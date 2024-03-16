Mumbai Buzz: New names for railway stations | Coastal Road opens for public and more…

by March 16, 2024 Civic
And in other news in Mumbai: Water levels at a three-year low; BMC hostel for working women; Workers die at under-construction site.

New names for eight suburban railway stations

The state government has given its in-principle go ahead for the renaming of eight suburban railway stations in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said that after the decision is ratified by the state cabinet, the proposal will be sent to the Union government.

Curry Road station will be called Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will be renamed Dongri,  Marine Lines as Mumbadevi, Charni Road will be called Girgaon, Cotton Green station is set to be renamed Kalachowki, Dockyard is to be called Mazgaon, King’s Circle as Tirthankar Parswanath, and Mumbai Central as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth.

Source: The Indian Express

Coastal Road open to public

On 11th March, a part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), officially called the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The entire stretch extends to 10.58 km from Marine Drive to Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL). Currently, a 9.5 km stretch has been opened for use. The entire stretch is expected to become operational by May 2024.

Vehicles can enter the coastal road at three points: Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction), and Amarsons Garden. The exit points are at Amarsons Garden and Marine Drive. Vehicles will be allowed to ply on the Coastal Road between 8.00 am am to 5.00 pm from Monday to Friday according to an announcement made by the Mumbai traffic Police on X. It will be shut for maintenance on the weekends.

Source: The Indian Express, Hindustan Times

Read more: As coastal road project advances, fishers worry about boats and livelihoods

Water levels dip in lakes that supply to Mumbai

As summer starts to scorch in the city, worries about reduced water stock and possible water cuts are back. The water levels in the seven lakes that supply to Mumbai have dipped to 37.9 %, lowest in three years. This year, onset of monsoon is predicted on June 25, which is a good three months away.

Vihar Lake in the northern suburbs of the city meets a part of the water requirement of thriving South Mumbai. Pic: Elroy Serrao/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

“While the lake levels Wednesday dropped to 37.9 per cent, last year on the same day, the water stock stood at nearly 44 per cent of the total capacity of the lakes. In 2022, meanwhile, the water touched 46.5 per cent, during the same period,” reported The Indian Express.

However, P Velarasu, additional commissioner, assured that water cuts will not be imposed as they have already received permissions to allocate additional supplies of potable water for the city.

Source: The Indian Express

In a first, BMC opens hostel for working women

The BMC opened a hostel for working women in Goregaon on the occasion of International Women’s Day. There are plans to open five more such hostels. The hostel has 16 storeys and will be able to accommodate 180 women. In addition to a canteen, there are facilities to cook at the hostel as well as recreational facilities.

The BMC, according to its Development Plan 2034, aims to increase the participation of women in the economic development of Mumbai. The opening of the hostel facilities is in keeping with this objective.

Source: The Times of India

Workers die after scaffolding collapse

Three workers died in an accident at a construction site in Borivali. One is critically injured and admitted in the ICU at Shatabdi Hospital.

There were five workers on the scaffolding of the 16th floor, when it collapsed. One of them escaped unhurt. The deceased were identified as Shankar Baidya, Piyush Haldar, Manranjan Samaddar. All three of them were migrant workers from West Bengal. The fourth worker, Sushil Gupta, is in a critical condition.

Work has been stopped at the construction site after the accident and a case has been registered against the foreman, the site engineer, and the contractor by the Borivali police.

Source: Hindustan Times, The Indian Express

(Compiled by Shruti Gokarn.)

Also read:

Sections:

About News Desk

The News Desk at Citizen Matters puts out Press Releases, notifications and curated information useful to the urban reader.
Read more by News Desk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Chennai buzz: Elephant Gate bridge opened partially | LLR at e-Sevai centres…and more

by March 16, 2024 Civic
In other news from Chennai: Food Safety Department collects food samples from eateries in the city; police patrol initiative at Chennai Airport.

Food Safety Department collects food samples in Chennai To curb the use of food colouring agents that have harmful chemicals in them, the Food Safety Department in Chennai has been conducting inspections in various food stalls and eateries around the city. In the last two days, the department has taken samples of food that may contain non-permitted food colour, from 200 eateries and sent them for analysis. Almost a month ago, the sale of cotton candy in the city was banned after food safety officials found the presence of Rhodamine-B, an industrial-grade dye in the candies. According to officials, their…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Bengaluru Buzz: Ways to manage water | Nod to Metro Phase 3 … and more

by March 16, 2024 Civic
Other news of the week: Drive to prevent blindness, Kannada signage rules enforced and deadline for rebate on property tax extended.

Ways to manage water To tackle the water crisis , the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned using potable water to clean vehicles, gardening, construction, fountains, swimming pools and entertainment other than drinking water in cinema halls and malls. It imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 for violators. It is now mandatory to take prior approval ahead of drilling borewells in the city's limits, as over 3,000 borewells have dried up. The transport department has been asked to impound private water tankers. The water shortage has hit citizens in various ways. Many reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water plants…

Continue reading