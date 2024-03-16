Mumbai Buzz: New names for railway stations | Coastal Road opens for public and more…

New names for eight suburban railway stations

The state government has given its in-principle go ahead for the renaming of eight suburban railway stations in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said that after the decision is ratified by the state cabinet, the proposal will be sent to the Union government.

Curry Road station will be called Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will be renamed Dongri, Marine Lines as Mumbadevi, Charni Road will be called Girgaon, Cotton Green station is set to be renamed Kalachowki, Dockyard is to be called Mazgaon, King’s Circle as Tirthankar Parswanath, and Mumbai Central as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth.

Source: The Indian Express

Coastal Road open to public

On 11th March, a part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), officially called the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The entire stretch extends to 10.58 km from Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). Currently, a 9.5 km stretch has been opened for use. The entire stretch is expected to become operational by May 2024.

Vehicles can enter the coastal road at three points: Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction), and Amarsons Garden. The exit points are at Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive. Vehicles will be allowed to ply on the Coastal Road between 8.00 am am to 5.00 pm from Monday to Friday according to an announcement made by the Mumbai traffic Police on X. It will be shut for maintenance on the weekends.

Source: The Indian Express, Hindustan Times

Water levels dip in lakes that supply to Mumbai

As summer starts to scorch in the city, worries about reduced water stock and possible water cuts are back. The water levels in the seven lakes that supply to Mumbai have dipped to 37.9 %, lowest in three years. This year, onset of monsoon is predicted on June 25, which is a good three months away.

Vihar Lake in the northern suburbs of the city meets a part of the water requirement of thriving South Mumbai. Pic: Elroy Serrao/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

“While the lake levels Wednesday dropped to 37.9 per cent, last year on the same day, the water stock stood at nearly 44 per cent of the total capacity of the lakes. In 2022, meanwhile, the water touched 46.5 per cent, during the same period,” reported The Indian Express.

However, P Velarasu, additional commissioner, assured that water cuts will not be imposed as they have already received permissions to allocate additional supplies of potable water for the city.

Source: The Indian Express

In a first, BMC opens hostel for working women

The BMC opened a hostel for working women in Goregaon on the occasion of International Women’s Day. There are plans to open five more such hostels. The hostel has 16 storeys and will be able to accommodate 180 women. In addition to a canteen, there are facilities to cook at the hostel as well as recreational facilities.

The BMC, according to its Development Plan 2034, aims to increase the participation of women in the economic development of Mumbai. The opening of the hostel facilities is in keeping with this objective.

Source: The Times of India

Workers die after scaffolding collapse

Three workers died in an accident at a construction site in Borivali. One is critically injured and admitted in the ICU at Shatabdi Hospital.

There were five workers on the scaffolding of the 16th floor, when it collapsed. One of them escaped unhurt. The deceased were identified as Shankar Baidya, Piyush Haldar, Manranjan Samaddar. All three of them were migrant workers from West Bengal. The fourth worker, Sushil Gupta, is in a critical condition.

Work has been stopped at the construction site after the accident and a case has been registered against the foreman, the site engineer, and the contractor by the Borivali police.

Source: Hindustan Times, The Indian Express

(Compiled by Shruti Gokarn.)

