dog park closed for more than a year

The park is built on a parcel of land demarcated for recreational activity. Prior to construction of the park, the area was not being utilised in any way and was only an open space overrun with weeds.

The park has been closed for more than a year. The on-site manager mentions that the BMC has refused to accept the handover of the park. Pic: Varun Gupta

After the dog park construction was completed more than a year ago, I have not seen any other activity since. When I spoke to the manager on site, he said that the BMC has refused to accept the handover of the park, because of which it has not been opened for public use. Beyond that, he did not give any explanation or reasons for the action or inaction of the civic body.

This dog park is the only dedicated space for pets in the vicinity. A fully constructed and potentially functional facility is rotting away in front of our very eyes due to bureaucratic mismanagement.

Other dog parks in Mumbai

The nearest dog park from my area is at Carter Road in Bandra at a distance of 10 km across the Sea Link. The facility is well utilised by pet parents of the area and provides a free space for their furry buddies to exercise and mingle with their kind.

Access to other parks such as Priyadarshini Park at Napean Sea road, and the Mahalaxmi Race course is severely restricted, given that they are only open during specific hours.

However, it is important to remember that these are not dedicated dog parks and so the pets have to be kept on leash at all times.

A map of dog parks in Mumbai. Pic: Google Maps

In addition to this, non dog parents have often raised issues against the entry of pets to such spaces and many people are scared of them. This leads to an atmosphere of fear sometimes and might become an uncomfortable situation for pet parents. Therefore, a dedicated space for pets is a much needed necessity rather than a luxury.

Open spaces for people and pets

Open spaces in the island city are shrinking at a rapid rate. The Worli sea face promenade has not been functional for the better part of two years, due to the Coastal Road Project, with no end in sight. Water bodies, a Miyawaki forest park, musical fountains and more are the promised projects. However, they are moving rather slowly, closing off an important open space for people in the process.

The Carter Road park has a reasonably well maintained space, presently being maintained by the BMC which is doing a fair job of the same. The dog park space is well utilised which shows the need for such parks in the city.

The park also has exercise and training equipment for people. The primary objective of such a park is to allow off-leash time to dogs, to let them socialise and experience life beyond the control of their caretakers.

The only action left to do is to turn the key and unlock the gates for more of these parks. If a ribbon has to be cut I would love to have my dog bite it and help out.

